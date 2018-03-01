₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by gidimasters(m): 4:29am
A lady identified on Twitter as @Lafunki is here to explain her ordeal with a lady who falsely accused a guy of RAPE.
Aiye ma Ie oo. A girl(an acquaintance) falsely accused a guy of rape a while ago. shouting men are scum... .I believed her and was all for this bitch to tell her sister she lied, she wanted to teach him a lesson Stupid sister too called me and was laughing that her siS is too petty.... petty da wee kill you Say no to false rape accusations He wasn't arrested but a lot of ppl heard about it.... and some stopped talking to the guy.... omo olomo I don't even know if she's on twitter I'II do my findings and drag her ass here,I trust my twitter ppl Baby girl was crying that day I don't know how to talk to the guy, walai l'm sad Her mum reached out to him today,l'll look for him too.... cos I don't know him personally
Source: https://jobmonker.com/2018/03/nigerian-lady-confesses-to-falsely-accusing-a-man-of-rape-to-teach-him-a-lesson/
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by Olalan(m): 4:59am
At last check false accusation is still a crime punishable by law, it high time girls who accuse guys of rape falsely are put behind bars. If only they know the damage a rape accusation does to a man.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by hajoke2000(f): 5:08am
Thousands have been wrongly accused on different rape cases...........
not only on rape case alone and for different crimes they never for one single second of their life committed
some people have no conscience..........
karma will surely locate people doing this just to punish their fellow humans
#SAY NO TO FALSE ACCUSATION#
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by partnerbiz4: 6:15am
People are wicked.
That's why in court at times, they ask for proof and people will say lawyers are liars..
That's how one man in Onitsha was owing one guy. Guy demanded for money.
Man accused him of kidnapping, got olopa to get him.
He later paid them and they "travelled" the boy.
Over 575 persons who testified can't be lying..
See below
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by Henrypraise: 6:19am
aside children n disabled, i still opined dat no 1 man can rape 1 woman. its not possible for a man without a weapon or an assistant to rape a woman. its just not possible.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by DrinkLimca(m): 6:27am
Sometimes we take things for granted too much in this country...
That lady deserve to be put behind bars, sued for damages or send to jail.
In a society like ours where jungle justice are in rampant, The guy would had been lynched by people and would had been beaten, even killed..
Now his reputation is damaged, people will no longer want to associate with him..
The lady that lied against him must be forced by the law and authority to apologize in public using social media and she must tell the whole world that she lied..
A town crier using a car must announce to the people in the area that the incident occurred, that the lady lied..
All this Nonsense false accusations must be stopped.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by Nutase: 6:33am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by KingsleyCEO: 1:48pm
Dorcas Shola-Fapson has finally admitted she lied against the taxi driver?
God has vindicated the poor driver o.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by nairavsdollars(f): 1:49pm
Aunty TEJ lie lie. You sha wan trend
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by babyfaceafrica: 1:49pm
Feminist will avoid this thread
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by Kingkamba: 1:49pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by Xisnin(m): 1:49pm
Another fake twitter story to get attention.
A nameless lady falsely accuses a nameless man.
SMH.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by judecares1(m): 1:50pm
what goes around comes around
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by ceononi: 1:50pm
your acquaintance? am not understanding .... you better drag her ass out like you claimed or we don't believe you, attention seeking mofos.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by charain: 1:51pm
Lies.
Teach him a lesson because?
She broke her heart, beat her up or stole her phone?
This narrator must take us for fools.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by DaddyKross: 1:51pm
Over to you, feminists
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by Iyajelili(f): 1:51pm
When the rape eventually happens nobody will believe the hell-bound liar.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by maxiuc(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by kennygee(f): 1:52pm
This is why women like this should do time for false accusations.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by Jointhemiltons2(m): 1:52pm
Such wickedness. Women sef
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by Flokey: 1:54pm
G
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by kanubiafra: 1:54pm
MEANS SHE DE OWE THE GUY ONE " ALL NIGHT"
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by Kabaka100: 1:54pm
DrinkLimca:
That's why it's called 3rd world country
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by unknownsolja: 1:55pm
arrest that
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by Kaxmytex(m): 1:56pm
Why is my blood boiling ontop mata wey no consign me??
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by TroubleMaker47(m): 1:56pm
False rape accusations should have a sentence of atleast 12yrs!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by trustyshoess(f): 1:56pm
Henrypraise:It's very possible. Sure there are false accusations everywhwre and it should not be tolerated but do not belittle the situation of men and women who have gone through rape by saying it's not possible. I hope it doesnt happen to one of yours before you realise it
|Re: Nigerian Lady Confesses To Falsely Accusing A Man Of Rape To Teach Him A Lesson by casualobserver1: 1:57pm
partnerbiz4:
What do you mean when you say they "travelled the guy"?
