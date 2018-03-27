Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Welcoming Theophilus Danjuma To The Morning After One-nigeria - The Cable (1054 Views)

The Federation of Nigeria had a terrible accident January 15, 1966 and got into trauma. By July 29, 1966, whilst still in the emergency ward being stabilized, it was attacked by those who insisted that the accident of January 1966 was orchestrated, and so Nigeria went into coma. The attempt to resuscitate Nigeria at Aburi January 4-5, 1967 was truncated in Nigeria a few days after it woke up momentarily from coma there in Aburi.



May 27, 1967, Nigeria died. May 30, 1967 the Soul of Eastern Nigeria departed to a distant land known as Biafra.



Two months later, July 6, 1967, those who murdered Nigeria went to that distant land of safety and began the violent attempt to drag back the soul of eastern Nigeria in a place called Gakem. The soul of eastern Nigeria refused to be dragged back into the body of Nigeria.



The enforcers of one-Nigeria, aided massively by Britain and its friends, simply stayed put in Biafraland as an occupation force, pretending they had restored the dead federation of Nigeria.



When the dust settled 30 Months after, January 15, 1970, the violence that began in Gakem July 6, 1967 had littered the Land of Safety with the dead bodies of 3.5 million of the people of eastern Nigeria, two million of which were children deliberately starved to death by the murderers of Nigeria.



The terminal stages of the disease of extreme hunger, inflicted on those children, was called kwashiokor and manifested in heavily swollen stomachs, dry skulls with sunken eyes and shriveled bony legs that could barely carry the body. At times, the totally unclad children become too weak to stand and simply fell to the ground and lay still until waiting vultures, taking them for dead, descended upon them, tearing them up for the festival of human meat of the enforcers of one-Nigeria.



The Red Cross struggled its very best in an unprecedented and yet to be paralleled magnitude of operations, frantically trying to get food and medicine to the dying children of Biafra but the forces of one-Nigeria under the watch of one Yakubu Gowon, targeted and bombed Red Cross planes on desperate Humanitarian Mission, killing the foreign pilots and crew.



May 30th, 1969, in far-away New York, a 20-year old College boy named Bruce Mayrock, May 30th, 1969, doused and set himself ablaze in the East Lawn of the United Nations Headquarters, protesting the complicity and indifference of the global community to the genocide in Biafra, especially the mass starving of children to death. Security staff at the UN HQ chased the burning Bruce Mayrock around the field until he slumped at the base of the statue at the center of the garden. He died in hospital same day from the burns, but it was his dramatic action which he strategically orchestrated right within full view of horrified Diplomats that forced the hands of the global community to bring an end to the ethnic cleansing genocide in Biafra.



I attended the 2017 anniversary memorial event of Bruce Mayrock’s supreme sacrifice for the dying children of Biafra. My very generation, as a matter of fact. I was two years and a few months old, trapped with millions of others inside the totally blockaded Biafra when Bruce Mayrock gave his life to save the yet-to-be-killed Biafran children.



Even amidst the Vietnam misadventure, the 1968 US presidential election that brought in Republican President Richard Nixon in place of the Democratic incumbent, President Lyndon B Johnson, was basically shaped and decided by one major issue: Biafra genocide.



Still in the US, so grievous was the misery of Nigeria’s cruel genocide in Biafra that another young lad named Steve Jobs, completely lost faith in the existence of God and became an atheist because according to him, if God truly existed, there was no way He would sit back and watch the human carnage and utter misery being unleashed upon Biafra.



50 years after all these well-documented atrocities, not only has Nigeria carried on as if nothing happened and that the lives of those millions of Biafrans it killed as it tried to restore the dead federation by force instead of the agreement it freely reached in Aburi 1967, with the injured eastern region, that there will be no resort to the use force in seeking a resolution to the disputations emanating from the events of 1966.



Force was used to drag the east back to the defunct federation of Nigeria, which since 1970 had progressively morphed into a master-servant unitarist state, unilaterally defined by the true procurers of the military violence deployed against the east between 1967 and 1970 caliphate: The caliphate.



That unilateral redefinition of the union of Nigeria is encapsulated and codified in the fraudulent 1999 constitution imposed by that caliphate via Decree No.24. of 1999.



Now that the wider violent conquest and colonization designs of that caliphate, against the rest of Nigeria has become fully manifest, one of the principal actors on the side of one-Nigeria in the 52-year drama of death, attrition and debilitation, lieutenant-general Theophilus Danjuma, has confirmed to the whole world that the armed forces and police of the inverted federation of Nigeria, has been hijacked by that caliphate and deployed to aid and advance an ethnic cleansing agenda.



