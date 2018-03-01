Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco" (video) (3600 Views)

Download: Wizkid Ft. Terri, Spotless & Ceeza Milli - "Soco" / Wizkid Ft Ceeza Milli, Spotless & Terry – "Soco" (audio) / Wizkid Ft. Future – Everytime (prod. Shizzi) (audio) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Today, he breaks the silence as he follows up with a matching visuals for the single. Peep the colorful video below in cut directed by Clarence Peters and don’t hesitate to share your thoughts.



cc: Lalasticlala



DOWNLOAD VIA:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VrWaED18_g Just last week, Starboy boss, Wizkid came through with a brand new cut titled “SOCO”, where he connects with his newly signee, Terri, Spotless and Ceeza Milli.Today, he breaks the silence as he follows up with a matching visuals for the single. Peep the colorful video below in cut directed by Clarence Peters and don’t hesitate to share your thoughts.cc: LalasticlalaDOWNLOAD VIA: https://mp3reverb.com/mp4-download/video-wizkid-soco-ft-terri-spotless-ceeza-milli/ 1 Like

[Video] Wizkid Ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli – "Soco"





Download Below:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/video-wizkid-ft-terri-x-spotless-x.html 1 Share

ipafricaStaff:

Just last week, Starboy boss, Wizkid came through with a brand new cut titled “SOCO”, where he connects with his newly signee, Terri, Spotless and Ceeza Milli.

Cool

Today, he breaks the silence as he follows up with a matching visuals for the single. Peep the colorful video below in cut directed by Clarence Peters and don’t hesitate to share your thoughts.



cc: Lalasticlala



DOWNLOAD VIA: https://mp3reverb.com/mp4-download/video-wizkid-soco-ft-terri-spotless-ceeza-milli/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VrWaED18_g 2 Likes

northboi I see you! 1 Like

Pls if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car, any model & any colour, with AC and you are sure it's in perfect working condition & valid papers, with price around 2.5 or 3 million, as long as the engine is not weak yet, please let the person sell it,

it's none of my business. 4 Likes

Okay abeg wu fit epp me summarize d video na 2go mb I get.. Only for 2go.. 1 Like





.. Some Young people hate on him because he's hard working and they're too lazy to be inspired by him and his good music.



The real ones who are successful and happy in life love him because we saw him when he started as a kid and how far he has come. If you are a wizkid fan reading this rn, you are not alone.. they're millions of us out there



GOAT = greatest of all time There's no denying the fact that Wizkid is the GOAT in Africa and the world! some Old people hate on him cos he's a young and livin legend, same old people will love him and play his songs when he's no more.. Some Young people hate on him because he's hard working and they're too lazy to be inspired by him and his good music.The real ones who are successful and happy in life love him because we saw him when he started as a kid and how far he has come. If you are a wizkid fan reading this rn, you are not alone.. they're millions of us out thereGOAT = greatest of all time 16 Likes



Oya soco, soco Currently on repeatOya soco, soco 12 Likes

Baban nla 1 Like

Good song... God bless ur huztle... 1 Like

Man rapes dog to death [watch video] - https://joelsblog.com.ng/video-wizkid-soco-ft-ceeza-milli-spotless-terri-mp4/

Joelsblog:

Man rapes dog to death [watch video] - https://joelsblog.com.ng/video-wizkid-soco-ft-ceeza-milli-spotless-terri-mp4/

Wow this is a very different video from the normal one he makes, damn this is so good! Shout-out to capital hills on this one. They killed it 1 Like

dope

May watch





this GBedu na problem

D-O-P-E!

My favourite 1 Like

Rubbish 1 Like

Coooool





Good visuals... please more of this, we don tire for video vixens just shaking bum bum Ah yes.. this is one of my jams this 2018. Soco soco... soco soco soco...Good visuals... please more of this, we don tire for video vixens just shaking bum bum 2 Likes

Get your professional logos | Branding and Re-branding | Flyer Designs and prints | Complimentary Cards



Whatsapp : 08104039504 For more details

Cool !

Star boy they sing but this one na nonsense

The video is below standard. Clarence no try for this one joor

babtaima:

There's no denying the fact that Wizkid is the GOAT in Africa and the world! some Old people hate on him cos he's a young and livin legend, same old people will love him and play his songs when he's no more



.. Some Young people hate on him because he's hard working and they're too lazy to be inspired by him and his good music.



The real ones who are successful and happy in life love him because we saw him when he started as a kid and how far he has come. If you are a wizkid fan reading this rn, you are not alone.. they're millions of us out there



GOAT = greatest of all time greatest of all time in the world?

pls know what u type greatest of all time in the world?pls know what u type

JAMM

All his songs sound the same and very boring.

Nigerians really lack taste in music........ 1 Like