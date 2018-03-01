Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Check Out This Before And After Makeup Transformation Of A Burn Survivor (1555 Views)

Desire wrote;

"Who says ‘There is no God?’ Who says ‘God has forgotten you?’ Who says ‘Your condition has gone beyond what can be turned around?’ Get your answers from this pictures… *swipe*



Before and Now of Desire Benjamin.



My faith hasn’t made things easy but it’s making them Possible, with ‘Time and Pressure’ I’m turning into Diamond from Coal…. Surely I’m Not Beautiful like you; but I’m Beautiful like me������� Fear, embarassments, NO’s, Discouragements, humiliation, disappointments, disregard and every other negative thing I encounter is worth Nothing in my Large Pile of Nothings!



And with this; .



I’m Here And Ready For The World�. ."



Thank God for your life







You are beautiful







Seun all these your MOD de quick start work oh , this kin early morning when day never break ,there don de carry topic go front page





Hope u de pay them well oh, else olumo rock go fall for ur teeth WoooowThank God for your lifeYou are beautifulSeun all these your MOD de quick start work oh , this kin early morning when day never break ,there don de carry topic go front pageHope u de pay them well oh, else olumo rock go fall for ur teeth 2 Likes

Love her confidence.



A person is beautiful on the inside,and it is not a trait one can hide or pretend to have.



Her smile in the last picture says it all. 1 Like

Good job

Beautiful

There appears to be a movement that is hell bent on making our females believe that they can't be beautiful, pretty or confident without make-up. The cosmetic companies and make-up artists must be so thrilled. While I understand the uses of make-up especially in cases like the above, women should please learn first to be confident in the own skin and never give over that power to anything else



Eyah

What a wow transformation

All is well

Beautiful transformation with a great figure!!

Those of us who have clean n natural skin don't appreciate most times.

I wish her the best

Wow transformation

In life how you view yourself matters most

Courage

Nice transformation... She looks good

Thank God for her testimony

makeup is the new plastic surgery