The woman is finally free of her life-threatening burden — a freedom that’s filling her with joy and confidence: “I feel beautiful,”⠀she reportedly said after the successful operation.



Source; A woman who recently underwent a surgery to remove the huge tumour on her face - is filled with joy following its success. According to reports, the woman simply identified as Yaya had been living with the big facial tumour for eight years before it was removed recently.The woman is finally free of her life-threatening burden — a freedom that’s filling her with joy and confidence: “I feel beautiful,”⠀she reportedly said after the successful operation.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/woman-smiles-undergoing-surgery-remove-huge-facial-tumour-photos.html 5 Likes





Who feels it knows it.



Not easy. Thank God for her! hmmm.

The smile is really golden

I can't just imagine life without science. I'm happy and grateful to be born in the age of science. 27 Likes

Castedude and tumour self.. lol.. congratulation woman for the successful surgery. 2 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to her 1 Like

I feel more relief than her 11 Likes

massive transformation

Glory be to God. 14 Likes

All thanks to God... 8 Likes 1 Share

Thank God for you. Imagine the relief she gets now. I bless God for how he created me 8 Likes 2 Shares

Thank God for her. 3 Likes

hian. where has she been all these years, allowing those things grow so big. how was she even managing to eat all these while. I WISH THIS WAS HOW OUR CORRUPT POLITICIANS MOUTH WOULD HAVE LOOKED LIKE AFTER EATING OUR MONEY. MAKE MOUTH TUMOUR JUST HELP ME FINISH THEIR LIFES 4 Likes

glo finally allowed me......what thread am I on sef? 2 Likes

thank God for her.am happy 1 Like





Congratulations madam

Doctors in the house, I want to know the cause of it please. This tumor is becoming invoke, I know of four persons in my place that has it.Doctors in the house, I want to know the cause of it please. 1 Like

Ameloblastomas can be so disfiguring. The surgeons have done a good job.



Congratulations to the lady and the skillful Health professionals. 3 Likes

She's now free from that burden.

Non hodgkins lymphoma