Danjuma therefore called on the endangered rest of Nigeria rise up and defend themselves and their territories from death and conquest, instead of waiting to be defended by the “Armed Forces of Nigeria” which according to him, were in collusion with the marauding so-called “Fulani Herdsmen” sweeping southwards in an undisguised conquest and colonization campaign.



If anyone is in doubt that the badly fractured federation of Nigeria has collapsed and is now being taken over by a vicious caliphate that has also seized the reins of power in Nigeria, as alerted by the lower Niger Congress since 2016 in a public communication titled “NIGERIA IS CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE NOW BEING TAKEN OVER BY A VICIOUS CALIPHATE”, that doubt should now be removed by this loud Battlefield Cry from the Hills of Mambilla.



To General Theophilus Danjuma, I say: Welcome to the morning after One-Nigeria.

Emotional and thought provoking write. The truth remains that the millions of lives lost during the war means nothing to this country. Those lost on the naija angle is just collateral damage while those of BIAFRA is a War won and dusted.





But then you can't kill an idea.





And then karma comes to us all, for we shall pay the price for our actions.





I feel no sorry for the genocide carried out on all middle beltan states. I'm no karma.Let justice be served to them as hot and in same magnitude the anger and pains of the slain BIAFRA felt, suffered and died.And to make it easier, they all have Governors who are ready to sacrifice the lives of their people to please the Fulani controlled government.I assure you, they will gnash their teeth.TY danjuma, Sagay, and other middle beltan warlords should be ready. The devil is here,the one you help create is knocking right on your doors, it doesn't matter if you open. One sure thing matters, you shall pay your dues.



Same applies to other tribes that fall into this category. They will taste the bitter sword of their slave masters. My happiness today is that the table is now turned. When I open the internet, I see massacre of same people that fought for one Nigeria. There was a time when it was all igbo blood. But change is constant and karma is a biitch. The future of Nigeria holds no promises. BIAFRA hold so much promises. 6 Likes 5 Shares

There is inequality in Nigeria. This nation isn't united for progress by love but united for domination by force. 7 Likes 3 Shares

THEY WILL ALL SUFFER！ 6 Likes 3 Shares

truthonmission:

THEY WILL ALL SUFFER！

Oh! Yes

They must, they will, they should, they would!

Their suffering will know no bounds.



They shall starve lie the BIAFRA children.

They will be haunted like the biafran children.

They will be shot dead like biafrans.

Their tears will turn to blood like it did to us.

Before their own eyes, their pregnant women will feel what it is to be opened up with a butcher's knife before birth is due.

They will be rounded up in concentration camp and shot dead like what was witness in one of the onitsha camp, my uncle was a victim.

They will eat their own flesh to quench the thirst of Hunger. Rodents will be a scarce meal and their own urine will quench their taste.

For Every family in igbo land, there's a victim lost to the war, and for every family, there's a pain unhealed. They must pay.

you can never waste the blood of chosen race,in the name of useless shithole called nigeria and have peace,my maternal parent lost two children because of the useless uncivil war,and the God of vegeance will fight for them,their blood will not be in vain,nigeria will suffer until she collaspe beyond recognition even somalia will be better than her,useless country curse on you and your constant one nigeria singers 9 Likes 2 Shares

I personally maintained that "One Nigeria" was a contraption that will surely disintegrate.Even the core north never believed in it.It was British & American interests that jolt their consciousness.

Rest on our beloved departed brethren.

Respect-Bruce Mayrock,The Red Cross & all alive &

fallen heros in the fight for freedom.

To the vallians of this catastrophic event,karma is telling on you all.Imagine what befell Murtala,Adekunle Benjamin,Ibrahim Taiwo & others.

For the living vallians,what is the fate of the middle belt today? What about the NE & NW-BH right.Whatever goes around comes around as said. 7 Likes 3 Shares

Men did all these evil things against other men just because of oil.



They weren't fighting because of brotherhood or historical relationship with the people of biafra.



They wanted oil by all means. They actually fought the war for Britian because it was Britain that insisted that Nigeria, their colonial vassal state will never break up. They promised them unlimited supplies of weapons to use against Biafrans.



How can you fight to be united with people that you just slaughtered over 50,000 of their citizens? Does that even make any rational sense? 7 Likes 1 Share

The real reason Nigerians are scared of igbos in powerful positions is because of guilty conscience.



Deep down in their paranoid and dishonest heart, they know that they did very evil things just to keep Nigeria united. 3 Likes 1 Share

authehighness:

I lost 19 uncles who gave their lives freely that we might all live. I celebrate them every moment of my life, I celebrate the #Peoples'Army. But that doesn't mean we should wish wickedness to any human. Northern christians are endangered specie. They need our help.

