|Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by stane007: 7:12pm
It seems the second runner-up of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija, TBoss is shading her father, Engr. Vincent Idowu, shortly after photos of his wedding ceremony went viral.
Recall that we reported yesterday that Engr. Vincent Idowu, a Civil Engineering lecturer at Ambrose Ali University, married a 400 level student of the school.
Speculation of a shade possibly for her father, came after we saw a photo TBoss shared on her Instagram page which reads 'some of the most poisonous people come disguised as friends and family'.
Recall that a post linked to TBoss' father, Engr Vincent Idowu earlier today, reads;
”When destiny smiles on someone, he forgets that there is life elsewhere. If I look like a roasted goat on my wedding day, that’s cool but that writer will soon become a resident of a subcity where people with severed limbs, broken bones, amputations, stinking blind and lame reside. THIS IS A PROMISE.
I live a humble, private life and did not intimate TBoss or any of her siblings of my plan to remarry in accordance with my tradition/custom. Furthermore, I did not make public or post anything about my marriage.
I am starting a new beginning and clearing the slate of all the wrong decisions I made in my life. I just want to forget Tokunbor (TBoss) and her siblings and start life afresh for all its worth. If and wherever Tboss and any of her siblings gets married, it shall be without my blessings and woe unto the man or the woman who marries any of them. So shall it be by the power vested on me by God Almighty”.
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by HungerBAD: 7:15pm
Plenty of blames to go round.
But the bottom line is that, modernization is causing more harm to the family unit than any good.
The internet has belittled the family values so much , that a father can throw a scud missile online to his daughter,and in reply,the daughter can throw back a rocket launcher at her father.
The other day, a man in Enugu went online to disown his son for ganging up with his enemies to deprive him of his dream to become a king.
Even families only talk to each other online now.
Simi's mother was telling her on her IG page to jokingly give her the dress she was wearing,and today Mayorkun's mom was advising him not to bring a baby mama home on the internet.
Welcome to the modern family.
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by Papiikush: 7:16pm
I didn't expect anything less from a slut.
Though her father is a dumb old fool for embarrassing his daughters to the world but nevertheless, if your father is being a kid, you have to shown him age doesn't equate maturity.
Bunch of dummies...What a shamless family
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by BlaiseBankss(m): 7:19pm
See as they aff spoil business for TOKUNBOR, it's not fair oo
BTW.. Shoutout to all our agents derailing BBN threads you guys should keep up with the good work. We dey una back
4 Likes
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by 4reala(m): 7:21pm
Ok nah. Am coming with my jet baby
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by johnglefury(m): 7:23pm
The only shade I see is the one the dad is putting on.
5 Likes
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by NwaAmaikpe: 7:25pm
I need to talk to Jason Njoku or Tchidi Chikere ASAP.
The Idowus have qualified and merited having a Nigerian version of the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Iroko TV.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by delugajackson(m): 7:33pm
Family values are going down the drain by the day. This is a classic result of bad parenting.
Well, who knows tomorrow, she's got her private jet boyfriends on the go.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by stefanweeks: 7:34pm
Life na jeje
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by BlackDBagba: 7:42pm
Ok
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by delugajackson(m): 7:47pm
Papiikush:No one is perfect, bro. And I'm tired of people saying that poor character is the only reason people do wrong things.
Actually, circumstances cause people to act a certain way. Its from those circumstances that a person's atitude is affected, followed by weakening of character. Not the reverse.
If we had no faults of our own, we should not take so much pleasure in noticing those in others and judging their lives as either black or white, good or bad. We all live our lives in shades of gray.
8 Likes
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by CSTR2: 7:57pm
This tboss too fine abeg.
Wetin na?
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by miqos02(m): 8:40pm
Hmmm
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by Billionboi: 8:42pm
She don't need to react, but pray
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by exlinkleads(f): 8:42pm
hmmmm
oo
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by Houseofglam7(f): 8:42pm
Her family
Her father
Her business
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by sdindan: 8:42pm
The curse weak Tboss
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by IamSINZ(m): 8:43pm
Fúck them all.
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by givan(m): 8:43pm
Her father is ugly from within. Even more ugly on the outside. I wish her success.
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by alexistaiwo: 8:43pm
When the center can no longer hold...
Nobody wins when the family feud
- (Jay Z ft Beyonce, family feud)
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by Sweetcollins: 8:43pm
Maka y
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by greiboy(m): 8:44pm
Too much family drama going on
No one wishes to know anything about your family
The dramas our political class are giving us is enough to give kardashians a run for their money
Keep your family ish to yourself
Miss tboss
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by martineverest(m): 8:44pm
useless father
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by Iseoluwani: 8:45pm
[center][/center]
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by sisisioge: 8:45pm
This man is always quick to curse! I remember the curses he placed on AY then too. Oshisco...his life is obviously cursed! Let's see how this new beginning pans out for him... Uncouth mouthed bufoonnn!
4 Likes
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by naughtychild: 8:46pm
family drama
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:46pm
FAMILY PROBLEMS
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by unknownsolja: 8:47pm
who cares and who the hell is tboss
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by jaxxy(m): 8:47pm
Tboss is not being real and she better not show her lack of homing training for the world to see. Dats ur dad for crying out loud dat ur talking about like its one if ur haters on ig. This is disgraceful and Pathetic
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by Willexmania: 8:47pm
HungerBAD:Emergencycase Hwfa ?
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by mamatwiny: 8:47pm
So he even married his student.... Jeez!
The new wife will be trending in the school for a while. The man should have kept quiet for the sake of his new wife. Shame will be dealing with her now.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her by dozymars(m): 8:48pm
He has no vested power to say such thing and such curses can never come to reality as long as she puts her trust in God.
4 Likes
