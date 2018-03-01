

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday swore in four judges of the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal, charging them to resist intimidation by agents of the political class.

Wike, while performing the swearing in ceremony in Port Harcourt, reminded them that they would be required by God to render account of their stewardship.

He said that the judges now had the opportunity to make the state a better place by enthroning justice.

He, therefore, urged them to uphold the rule of law and be fearless in the dispensation of justice.

The judges included: Justices Godwin Ollor and Uche Chuku of the State High Court and Justices Legor Senewo Frank Onyiri of the State Customary Court of Appeal.