The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Zamfara state have arrested a middle aged man for allegedly supplying fake currencies to the public. Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Gusau, the state commandant, David Abi said the suspect was arrested in Maru local government area with 135 pieces of N1000 notes and 139 pieces of N500 notes that were confirmed to be counterfeit.The suspect who was identified as Mustapha Rabiu Maru said he knew the notes were fake and only was supplying them for one Alhaji Sa'adu who was printing and selling them."I'm being sent by Alhaji saadu to take the fake notes to Naibi and this is the fourth time I'm supplying the fake notes for Alhaji saadu. He is paying me N2000 for each successful supply," he said.Abi said the suspect would be charged to court. He said effort was being made by the command to arrest the printer of the fake notes.