Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by queensera(f): 8:33pm On Mar 26
An impersonator of Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye, has been arrested by the EFCC.

According to reports, actor Ezuruonye petitioned the police after having his image dragged in the mud by criminal elements who use his name to defraud unsuspecting fans.

Today, one of the alleged culprits was apprehended by the EFCC. The suspect is identified as Osigbovo from Benin, Edo State.

He is currently in the custody of EFCC for collecting large sums of money from female fans of the actor. He allegedly used Ezuruonye's image and videos and superimposed his own voice to deceive these women.

Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/efcc-arrests-man-impersonating-actor.html

Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by shortgun(m): 8:37pm On Mar 26
Mumu girls everywhere

Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by westlius(m): 8:53pm On Mar 26
But wait o he looks like Mike true tru
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by StarUp: 9:00pm On Mar 26
Issorite...dude finally clears his reputation.
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by givan(m): 9:09pm On Mar 26
Show us the resemblance grin garri don blind our eye.

Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 9:25pm On Mar 26
shortgun:
Mumu girls everywhere
Sensible LADIES went into extinction 2000 years ago.
We now have chaffs left... grin grin
Although few good and superlative ones dey oooo

Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Onlinephobia(m): 10:12pm On Mar 26
Slay mamas lol
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by 4hys: 7:44am
Real details

http://www.gistful.com/2018/03/27/mike-ezuruonyes-impersonator-arrested-by-efcc-photos/
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 7:45am
This EFCC don't seem to know their job.
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 7:45am
Dem wan get belle for am so as to share the news for Instagram

Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Collins0609(m): 7:45am
Nice move
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Jaykolo10(m): 7:46am
westlius:
But wait o he looks like Mike true tru






cry
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 7:46am
But wait .what are they paying for in the 1st place .
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by adamsbadoo(m): 7:46am
Nigerian clients
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by NaijaCover(m): 7:47am
Lol
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 7:47am
Waiting concern efcc and impersonation again, when all this polirhiefcians are looting the nation dry u are here arresting a petty criminal

Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Youziz: 7:47am
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by skydancer: 7:49am
Hmm we have a long way to go in fighting fraud in this country
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Princeofnigeria(m): 7:50am
Mumu alaye, your mate dey collect 100mili
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Alameer(m): 7:51am
They look alike see me see Wahala.. mumi plenty in my country
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:52am
What were the so called fans promised that there were dropping money?
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 7:53am
Hahahahaha! See as people life better,impersonate me and not even a single person will pay attention. grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 7:58am
The guy no even try to resemble Mike..

How come him come de deceive those girls??
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by frankblinkz(m): 8:05am
Jaykolo10:







cry
is dis one blind,how can a blind man be reading nairaland...plz my next neighbor help gv him a spectacle
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 8:07am
Yoruba and their distance cousins in Edo possess criminal mind... I'm not surprise
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Jaykolo10(m): 8:07am
frankblinkz:
is dis one blind,how can a blind man be reading nairaland...plz my next neighbor help gv him a spectacle






cry
Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by sambrow(m): 8:12am
At last.

