|Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by nwabobo: 4:29am
The Federation of Nigeria had a terrible accident January 15, 1966 and got into trauma. By July 29, 1966, whilst still in the emergency ward being stabilized, it was attacked by those who insisted that the accident of January 1966 was orchestrated, and so Nigeria went into coma. The attempt to resuscitate Nigeria at Aburi January 4-5, 1967 was truncated in Nigeria a few days after it woke up momentarily from coma there in Aburi.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by HungerBAD: 4:32am
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by LotannaAnaekwe: 4:43am
Emotional and thought provoking write. The truth remains that the millions of lives lost during the war means nothing to this country. Those lost on the naija angle is just collateral damage while those of BIAFRA is a War won and dusted.
But then you can't kill an idea.
And then karma comes to us all, for we shall pay the price for our actions.
I feel no sorry for the genocide carried out on all middle beltan states. I'm no karma.Let justice be served to them as hot and in same magnitude the anger and pains of the slain BIAFRA felt, suffered and died.And to make it easier, they all have Governors who are ready to sacrifice the lives of their people to please the Fulani controlled government.I assure you, they will gnash their teeth.TY danjuma, Sagay, and other middle beltan warlords should be ready. The devil is here,the one you help create is knocking right on your doors, it doesn't matter if you open. One sure thing matters, you shall pay your dues.
Same applies to other tribes that fall into this category. They will taste the bitter sword of their slave masters. My happiness today is that the table is now turned. When I open the internet, I see massacre of same people that fought for one Nigeria. There was a time when it was all igbo blood. But change is constant and karma is a biitch. The future of Nigeria holds no promises. BIAFRA hold so much promises.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by CodeTemplar: 5:05am
There is inequality in Nigeria. This nation isn't united for progress by love but united for domination by force.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by truthonmission: 5:05am
THEY WILL ALL SUFFER！
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by LotannaAnaekwe: 5:08am
truthonmission:
Oh! Yes
They must, they will, they should, they would!
Their suffering will know no bounds.
They shall starve lie the BIAFRA children.
They will be haunted like the biafran children.
They will be shot dead like biafrans.
Their tears will turn to blood like it did to us.
Before their own eyes, their pregnant women will feel what it is to be opened up with a butcher's knife before birth is due.
They will be rounded up in concentration camp and shot dead like what was witness in one of the onitsha camp, my uncle was a victim.
They will eat their own flesh to quench the thirst of Hunger. Rodents will be a scarce meal and their own urine will quench their taste.
Their lands will be taken away from them, their wives will be married off and their tears will turn to dust! For Every family in igbo land, there's a victim lost to the war, and for every family, there's a pain unhealed. They must pay.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by authehighness: 5:14am
you can never waste the blood of chosen race,in the name of useless shithole called nigeria and have peace,my maternal parent lost two children because of the useless uncivil war,and the God of vegeance will fight for them,their blood will not be in vain,nigeria will suffer until she collaspe beyond recognition even somalia will be better than her,useless country curse on you and your constant one nigeria singers
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by Paperwhite(m): 5:30am
I personally maintained that "One Nigeria" was a contraption that will surely disintegrate.Even the core north never believed in it.It was British & American interests that jolt their consciousness.
Rest on our beloved departed brethren.
Respect-Bruce Mayrock,The Red Cross & all alive &
fallen heros in the fight for freedom.
To the vallians of this catastrophic event,karma is telling on you all.Imagine what befell Murtala,Adekunle Benjamin,Ibrahim Taiwo & others.
For the living vallians,what is the fate of the middle belt today? What about the NE & NW-BH right.Whatever goes around comes around as said.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by horsepower101: 5:37am
Men did all these evil things against other men just because of oil.
They weren't fighting because of brotherhood or historical relationship with the people of biafra.
They wanted oil by all means. They actually fought the war for Britian because it was Britain that insisted that Nigeria, their colonial vassal state will never break up. They promised them unlimited supplies of weapons to use against Biafrans.
How can you fight to be united with people that you just slaughtered over 50,000 of their citizens? Does that even make any rational sense?
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by horsepower101: 5:41am
The real reason Nigerians are scared of igbos in powerful positions is because of guilty conscience.
Deep down in their paranoid and dishonest heart, they know that they did very evil things just to keep Nigeria united.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by SouthEastFacts: 5:47am
authehighness:I lost 19 uncles who gave their lives freely that we might all live. I celebrate them every moment of my life, I celebrate the #Peoples'Army. But that doesn't mean we should wish wickedness to any human. Northern christians are endangered specie. They need our help.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by horsepower101: 5:53am
SouthEastFacts:
Needs whose help? Let us help our people first. You don't help people who easily turns against you when the going gets good.
Wasn't it Gowon a northern Christian that led the largest genocide in Africa?
Stop this self destructive mentality, let them help themselves. We are all stuck in this useless one Nigeria and those who will eventually regret it are those who always brag about killing your people.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by Esseite: 5:54am
Danjuma therefore called on the endangered rest of Nigeria rise up and defend themselves and their territories from death and conquest, instead of waiting to be defended by the “Armed Forces of Nigeria” which according to him, were in collusion with the marauding so-called “Fulani Herdsmen” sweeping southwards in an undisguised conquest and colonization campaign.
Say no more...
