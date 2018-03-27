Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... (24896 Views)

If your daughter/ sister's fiance takes this type of shoe to your house, what would you do??





Lalasticlala, d'u hav this type of shoe, lemme com & borrow 6 Likes 1 Share

I go wait make he pull am for doormot, den when he Sidon inside I go go arrange bathroom slippers as replacement. 40 Likes 2 Shares

Buy him new shoes.. 95 Likes 3 Shares

Maybe he's from Gulder Ultimate Search phase 1 Maybe he's from Gulder Ultimate Search phase 1 18 Likes

He might be testing you and your daughter 62 Likes 1 Share

The shoe no be here. 3 Likes 1 Share

if nh better guy,new should be considered 1 Like 3 Shares

If your daughter/ sister's fiance takes this type of shoe to your house, what would you do?? I'll give him money for another pair of shoes. The state of the shoe is not a determinant to the future. Things can turn around in just a day. What if he's on Gucci shoe and he's a "devil in Angel's clothing"?

I'll rather look out for other factors instead of concentrating on the shoes. I'll give him money for another pair of shoes. The state of the shoe is not a determinant to the future. Things can turn around in just a day. What if he's on Gucci shoe and he's a "devil in Angel's clothing"?I'll rather look out for other factors instead of concentrating on the shoes. 56 Likes 5 Shares

i cnt interfere with wat God is doing in her life, dats like u are insulting God dat u know better. please let her enjoy her half baked shoe in peace jare 1 Like

He will make a good husband material because he will be loyal to you. Since he didn't cheat on his shoe by buying another one, he won't cheat on you when he marries you. 36 Likes 1 Share

to be sincere, the shoe is having the same suffering with nigeria...

What can i do? I probably buy him another one.. to be sincere, the shoe is having the same suffering with nigeria...What can i do? I probably buy him another one..

I'll give him money for another pair of shoes. The state of the shoe is not a determinant to the future. Things can turn around in just a day. What if he's on Gucci shoe and he's a "devil in Angel's clothing"?

I'll rather look out for other factors instead of concentrating on the shoes. well said well said 4 Likes

So what? No be shoe him wear? No be him fault say 9ja gov't no gree tarr the roads na.. I go invite am in, follow am shaq.. wetin concern me. Na my pikin happiness wey matter joor. 3 Likes

me i can't lie o i will just tell him straight bros u never get wife o 2 Likes

If your daughter/ sister's fiance takes this type of shoe to your house, what would you do??

Nah, this kind shoe you go find when you wan go house.



children for house go say, "whisky" (the dog) has taken it. Nah, this kind shoe you go find when you wan go house.children for house go say, "whisky" (the dog) has taken it. 2 Likes

I go first laugh before I advice am not to wear such again 2 Likes

If your daughter/ sister's fiance takes this type of shoe to your house, what would you do??



Lmfao Lmfao

Lmfao Go sleep Go sleep

Go sleep

How far How far

How far I dey fine, you? I dey fine, you?

I dey fine, you?

I'm good I'm good

broke people aren't supposed to go into relationships 1 Like

broke people aren't supposed to go into relationships You are trying too hard. Chill bro You are trying too hard. Chill bro 8 Likes

I saw your quote but it's better to ignore you than indulge you.. roll with your type... 1 Like

;Dthe shoe tho...lmao I used to have one, it's in my mini gallery now!

mind if I show it to u? I used to have one, it's in my mini gallery now!mind if I show it to u?