SouthEastFacts:



I lost 19 uncles who gave their lives freely that we might all live. I celebrate them every moment of my life, I celebrate the #Peoples'Army. But that doesn't mean we should wish wickedness to any human. Northern christians are endangered specie. They need our help.

Needs whose help? Let us help our people first. You don't help people who easily turns against you when the going gets good.



Wasn't it Gowon a northern Christian that led the largest genocide in Africa?



Needs whose help? Let us help our people first. You don't help people who easily turns against you when the going gets good.

Wasn't it Gowon a northern Christian that led the largest genocide in Africa?

Stop this self destructive mentality, let them help themselves. We are all stuck in this useless one Nigeria and those who will eventually regret it are those who always brag about killing your people.

Danjuma therefore called on the endangered rest of Nigeria rise up and defend themselves and their territories from death and conquest, instead of waiting to be defended by the “Armed Forces of Nigeria” which according to him, were in collusion with the marauding so-called “Fulani Herdsmen” sweeping southwards in an undisguised conquest and colonization campaign.

Say no more... Say no more...

horsepower101:





Needs whose help? Let us help our people first. You don't help people who easily turns against you when the going gets good.



Wasn't it Gowon a northern Christian that led the largest genocide in Africa?



Stop this self destructive mentality, let them help themselves. We are all stuck in this useless one Nigeria and those who will eventually regret it are those who always brag about killing your people. You are on your own. I am setting up a Permanent Mission to the North soon. It will bleed me money but I don't give a fvck. Those kids need protection, I am going to do that in any way my resources can carry. Northern christians are vulnerable. You are on your own. I am setting up a Permanent Mission to the North soon. It will bleed me money but I don't give a fvck. Those kids need protection, I am going to do that in any way my resources can carry. Northern christians are vulnerable.

horsepower101:





Needs whose help? Let us help our people first. You don't help people who easily turns against you when the going gets good.



Wasn't it Gowon a northern Christian that led the largest genocide in Africa?



Stop this self destructive mentality, let them help themselves. We are all stuck in this useless one Nigeria and those who will eventually regret it are those who always brag about killing your people. May God bless U May God bless U 2 Likes

LotannaAnaekwe:

Emotional and thought provoking write. The truth remains that the millions of lives lost during the war means nothing to this country. Those lost on the naija angle is just collateral damage while those of BIAFRA is a War won and dusted.





But then you can't kill an idea.





And then karma comes to us all, for we shall pay the price for our actions.





I feel no sorry for the genocide carried out on all middle beltan states. I'm no karma.Let justice be served to them as hot and in same magnitude the anger and pains of the slain BIAFRA felt, suffered and died.And to make it easier, they all have Governors who are ready to sacrifice the lives of their people to please the Fulani controlled government.I assure you, they will gnash their teeth.TY danjuma, Sagay, and other middle beltan warlords should be ready. The devil is here,the one you help create is knocking right on your doors, it doesn't matter if you open. One sure thing matters, you shall pay your dues.



Same applies to other tribes that fall into this category. They will taste the bitter sword of their slave masters. My happiness today is that the table is now turned. When I open the internet, I see massacre of same people that fought for one Nigeria. There was a time when it was all igbo blood. But change is constant and karma is a biitch. The future of Nigeria holds no promises. BIAFRA hold so much promises.

My sentiments exactly. I feel zero bleeping pity for MB. Not one single bleeping pity. Hell even before the bleeping war, when the Igbos up north were leaving North to East, it was the Middle belters, not army, the bleeping civilians that slaughtered them on their way back. They predominately focused on the weakest of them all aka predominately women and bleeping children, emphasis on CHILDREN. I feel ZERO, not one single ounce of pity for Niggeria



My sentiments exactly. I feel zero bleeping pity for MB. Not one single bleeping pity. Hell even before the bleeping war, when the Igbos up north were leaving North to East, it was the Middle belters, not army, the bleeping civilians that slaughtered them on their way back. They predominately focused on the weakest of them all aka predominately women and bleeping children, emphasis on CHILDREN. I feel ZERO, not one single ounce of pity for Niggeria

That shithole is reaping what they sowed. They've yet to realize all the evil they did have finally came back. Karma is a bleeping bitch!!! Karma truly is a bitch. My biggest happiest is that all the one niggeria "soliders" and the civilians during that time are mostly alive to witness what's going one especially Gowon. I'm so thankful to jehovah that Gowon is very much alive. Also thankful that igbos whom experienced that war are mostly alive to witness what's happening. I'm extremely extremely extremely grateful that my grandmother is alive to see the people that killed her husband in cold blood for no reason whatsoever than being an igbo man and refusing to denounce his ethnic group are all getting their just blood filled desert ironically by the hands of their friends. I'm grateful as hell that she's seeing it and knowing that God had her back.

