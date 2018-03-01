₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by HeWrites(m): 4:15am
Desire Benjamin, a burn survivor has shared before and after makeup photos of herself as well as her story which worth reading.
Desire wrote;
"Who says ‘There is no God?’ Who says ‘God has forgotten you?’ Who says ‘Your condition has gone beyond what can be turned around?’ Get your answers from this pictures… *swipe*
Before and Now of Desire Benjamin.
My faith hasn’t made things easy but it’s making them Possible, with ‘Time and Pressure’ I’m turning into Diamond from Coal…. Surely I’m Not Beautiful like you; but I’m Beautiful like me������� Fear, embarassments, NO’s, Discouragements, humiliation, disappointments, disregard and every other negative thing I encounter is worth Nothing in my Large Pile of Nothings!
And with this; .
I’m Here And Ready For The World�. ."
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by pyyxxaro: 4:22am
Woooow
Thank God for your life
You are beautiful
Seun all these your MOD de quick start work oh , this kin early morning when day never break ,there don de carry topic go front page
Hope u de pay them well oh, else olumo rock go fall for ur teeth
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by HungerBAD: 4:23am
Love her confidence.
A person is beautiful on the inside,and it is not a trait one can hide or pretend to have.
Her smile in the last picture says it all.
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by izuch(m): 4:41am
Good job
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by chukstino: 4:42am
Beautiful
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by maluyi77(m): 4:44am
seen[color=#006600][/color]
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by peacettw(f): 4:45am
There appears to be a movement that is hell bent on making our females believe that they can't be beautiful, pretty or confident without make-up. The cosmetic companies and make-up artists must be so thrilled. While I understand the uses of make-up especially in cases like the above, women should please learn first to be confident in the own skin and never give over that power to anything else
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by YunLai: 4:45am
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by mekonglobal(m): 4:45am
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by Swearty: 4:46am
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by makapella(m): 4:47am
Eyah
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by devigblegble: 4:48am
What a wow transformation
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by money121(m): 4:49am
All is well
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by desgiezd(m): 4:49am
Beautiful transformation with a great figure!!
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by OlaDapxon(m): 4:50am
Those of us who have clean n natural skin don't appreciate most times.
I wish her the best
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by Atiku2019: 4:53am
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by Sweetcollins: 4:55am
Wow transformation
In life how you view yourself matters most
Courage
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by kolafolabi(m): 5:02am
Nice transformation... She looks good
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by Victorakats(m): 5:10am
Thank God for her testimony
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by Sabadon(m): 5:11am
makeup is the new plastic surgery
Re: Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor by martinlooter(m): 5:12am
I just have a little problem with the both pictures. Why am I not seeing the huge scar on her neck in the make up pictures, on the neck in the first image. Somebody help me, cos I am confused.
And both persons are of different weight and size.
I feel these are two different persons.