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by SouthEastFacts: 6:00am
horsepower101:You are on your own. I am setting up a Permanent Mission to the North soon. It will bleed me money but I don't give a fvck. Those kids need protection, I am going to do that in any way my resources can carry. Northern christians are vulnerable.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by EVILFOREST: 6:01am
horsepower101:May God bless U
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by Ikechuob: 6:08am
LotannaAnaekwe:
My sentiments exactly. I feel zero bleeping pity for MB. Not one single bleeping pity. Hell even before the bleeping war, when the Igbos up north were leaving North to East, it was the Middle belters, not army, the bleeping civilians that slaughtered them on their way back. They predominately focused on the weakest of them all aka predominately women and bleeping children, emphasis on CHILDREN. I feel ZERO, not one single ounce of pity for Niggeria
That shithole is reaping what they sowed. They've yet to realize all the evil they did have finally came back. Karma is a bleeping bitch!!! Karma truly is a bitch. My biggest happiest is that all the one niggeria "soliders" and the civilians during that time are mostly alive to witness what's going one especially Gowon. I'm so thankful to jehovah that Gowon is very much alive. Also thankful that igbos whom experienced that war are mostly alive to witness what's happening. I'm extremely extremely extremely grateful that my grandmother is alive to see the people that killed her husband in cold blood for no reason whatsoever than being an igbo man and refusing to denounce his ethnic group are all getting their just blood filled desert ironically by the hands of their friends. I'm grateful as hell that she's seeing it and knowing that God had her back.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by Penalty82(m): 6:09am
Only the Igbo can survive this.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by horsepower101: 6:10am
SouthEastFacts:
Knock yourself out but keep it private and don't try to involve igbos in your personal adventures.
Regardless I wish for your safety.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by Ikechuob: 6:11am
SouthEastFacts:
You're a gullible :-. No offense. Need who's help? Did they think of the children when they killed igbo children in cold blood. Did they?
Read your bleeping history.
Problem with some of you igbos is that you give aid to those that don't deserve it. Smh
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by OritaIbadan: 6:27am
I wish the southwest could summon up courage and push for disintegeration of this country, I dont see things working out anytime soon
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by kanubiafra: 6:27am
SouthEastFacts:WHO'S HELP ? WHICH NORTHERN CHRISTIANS ? SAME CHRISTIANS WHO FOUGHT THE WAR FOR NORTHERN MUSLIM? SAME PEOPLE ACTED ONE NORTH AT THE LAST ELECTIONS THAT HAD A SOUTHERN CHRISTIAN CANDIDATE ? THE NOW NEED US? OUR HELP FOR WHAT? LET THEM KEEP SHOUTING ONE NORTH
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by kanubiafra: 6:30am
SouthEastFacts:AND THE SOUTHERN CHRISTIANS ARE NOT?
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by Nutase: 6:32am
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by horsepower101: 6:34am
Ikechuob:
Thank you for stating the bitter truths and facts.
A lot of igbos escaped the massacres in the core north during the progrom but they ended up being slaughtered when they were passing through middlebelt.
Trains and buses heading back east were stopped while passengers offloaded and slaughtered.
So much evil done in the middlebelt just for one Nigeria.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:39am
The terminal stages of the disease of extreme hunger, inflicted on those children, was called kwashiokor and manifested in heavily swollen stomachs, dry skulls with sunken eyes and shriveled bony legs that could barely carry the body. At times, the totally unclad children become too weak to stand and simply fell to the ground and lay still until waiting vultures, taking them for dead, descended upon them, tearing them up for the festival of human meat of the enforcers of one-Nigeria.How do you expect this fraud called "Nigeria" fashioned by Britain to be one after all these atrocities against the Igbo's? How do you expect the Igbo's to forget just like that? How do you expect the Igbo's to start loving Nigeria all of a sudden? How do you expect me to love Nigeria?
The Red Cross struggled its very best in an unprecedented and yet to be paralleled magnitude of operations, frantically trying to get food and medicine to the dying children of Biafra but the forces of one-Nigeria under the watch of one Yakubu Gowon, targeted and bombed Red Cross planes on desperate Humanitarian Mission, killing the foreign pilots and crew.This war criminal called "Yakubu Gowon" will surely die a miserable death after he must have watched his people feel what the Igbo's felt from 1967-1970.
THE SUN MUST BE SET AT THE DAWN
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by horsepower101: 6:44am
BeeBeeOoh:
That's why I look at igbos who try to be one Nigeria with these evil people as fools. They haven't even apologized for their atrocities and some of them taunt igbos with it.
Yet you see some foolish igbos fighting for one Nigeria.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by jchioma: 6:47am
One Nigeria is a farce, contrived by the interests of the elites to keep the masses in subjudication while they carry on looting of our resources.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by LotannaAnaekwe: 6:49am
Ikechuob:
My grandma is still Alive.Her second son died during the war. He has no grave site. He just never came back from the north.His friends who ran away said he died in Benue state. I feel no remorse whatsoever on Benue people. They will reap in a thousand times what they sow.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by wordcat(m): 6:50am
LotannaAnaekwe:
It is called "Divine Retribution".
Karma is not a bi+ch, it only gives us according to our deeds
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:53am
SouthEastFacts:
SouthEastFacts:You are truly one of problems facing the Igbo's, has the people you are trying to help apologized for the crimes they committed against your people in the first place?
If you happen to be my brother, I'll just dis-brother you straight away. You are a big sellout to the Igbo's
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by LotannaAnaekwe: 6:58am
Ikechuob:
Well, the guy is just showing his love for the endangered northern Christians.He can't much... They will still suffer for it.
|Re: Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable by orisa37: 6:59am
Onneghen has not been tried. And so, let the sw, se, ss and cs drag F.G to The Supreme Court on Restructuring. Right now, some States in The U.S spearheaded by Califonia are in The U.S Supreme Court in litigation with The U.S Federal Government over issues of some Restructuring.
