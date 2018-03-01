₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by ipafricaStaff(m): 8:15pm
Just last week, Starboy boss, Wizkid came through with a brand new cut titled “SOCO”, where he connects with his newly signee, Terri, Spotless and Ceeza Milli.
Today, he breaks the silence as he follows up with a matching visuals for the single. Peep the colorful video below in cut directed by Clarence Peters and don’t hesitate to share your thoughts.
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by queensera(f): 8:55pm
[Video] Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco"
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by eikobaby: 9:46pm
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by dalhjana: 9:46pm
northboi I see you!
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by fergieboy(m): 9:47pm
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by inoki247: 9:47pm
Okay abeg wu fit epp me summarize d video na 2go mb I get.. Only for 2go..
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by babtaima(m): 9:47pm
There's no denying the fact that Wizkid is the GOAT in Africa and the world! some Old people hate on him cos he's a young and livin legend, same old people will love him and play his songs when he's no more
.. Some Young people hate on him because he's hard working and they're too lazy to be inspired by him and his good music.
The real ones who are successful and happy in life love him because we saw him when he started as a kid and how far he has come. If you are a wizkid fan reading this rn, you are not alone.. they're millions of us out there
GOAT = greatest of all time
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by phlamesG: 9:49pm
Currently on repeat
Oya soco, soco
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by rapson19(m): 9:49pm
Baban nla
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by ubebong(m): 9:51pm
Good song... God bless ur huztle...
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by Joelsblog(m): 9:55pm
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by hairybigdick: 10:01pm
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by FroshJaynex(m): 10:03pm
Wow this is a very different video from the normal one he makes, damn this is so good! Shout-out to capital hills on this one. They killed it
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by purplejuli: 10:06pm
dope
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by KendrickAyomide: 10:08pm
May watch
this GBedu na problem
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 10:11pm
D-O-P-E!
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by Slymonster(m): 10:14pm
My favourite
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by Flokey: 10:23pm
Rubbish
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by siegfried99(m): 10:27pm
Coooool
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by nextstep(m): 10:31pm
Ah yes.. this is one of my jams this 2018. Soco soco... soco soco soco...
Good visuals... please more of this, we don tire for video vixens just shaking bum bum
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by Oluwolex2000(m): 10:44pm
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by Flexherbal(m): 10:47pm
Cool !
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by seunfape(m): 10:50pm
Star boy they sing but this one na nonsense
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by DivinelyBlessed: 10:55pm
The video is below standard. Clarence no try for this one joor
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by weezweezweez(m): 11:05pm
babtaima:greatest of all time in the world?
pls know what u type
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by HazzanTazzan(m): 11:06pm
JAMM
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by PoliticalChinex: 11:09pm
All his songs sound the same and very boring.
Nigerians really lack taste in music........
Re: Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) by mamawin(f): 11:38pm
fergieboy:lol! funny guy, I thought you want to buy
