"Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:44pm On Mar 26
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated the Food Security Council chaired by him.

At the inauguration, the president spoke about Nigeria’s “very turbulent” journey in the past three years, the period of his administration. He listed some of the efforts his administration has taken to address the concerns.

The president’s speech was sent to PREMIUM TIMES by his office.

Read the full speech below.

ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE INAUGURATION OF THE FOOD SECURITY COUNCIL,

MONDAY, 26TH MARCH 2018

PROTOCOLS:

Two weeks ago, I announced my intention to establish and chair a presidential level committee that focuses on food security, I am happy that today it has become a reality.

2. Nigeria’s journey in the last three (3) years, has been a very turbulent one. The country’s need for critical job creating sectors which has been ignored for decades is now beginning to yield results.

3. We introduced the National Social Investment Programmes targeting millions of Nigerians who are living from hand to mouth.

4. We launched agricultural programmes focusing on import substitution, job creation and rural development thereby bringing socio-economic transformation to the millions of citizens living in some of the most remote rural parts of our country.

5. We commenced the long term Pollution Remediation Projects in the Niger Delta with the hope of restoring dignity and normalcy to the millions of Nigerians impacted by decades of pollution in their communities. Fishing and farming will resume once blighted areas are rehabilitated.

6. We intensified our participation in the Lake Chad Basin Commission with the goal of reversing the shrinkage of the lake, which impacts the livelihoods of over 45 million farmers, herdsmen and fishermen in the LCBC countries.

7. We issued the first ever green bond that will act as a catalyst for investments in renewable energy and afforestation projects. This was oversubscribed, sharing market confidence in the country and our government.

8. We established the Agro Rangers Unit within the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to protect the billions of naira of investments recorded in Nigeria’s agricultural sector across the country.

9. We continued to equip the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency to fight maritime criminals such as pirates and sea robbers who adversely impact offshore and inland fishing activities in our waters.

10. These programmes and many more, have started yielding results and if sustained, will transform the lives of millions of Nigerians across the country.

11. We are well aware that the full results will not be felt or seen overnight. The journey is long. It is therefore our collective duty to ensure the actual and potential positive impacts of these programmes are sustained, improved and expanded.

12. A key mandate of the Food Security Council is to continuously assess and enhance these infant, but impactful programmes, thereby guaranteeing they achieve their full potential.

13. We shall also develop new programmes and projects that will protect and indeed, create more jobs in farming, fisheries, animal husbandry and forestry.

14. As we all know, land is use for farming, grazing and forestry, Water is used for irrigation, livestock sustenance and fishing. Therefore, any strategy for land and water management must take into account the interconnectivity of all these key sectors to ensure equity and sustainability.

15. We will also not lose sight of the other issues that will impact our food production ambitions such as;

a. Population growth.

b. Urbanisation,

c. Industrialisation

d. Rural Infrastructure Development and

e. Climate Change.

16. These factors will also stress and stretch our land and water resources. This means we must invest in research and development to enhance yields and outputs.

17. Moreover, we are not insulated from Global and Regional events. Accordingly we develop local programs, but not lose sight of events from a far and their impact on us. Specifically, issues such as smuggling and dumping, which is our responsibility to ensure we develop and enforce strategies to protect Nigeria from these illegal and unhealthy imports.

18. The Council includes Governors representing the six (6) geopolitical zones. Some geopolitical zones have similar Eco climatic conditions. The council is therefore a platform to further enhance the collaboration between the federal and state governments. We shall share success stories and collaborate to address common threats.

19. We will also engage key stakeholders representing the core sectors of the Food Value Chain. Regular consultations will be held with investors, development partners, financiers, academia and our friends and allies abroad.

20. Our deliberations will look into all the issues and our decisions will be implementable and impactful. We shall stay focused, first and foremost on securing our food requirements and employment for our people, especially the youth. We shall feed ourselves and build an inclusive Nigeria for ourselves and for future generations.

Thank you may God bless our country.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/263140-nigerias-journey-under-me-very-turbulent-buhari.html

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by DeadRat(m): 9:46pm On Mar 26
Who Get Time To De Read Wetin Buhari de Talk

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Evablizin(f): 9:49pm On Mar 26
shocked


Buhari, one fulani herdsman had sèx with a cow,add it to the current Nigeria's turbulent journey,deadly animal disease is real.

