



According to reports, actor Ezuruonye petitioned the police after having his image dragged in the mud by criminal elements who use his name to defraud unsuspecting fans.



Today, one of the alleged culprits was apprehended by the EFCC. The suspect is identified as Osigbovo from Benin, Edo State.



He is currently in the custody of EFCC for collecting large sums of money from female fans of the actor. He allegedly used Ezuruonye's image and videos and superimposed his own voice to deceive these women.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/efcc-arrests-man-impersonating-actor.html An impersonator of Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye, has been arrested by the EFCC.According to reports, actor Ezuruonye petitioned the police after having his image dragged in the mud by criminal elements who use his name to defraud unsuspecting fans.Today, one of the alleged culprits was apprehended by the EFCC. The suspect is identified as Osigbovo from Benin, Edo State.He is currently in the custody of EFCC for collecting large sums of money from female fans of the actor. He allegedly used Ezuruonye's image and videos and superimposed his own voice to deceive these women.