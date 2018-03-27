₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by queensera(f): 8:33pm On Mar 26
An impersonator of Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye, has been arrested by the EFCC.
According to reports, actor Ezuruonye petitioned the police after having his image dragged in the mud by criminal elements who use his name to defraud unsuspecting fans.
Today, one of the alleged culprits was apprehended by the EFCC. The suspect is identified as Osigbovo from Benin, Edo State.
He is currently in the custody of EFCC for collecting large sums of money from female fans of the actor. He allegedly used Ezuruonye's image and videos and superimposed his own voice to deceive these women.
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by shortgun(m): 8:37pm On Mar 26
Mumu girls everywhere
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by westlius(m): 8:53pm On Mar 26
But wait o he looks like Mike true tru
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by StarUp: 9:00pm On Mar 26
Issorite...dude finally clears his reputation.
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by givan(m): 9:09pm On Mar 26
Show us the resemblance garri don blind our eye.
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 9:25pm On Mar 26
shortgun:Sensible LADIES went into extinction 2000 years ago.
We now have chaffs left...
Although few good and superlative ones dey oooo
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Onlinephobia(m): 10:12pm On Mar 26
Slay mamas lol
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by 4hys: 7:44am
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 7:45am
This EFCC don't seem to know their job.
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 7:45am
Dem wan get belle for am so as to share the news for Instagram
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Collins0609(m): 7:45am
Nice move
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Jaykolo10(m): 7:46am
westlius:
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 7:46am
But wait .what are they paying for in the 1st place .
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by adamsbadoo(m): 7:46am
Nigerian clients
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by NaijaCover(m): 7:47am
Lol
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 7:47am
Waiting concern efcc and impersonation again, when all this polirhiefcians are looting the nation dry u are here arresting a petty criminal
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Youziz: 7:47am
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by skydancer: 7:49am
Hmm we have a long way to go in fighting fraud in this country
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Princeofnigeria(m): 7:50am
Mumu alaye, your mate dey collect 100mili
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Alameer(m): 7:51am
They look alike see me see Wahala.. mumi plenty in my country
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:52am
What were the so called fans promised that there were dropping money?
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 7:53am
Hahahahaha! See as people life better,impersonate me and not even a single person will pay attention.
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 7:58am
The guy no even try to resemble Mike..
How come him come de deceive those girls??
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by frankblinkz(m): 8:05am
Jaykolo10:is dis one blind,how can a blind man be reading nairaland...plz my next neighbor help gv him a spectacle
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 8:07am
Yoruba and their distance cousins in Edo possess criminal mind... I'm not surprise
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by Jaykolo10(m): 8:07am
frankblinkz:
|Re: Mike Ezuruonye's Impersonator Arrested By EFCC (Photos) by sambrow(m): 8:12am
At last.
