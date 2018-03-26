Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss Reacts To Her Father, Vincent Idowu's Curse On Man That Would Marry Her (10082 Views)

Recall that we reported yesterday that Engr. Vincent Idowu, a Civil Engineering lecturer at Ambrose Ali University, married a 400 level student of the school.



Speculation of a shade possibly for her father, came after we saw a photo TBoss shared on her Instagram page which reads 'some of the most poisonous people come disguised as friends and family'.



Recall that a post linked to TBoss' father, Engr Vincent Idowu earlier today, reads;



”When destiny smiles on someone, he forgets that there is life elsewhere. If I look like a roasted goat on my wedding day, that’s cool but that writer will soon become a resident of a subcity where people with severed limbs, broken bones, amputations, stinking blind and lame reside. THIS IS A PROMISE.



I live a humble, private life and did not intimate TBoss or any of her siblings of my plan to remarry in accordance with my tradition/custom. Furthermore, I did not make public or post anything about my marriage.



I am starting a new beginning and clearing the slate of all the wrong decisions I made in my life. I just want to forget Tokunbor (TBoss) and her siblings and start life afresh for all its worth. If and wherever Tboss and any of her siblings gets married, it shall be without my blessings and woe unto the man or the woman who marries any of them. So shall it be by the power vested on me by God Almighty”.



Plenty of blames to go round.



But the bottom line is that, modernization is causing more harm to the family unit than any good.



The internet has belittled the family values so much , that a father can throw a scud missile online to his daughter,and in reply,the daughter can throw back a rocket launcher at her father.



The other day, a man in Enugu went online to disown his son for ganging up with his enemies to deprive him of his dream to become a king.



Even families only talk to each other online now.



Simi's mother was telling her on her IG page to jokingly give her the dress she was wearing,and today Mayorkun's mom was advising him not to bring a baby mama home on the internet.



Welcome to the modern family. 48 Likes 1 Share

I didn't expect anything less from a slut.



Though her father is a dumb old fool for embarrassing his daughters to the world but nevertheless, if your father is being a kid, you have to shown him age doesn't equate maturity.



Bunch of dummies...What a shamless family 15 Likes 1 Share

The only shade I see is the one the dad is putting on. 5 Likes







I need to talk to Jason Njoku or Tchidi Chikere ASAP.



The Idowus have qualified and merited having a Nigerian version of the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Iroko TV. I need to talk to Jason Njoku or Tchidi Chikere ASAP.The Idowus have qualified and merited having a Nigerian version of the TV showon Iroko TV. 19 Likes 1 Share

Family values are going down the drain by the day. This is a classic result of bad parenting.



Well, who knows tomorrow, she's got her private jet boyfriends on the go. 1 Like

Papiikush:

I didn't expect anything less from a slut.



Though her father is a dumb old fool for embarrassing his daughters to the world but nevertheless, if your father is being a kid, you have to shown him age doesn't equate maturity.



Bunch of dummies...What a shamless family No one is perfect, bro. And I'm tired of people saying that poor character is the only reason people do wrong things.

Actually, circumstances cause people to act a certain way. Its from those circumstances that a person's atitude is affected, followed by weakening of character. Not the reverse.



If we had no faults of our own, we should not take so much pleasure in noticing those in others and judging their lives as either black or white, good or bad. We all live our lives in shades of gray. 8 Likes

This tboss too fine abeg.



She don't need to react, but pray

The curse weak Tboss 1 Like

Fúck them all.

Her father is ugly from within. Even more ugly on the outside. I wish her success. 2 Likes

When the center can no longer hold...







Nobody wins when the family feud

- (Jay Z ft Beyonce, family feud)

Too much family drama going on



No one wishes to know anything about your family



The dramas our political class are giving us is enough to give kardashians a run for their money





Keep your family ish to yourself

useless father 1 Like

This man is always quick to curse! I remember the curses he placed on AY then too. Oshisco...his life is obviously cursed! Let's see how this new beginning pans out for him... Uncouth mouthed bufoonnn! 4 Likes

Tboss is not being real and she better not show her lack of homing training for the world to see. Dats ur dad for crying out loud dat ur talking about like its one if ur haters on ig. This is disgraceful and Pathetic

HungerBAD:

Plenty of blames to go round.



But the bottom line is that, modernization is causing more harm to the family unit than any good.



The internet has belittled the family values so much , that a father can throw a scud missile online to his daughter,and in reply,the daughter can throw back a rocket launcher at her father.



The other day, a man in Enugu went online to disown his son for ganging up with his enemies to deprive him of his dream to become a king.



Even families only talk to each other online now.



Simi's mother was telling her on her IG page to jokingly give her the dress she was wearing,and today Mayorkun's mom was advising him not to bring a baby mama home on the internet.



Welcome to the modern family.

Emergencycase Hwfa ? Emergencycase Hwfa ?

So he even married his student.... Jeez!

The new wife will be trending in the school for a while. The man should have kept quiet for the sake of his new wife. Shame will be dealing with her now. 1 Like