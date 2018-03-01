Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson (10150 Views)

Aiye ma Ie oo. A girl(an acquaintance) falsely accused a guy of rape a while ago. shouting men are scum... .I believed her and was all for this bitch to tell her sister she lied, she wanted to teach him a lesson Stupid sister too called me and was laughing that her siS is too petty.... petty da wee kill you Say no to false rape accusations He wasn't arrested but a lot of ppl heard about it.... and some stopped talking to the guy.... omo olomo I don't even know if she's on twitter I'II do my findings and drag her ass here,I trust my twitter ppl Baby girl was crying that day I don't know how to talk to the guy, walai l'm sad Her mum reached out to him today,l'll look for him too.... cos I don't know him personally



Source: A lady identified on Twitter as @Lafunki is here to explain her ordeal with a lady who falsely accused a guy of RAPE.Source: https://jobmonker.com/2018/03/nigerian-lady-confesses-to-falsely-accusing-a-man-of-rape-to-teach-him-a-lesson/ 1 Like 1 Share

At last check false accusation is still a crime punishable by law, it high time girls who accuse guys of rape falsely are put behind bars. If only they know the damage a rape accusation does to a man. 28 Likes

Thousands have been wrongly accused on different rape cases...........





not only on rape case alone and for different crimes they never for one single second of their life committed







some people have no conscience..........





karma will surely locate people doing this just to punish their fellow humans







#SAY NO TO FALSE ACCUSATION# 24 Likes

People are wicked.



That's why in court at times, they ask for proof and people will say lawyers are liars..







That's how one man in Onitsha was owing one guy. Guy demanded for money.



Man accused him of kidnapping, got olopa to get him.

He later paid them and they "travelled" the boy.













Over 575 persons who testified can't be lying..





See below 2 Likes

aside children n disabled, i still opined dat no 1 man can rape 1 woman. its not possible for a man without a weapon or an assistant to rape a woman. its just not possible. 16 Likes

Sometimes we take things for granted too much in this country...



That lady deserve to be put behind bars, sued for damages or send to jail.





In a society like ours where jungle justice are in rampant, The guy would had been lynched by people and would had been beaten, even killed..



Now his reputation is damaged, people will no longer want to associate with him..



The lady that lied against him must be forced by the law and authority to apologize in public using social media and she must tell the whole world that she lied..



A town crier using a car must announce to the people in the area that the incident occurred, that the lady lied..



All this Nonsense false accusations must be stopped. 30 Likes 3 Shares

Dorcas Shola-Fapson has finally admitted she lied against the taxi driver?



God has vindicated the poor driver o. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Aunty TEJ lie lie. You sha wan trend

Feminist will avoid this thread 6 Likes

Another fake twitter story to get attention.

A nameless lady falsely accuses a nameless man.

SMH.

what goes around comes around

your acquaintance? am not understanding .... you better drag her ass out like you claimed or we don't believe you, attention seeking mofos. 2 Likes

Lies.

Teach him a lesson because?

She broke her heart, beat her up or stole her phone?

This narrator must take us for fools.

Over to you, feminists 1 Like

When the rape eventually happens nobody will believe the hell-bound liar.

This is why women like this should do time for false accusations. 1 Like

Such wickedness. Women sef 1 Like

G

MEANS SHE DE OWE THE GUY ONE " ALL NIGHT"

arrest that 1 Like

Why is my blood boiling ontop mata wey no consign me??

False rape accusations should have a sentence of atleast 12yrs!

