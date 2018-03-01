₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike Swears In 4 Judges by 14Ebisco: 7:08pm
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday swore in four judges of the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal, charging them to resist intimidation by agents of the political class.
Wike, while performing the swearing in ceremony in Port Harcourt, reminded them that they would be required by God to render account of their stewardship.
He said that the judges now had the opportunity to make the state a better place by enthroning justice.
He, therefore, urged them to uphold the rule of law and be fearless in the dispensation of justice.
The judges included: Justices Godwin Ollor and Uche Chuku of the State High Court and Justices Legor Senewo Frank Onyiri of the State Customary Court of Appeal.
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by miqos02(m): 8:21pm
The way politicians mention God ehn, you will think they are believers
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by goslowgoslow: 8:22pm
Another set of his boys.
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by IME1: 8:22pm
Interesting, I remember Oshiomhole closed down the customary court of appeal for not good reasons.
A couple of states don't have also (I stand to be corrected)
Congrats to Rivers State
Congrats to the judges
May they judge without bias and corruption, amen
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by Ellabae(f): 8:22pm
Good call
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by Youziz: 8:23pm
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by kilonshele101(m): 8:25pm
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by Emmariks(m): 8:25pm
OK. Good news.
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by jagro: 8:26pm
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by Flexherbal(m): 8:27pm
We hope they do their work well!
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by babasolo(m): 8:27pm
If Glo sponsors NYSC, they will be no Service.
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by Sweetcollins: 8:30pm
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:30pm
Mr. Project..you have my vote already. You are truly working in Rivers State.
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by GerryMandering: 8:31pm
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by CriticMaestro: 8:32pm
Yes my friends dad is among..
Celebration mode aktivated
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by mooresucre(f): 8:35pm
babasolo:
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by naughtychild: 8:46pm
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by Healthnow(m): 8:55pm
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by maxzzo1(m): 8:58pm
miqos02:What should they mention Satan,sango abi amadioha
|Re: Wike Swears In 4 Judges by papascode: 8:59pm
Where is the chief judge? The governor shouldn't do the swearing in ceremony.
I have so much respect for the judiciary