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by FarahAideed: 9:54pm On Mar 26
It's your incompetence that is the turbulence and nothing more , go back to Daura and watch the turbulence vanish

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Penalty82(m): 9:56pm On Mar 26
Cry me a lagoon.

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by OrestesDante(m): 10:09pm On Mar 26
angry angry angry

☣ ☠


Continue we're listening.

You're leaving in 2019..



☣ ☠

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by kernel505: 10:17pm On Mar 26
This man should be on self deceitful medication.

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by DrRasheed(m): 10:17pm On Mar 26
Sir we understand...
Keep going don't be distracted.

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by obonujoker(m): 10:20pm On Mar 26
its because you are cursed noni.... e need ati gba adura iyanu....

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by GoldCircle: 10:21pm On Mar 26
Look who's talking! Has your whole life not been a turbulent journey? No WAEC certificate, coup plotter, 150 cows since 1974, contested election thrice and failed the list is endless.
Sincerely, I feel for Aisha walahi!
Sincerely, I feel for Aisha walahi!

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by QTEST007(m): 10:29pm On Mar 26
SAVE YOUR SPEECH FOR YOUR HERD, YOU CAN DECIEVE THEM WHEN YOU GET BACK TO DAURA.

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Bede2u(m): 11:04pm On Mar 26
The man has not done much to set Nigeria on a development part. Majority of wat Nigeria needs is a restructure of the factors of production (land, labour, capital and entreprenourship) and security in such a way that regions and local govt control them

Doing the same tins over will yield same results. There is nothing buhari is doing now that pdp didnt do.

If u want to get nigeria working, go back to pre independence constitution which was derailed by shortsightedness. Research and discover how western nations work. Educate the masses with western education and introduce western ideas and models into nigeria. It worked for South Africa...it worked for Dubai...it worked for japan and for malaysia.

Reshape and remodel the system to work. Stop painting over dirt

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by TheCabal: 11:05pm On Mar 26
grin
Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Ikwokrikwo: 11:13pm On Mar 26
DrRasheed:
Sir we understand...

Keep going don't be distracted.
Yoruba Muslim doing the usual

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by anibirelawal(m): 11:20pm On Mar 26
Baba please carry on, we dey by you... till 2023.

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Kokolet11: 11:23pm On Mar 26
Buhari is mad

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Lipscomb(m): 11:54pm On Mar 26
Yeah we understand that Jonathan and co put us to this mess .
Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by buhariguy(m): 11:56pm On Mar 26
OK
Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by GreenArrow1(m): 1:56am
A very disconnected president. Still operating on edge network while his mates are on 4G.

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by perez100: 2:08am
Even your 'Sai Babarians and Media Cow Team cannot save you in 2019.
Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Paperwhite(m): 2:31am
Simply because Buhari is a problem with no iota of solution.Hence being a problem you have to give way for a solution.
Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Paperwhite(m): 2:32am
"Nigeria’s journey in the last three (3) years, has been a very turbulent one. The country’s need for critical job creating sectors which has been ignored for decades is now beginning to yield results."
-https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/four-million-nigerians-have-lost-their-jobs-this-year-nbs/amp/
See why Buhari is the dullard that he is

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Biglittlelois(f): 1:06pm
Since i saw that pictire of a fulani man banging cow, i feel disgusted seeing meat not to talk of eating it embarassed

Who else feels the same?
Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by jakD: 1:07pm
Mr Buhari, feel free to act madly till 2019 because including you and your madness will be sent to Daura then.
Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by three: 1:07pm
Who pray tell, made it 'Turbulent' because it sure wasn't turbulent on May 29 2015
Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by fk002: 1:07pm
Don't worry Mr president everything will be alright, your second tenure will prove your good gesture and will to Nigerians....





PMB till 2023
Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by Worksunlimited: 1:08pm
GreenArrow1:
A very disconnected president. Still operating on edge network while his mates are on 4G.

Which edge network?

Network that has left him since...

Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by chloride6: 1:08pm
slowpoke, we are headed for a famine if you dont stop killing farmers in their farms.
Re: "Nigeria's Journey Under Me Very Turbulent" - President Buhari Says by KingGBsky(m): 1:09pm
Ok

