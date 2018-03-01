₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by Angelanest: 8:09pm On Mar 26
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Zamfara state have arrested a middle aged man for allegedly supplying fake currencies to the public. Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Gusau, the state commandant, David Abi said the suspect was arrested in Maru local government area with 135 pieces of N1000 notes and 139 pieces of N500 notes that were confirmed to be counterfeit.
The suspect who was identified as Mustapha Rabiu Maru said he knew the notes were fake and only was supplying them for one Alhaji Sa’adu who was printing and selling them.
“I’m being sent by Alhaji saadu to take the fake notes to Naibi and this is the fourth time I’m supplying the fake notes for Alhaji saadu. He is paying me N2000 for each successful supply,” he said.
Abi said the suspect would be charged to court. He said effort was being made by the command to arrest the printer of the fake notes.
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by Angelanest: 8:10pm On Mar 26
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by Lipscomb(m): 8:16pm On Mar 26
The country really weak me .crimes every day .
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by 2019endofapc: 8:23pm On Mar 26
He is paying me N2000 for each successful supply,” he said.imagine, abokki with they mumuism
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by adamooye: 7:52am
The hustle is real.
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by maxiuc(m): 7:52am
Do you that if you counterfeit N100 notes it would be very difficult to identify
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by tabisegroup(m): 7:52am
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by dust144(m): 7:53am
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by bjayx: 7:53am
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by ritababe(f): 7:53am
lol I think say the hardship no they affect them since na them bring buhari, come 2019 they will still foolishly vote for him.
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by hemartins(m): 7:53am
I find it amazing how people find it difficult to identify a fake Naira note.
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by ghostfacekillar(m): 7:54am
the alhaji will probably go scot free.common 2k for this risky job* educated elite and the illitrate masses
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by CriticMaestro: 7:54am
Is it only me that thinks this story is not complete?
Supplying it to who?
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by obembet(m): 7:57am
'He is paying me N2000 for each successful supply,” he said."
This is definition of Poverty
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by psychologist(m): 7:57am
Just as I was in bank few days ago, one just came in and walked up to me and brought out 1,1 thousand notes and ask me to help him change it to the 5, 5 hundred notes that am having that he is going to a far place, blah blah blah.
Without thinking twice, I told him to go change it with the cashier, he just left the banking hall immediately.
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by mekonglobal(m): 7:57am
So na like this all this alhajis dey take blow?
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 7:59am
Alhaji may KuDi..............
I will surely be an Alhaji 1 day let me also supply my own Corruption since politics dy do dia own too.
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by Foolish44: 8:00am
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by ipobarecriminals: 8:00am
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by Johnbosco77(m): 8:00am
How dem take catch dis old man.
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by Alameer(m): 8:03am
[quote author=ritababe post=66190743]lol I think say the hardship no they affect them since na them bring buhari, come 2019 they will still foolishly vote for him.[Buhari till your MaMa die] mumu
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by AFONJAPIG(f): 8:04am
Northerners are the main reason we haven't move an inch to progress since 1914
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by Codeblues(m): 8:08am
He is being paraded as the scapegoat. Where is the Alhaji?
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by adecz: 8:08am
The surest & easiest way to get rich
is to 'make' your own money!!!
Alhaji, sanu, wehdone !!!
Re: Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara. Photo by monyca90: 8:08am
