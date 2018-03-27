₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:44pm On Mar 26
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated the Food Security Council chaired by him.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/263140-nigerias-journey-under-me-very-turbulent-buhari.html
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by DeadRat(m): 9:46pm On Mar 26
Who Get Time To De Read Wetin Buhari de Talk
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Evablizin(f): 9:49pm On Mar 26
Buhari, one fulani herdsman had sèx with a cow,add it to the current Nigeria's turbulent journey,deadly animal disease is real.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by FarahAideed: 9:54pm On Mar 26
It's your incompetence that is the turbulence and nothing more , go back to Daura and watch the turbulence vanish
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Penalty82(m): 9:56pm On Mar 26
Cry me a lagoon.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by OrestesDante(m): 10:09pm On Mar 26
☣ ☠
∆ Continue we're listening.
You're leaving in 2019.. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by kernel505: 10:17pm On Mar 26
This man should be on self deceitful medication.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by DrRasheed(m): 10:17pm On Mar 26
Sir we understand...
Keep going don't be distracted.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by obonujoker(m): 10:20pm On Mar 26
its because you are cursed noni.... e need ati gba adura iyanu....
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by GoldCircle: 10:21pm On Mar 26
Look who’s talking! Has your whole life not been a turbulent journey? No WAEC certificate, coup plotter, 150 cows since 1974, contested election thrice and failed the list is endless.
Sincerely, I feel for Aisha walahi!
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by QTEST007(m): 10:29pm On Mar 26
SAVE YOUR SPEECH FOR YOUR HERD, YOU CAN DECIEVE THEM WHEN YOU GET BACK TO DAURA.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Bede2u(m): 11:04pm On Mar 26
The man has not done much to set Nigeria on a development part. Majority of wat Nigeria needs is a restructure of the factors of production (land, labour, capital and entreprenourship) and security in such a way that regions and local govt control them
Doing the same tins over will yield same results. There is nothing buhari is doing now that pdp didnt do.
If u want to get nigeria working, go back to pre independence constitution which was derailed by shortsightedness. Research and discover how western nations work. Educate the masses with western education and introduce western ideas and models into nigeria. It worked for South Africa...it worked for Dubai...it worked for japan and for malaysia.
Reshape and remodel the system to work. Stop painting over dirt
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by TheCabal: 11:05pm On Mar 26
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Ikwokrikwo: 11:13pm On Mar 26
DrRasheed:Yoruba Muslim doing the usual
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by anibirelawal(m): 11:20pm On Mar 26
Baba please carry on, we dey by you... till 2023.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Kokolet11: 11:23pm On Mar 26
Buhari is mad
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Lipscomb(m): 11:54pm On Mar 26
Yeah we understand that Jonathan and co put us to this mess .
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by buhariguy(m): 11:56pm On Mar 26
OK
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by GreenArrow1(m): 1:56am
A very disconnected president. Still operating on edge network while his mates are on 4G.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by perez100: 2:08am
Even your 'Sai Babarians and Media Cow Team cannot save you in 2019.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Paperwhite(m): 2:31am
Simply because Buhari is a problem with no iota of solution.Hence being a problem you have to give way for a solution.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Paperwhite(m): 2:32am
"Nigeria’s journey in the last three (3) years, has been a very turbulent one. The country’s need for critical job creating sectors which has been ignored for decades is now beginning to yield results."
-https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/four-million-nigerians-have-lost-their-jobs-this-year-nbs/amp/
See why Buhari is the dullard that he is
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Biglittlelois(f): 1:06pm
Since i saw that pictire of a fulani man banging cow, i feel disgusted seeing meat not to talk of eating it
Who else feels the same?
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by jakD: 1:07pm
Mr Buhari, feel free to act madly till 2019 because including you and your madness will be sent to Daura then.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by three: 1:07pm
Who pray tell, made it 'Turbulent' because it sure wasn't turbulent on May 29 2015
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by fk002: 1:07pm
Don't worry Mr president everything will be alright, your second tenure will prove your good gesture and will to Nigerians....
PMB till 2023
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Worksunlimited: 1:08pm
GreenArrow1:
Which edge network?
Network that has left him since...
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by chloride6: 1:08pm
slowpoke, we are headed for a famine if you dont stop killing farmers in their farms.
|Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by KingGBsky(m): 1:09pm
Ok
