₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,476 members, 4,156,620 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 10:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... (24896 Views)
Who Wears This Better (photo) / Ladies, What Do You Do If You See This Message On Your Fiance's Phone? / When Your Fiance Says "Get Pregnant Or Forget About Wedding" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by ikorodureporta: 8:06pm On Mar 26
If your daughter/ sister's fiance takes this type of shoe to your house, what would you do??
Lalasticlala, d'u hav this type of shoe, lemme com & borrow
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by paulsibility(m): 8:22pm On Mar 26
I go wait make he pull am for doormot, den when he Sidon inside I go go arrange bathroom slippers as replacement.
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Lalas247(f): 8:22pm On Mar 26
Buy him new shoes..
95 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Blackfire(m): 9:02pm On Mar 26
Rough Diamond...
6 Likes
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by gergemam: 9:14pm On Mar 26
Maybe he's from Gulder Ultimate Search phase 1
18 Likes
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Foodforthought(m): 9:23pm On Mar 26
He might be testing you and your daughter
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by airmirthd1(f): 9:57pm On Mar 26
The shoe no be here.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by roarik(f): 10:02pm On Mar 26
;Dthe shoe tho...lmao
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by esthy86: 10:15pm On Mar 26
if nh better guy,new should be considered
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by deanoffaculty: 10:22pm On Mar 26
ikorodureporta:I'll give him money for another pair of shoes. The state of the shoe is not a determinant to the future. Things can turn around in just a day. What if he's on Gucci shoe and he's a "devil in Angel's clothing"?
I'll rather look out for other factors instead of concentrating on the shoes.
56 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by oyatmicah(m): 10:32pm On Mar 26
i cnt interfere with wat God is doing in her life, dats like u are insulting God dat u know better. please let her enjoy her half baked shoe in peace jare
1 Like
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Agadsman(m): 10:34pm On Mar 26
He will make a good husband material because he will be loyal to you. Since he didn't cheat on his shoe by buying another one, he won't cheat on you when he marries you.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by chinedubrazil(m): 10:38pm On Mar 26
to be sincere, the shoe is having the same suffering with nigeria...
What can i do? I probably buy him another one..
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Lekan111(m): 11:04pm On Mar 26
deanoffaculty:well said
4 Likes
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Follygunners: 11:04pm On Mar 26
So what? No be shoe him wear? No be him fault say 9ja gov't no gree tarr the roads na.. I go invite am in, follow am shaq.. wetin concern me. Na my pikin happiness wey matter joor.
3 Likes
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by McBrooklyn(m): 11:15pm On Mar 26
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by courna(m): 11:21pm On Mar 26
......,,,,,,,,
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Bobosneh: 12:05am
me i can't lie o i will just tell him straight bros u never get wife o
2 Likes
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by TheCabal: 12:15am
ikorodureporta:
Nah, this kind shoe you go find when you wan go house.
children for house go say, "whisky" (the dog) has taken it.
2 Likes
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by twentyk(m): 12:58am
I will just shake my head and wonder why...ehn why....
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by ihustler(m): 1:57am
I will go ......
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Oyindidi(f): 2:21am
I go first laugh before I advice am not to wear such again
2 Likes
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Thegamingorca(m): 2:30am
ikorodureporta:
Lmfao
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Oyindidi(f): 2:44am
Thegamingorca:Go sleep
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Thegamingorca(m): 2:48am
Oyindidi:
How far
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Oyindidi(f): 2:48am
Thegamingorca:I dey fine, you?
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Thegamingorca(m): 2:50am
Oyindidi:
I'm good
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Prechbills(m): 3:09am
broke people aren't supposed to go into relationships
1 Like
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Oyindidi(f): 3:26am
Prechbills:You are trying too hard. Chill bro
8 Likes
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Prechbills(m): 3:28am
I saw your quote but it's better to ignore you than indulge you.. roll with your type...
1 Like
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by Drabeey(m): 3:49am
roarik:I used to have one, it's in my mini gallery now!
mind if I show it to u?
|Re: If Your Fiance Wears This To Your House... by roarik(f): 7:41am
Drabeey:eeya,i think its better you trash the shoe..its nt good for your health. [
Upload Your Boo Pics Lets See Who Got It Natural / Should Parents Choose Partners For Their Children? / I Found Gynaecosid Tablets On My Supposedly Virgin Girlfriend..
Viewing this topic: linkehis12, StPete, Millionjeff, xclntmoda(f), MYGRATEskillz(m), gergemam, oriurme, Captain8, Fidelmalek(m), quiyyah(f), shilefan2(m), Olodapsing(m), Ejims202, Birichie(m), Addilelgi(m), lollmaolol, sunzie(m), Easyclan, shepherd003, Daxyd4realzy(m), ayoolans(m), Kswiss001(m), Ojimba1(m), Berlyn1(f), Mayor555, Akby(m), itsnazum(m), stbuldozer, paulynpen(m), boombay(m), tchimatic(m), funkemary(f), leatherman(m), felixtoba, kevoh(m), shizzy07(m), bentube(f), sugarplumkaycee, mhizmayorall(f), rolyboyu, maj59(m), Paul984(m), kayceeink, madameverything, tolugeorgeinfo(f), Simeon1010(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15