|Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by CastedDude: 7:46pm
A woman who recently underwent a surgery to remove the huge tumour on her face - is filled with joy following its success. According to reports, the woman simply identified as Yaya had been living with the big facial tumour for eight years before it was removed recently.
The woman is finally free of her life-threatening burden — a freedom that’s filling her with joy and confidence: “I feel beautiful,”⠀she reportedly said after the successful operation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/woman-smiles-undergoing-surgery-remove-huge-facial-tumour-photos.html
5 Likes
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 7:56pm
☣ ☠
∆
Who feels it knows it.
Not easy. Thank God for her! hmmm.
The smile is really golden
∆
☣ ☠
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 7:56pm
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Josephjnr(m): 7:56pm
I can't just imagine life without science. I'm happy and grateful to be born in the age of science.
27 Likes
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Trustme2(m): 7:57pm
Hmmm
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Treasure17(m): 8:04pm
Castedude and tumour self.. lol.. congratulation woman for the successful surgery.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by mexxmoney: 8:34pm
Congrats to her
1 Like
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by CriticMaestro: 9:50pm
I feel more relief than her
11 Likes
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by superior1: 9:51pm
massive transformation
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Smooyis(m): 9:51pm
Glory be to God.
14 Likes
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by miqos02(m): 9:51pm
Wow
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Amirullaha(m): 9:51pm
All thanks to God...
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by cyndy1000(f): 9:52pm
Thank God for you. Imagine the relief she gets now. I bless God for how he created me
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Sodijan(m): 9:52pm
Congratulated
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Iseoluwani: 9:52pm
1 Like
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Mintayo(m): 9:52pm
Thank God for her.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Deltayankeeboi: 9:52pm
hian. where has she been all these years, allowing those things grow so big. how was she even managing to eat all these while. I WISH THIS WAS HOW OUR CORRUPT POLITICIANS MOUTH WOULD HAVE LOOKED LIKE AFTER EATING OUR MONEY. MAKE MOUTH TUMOUR JUST HELP ME FINISH THEIR LIFES
4 Likes
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by colossus91(m): 9:53pm
glo finally allowed me......what thread am I on sef?
2 Likes
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by unknownsolja: 9:54pm
thank God for her.am happy
1 Like
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by IgbosAreOsus: 9:54pm
Awusaa foolani
When then take prick wey dem take fùck cow fùck you...
When you know, you know...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Codemanbay: 9:55pm
Waow...
Accept my congratulatory hand...
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by emmaforafri: 9:56pm
Afridigitals ICT Solutions
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:57pm
Congratulations madam
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by styless(f): 9:58pm
So sweet
1 Like
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Angy55(f): 9:58pm
This tumor is becoming invoke, I know of four persons in my place that has it.
Doctors in the house, I want to know the cause of it please.
1 Like
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by AnanseK(m): 10:07pm
Ameloblastomas can be so disfiguring. The surgeons have done a good job.
Congratulations to the lady and the skillful Health professionals.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by mechanics(m): 10:07pm
She's now free from that burden.
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Thegamingorca(m): 10:10pm
Differentials
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by naughtychild: 10:11pm
5 Days To Go To The Singles Mega Hangout & Hookups Event Of The Year!!
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by Thegamingorca(m): 10:12pm
Non hodgkins lymphoma
|Re: Woman All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Huge Facial Tumour. Photos by olajay86(m): 10:12pm
God is great
1 Like