Only the Igbo can survive this. 3 Likes

SouthEastFacts:



You are on your own. I am setting up a Permanent Mission to the North soon. It will bleed me money but I don't give a fvck. Those kids need protection, I am going to do that in any way my resources can carry. Northern christians are vulnerable.

Knock yourself out but keep it private and don't try to involve igbos in your personal adventures.



Regardless I wish for your safety. Knock yourself out but keep it private and don't try to involve igbos in your personal adventures.Regardless I wish for your safety. 2 Likes

SouthEastFacts:



You are on your own. I am setting up a Permanent Mission to the North soon. It will bleed me money but I don't give a fvck. Those kids need protection, I am going to do that in any way my resources can carry. Northern christians are vulnerable.

You're a gullible :-. No offense. Need who's help? Did they think of the children when they killed igbo children in cold blood. Did they?

Read your bleeping history.

Problem with some of you igbos is that you give aid to those that don't deserve it. Smh You're a gullible :-. No offense. Need who's help? Did they think of the children when they killed igbo children in cold blood. Did they?Read your bleeping history.Problem with some of you igbos is that you give aid to those that don't deserve it. Smh 3 Likes 2 Shares

I wish the southwest could summon up courage and push for disintegeration of this country, I dont see things working out anytime soon 2 Likes

SouthEastFacts:



I lost 19 uncles who gave their lives freely that we might all live. I celebrate them every moment of my life, I celebrate the #Peoples'Army. But that doesn't mean we should wish wickedness to any human. Northern christians are endangered specie. They need our help. WHO'S HELP ? WHICH NORTHERN CHRISTIANS ? SAME CHRISTIANS WHO FOUGHT THE WAR FOR NORTHERN MUSLIM? SAME PEOPLE ACTED ONE NORTH AT THE LAST ELECTIONS THAT HAD A SOUTHERN CHRISTIAN CANDIDATE ? THE NOW NEED US? OUR HELP FOR WHAT? LET THEM KEEP SHOUTING ONE NORTH WHO'S HELP ? WHICH NORTHERN CHRISTIANS ? SAME CHRISTIANS WHO FOUGHT THE WAR FOR NORTHERN MUSLIM? SAME PEOPLE ACTED ONE NORTH AT THE LAST ELECTIONS THAT HAD A SOUTHERN CHRISTIAN CANDIDATE ? THE NOW NEED US? OUR HELP FOR WHAT? LET THEM KEEP SHOUTING ONE NORTH 2 Likes 1 Share

SouthEastFacts:



You are on your own. I am setting up a Permanent Mission to the North soon. It will bleed me money but I don't give a fvck. Those kids need protection, I am going to do that in any way my resources can carry. Northern christians are vulnerable. AND THE SOUTHERN CHRISTIANS ARE NOT? AND THE SOUTHERN CHRISTIANS ARE NOT? 2 Likes

Too long

Ikechuob:





My sentiments exactly. I feel zero bleeping pity for MB. Not one single bleeping pity. Hell even before the bleeping war, when the Igbos up north were leaving North to East, it was the Middle belters, not army, the bleeping civilians that slaughtered them on their way back. They predominately focused on the weakest of them all aka predominately women and bleeping children, emphasis on CHILDREN. I feel ZERO, not one single ounce of pity for Niggeria



That shithole is reaping what they sowed. They've yet to realize all the evil they did have finally came back. Karma is a bleeping bitch!!! Karma truly is a bitch. My biggest happiest is that all the one niggeria "soliders" and the civilians during that time are mostly alive to witness what's going one especially Gowon. I'm so thankful to jehovah that Gowon is very much alive. Also thankful that igbos whom experienced that war are mostly alive to witness what's happening. I'm extremely extremely extremely grateful that my grandmother is alive to see the people that killed her husband in cold blood for no reason whatsoever than being an igbo man and refusing to denounce his ethnic group are all getting their just blood filled desert ironically by the hands of their friends. I'm grateful as hell that she's seeing it and knowing that God had her back.

Thank you for stating the bitter truths and facts.



A lot of igbos escaped the massacres in the core north during the progrom but they ended up being slaughtered when they were passing through middlebelt.



Trains and buses heading back east were stopped while passengers offloaded and slaughtered.



Thank you for stating the bitter truths and facts.

A lot of igbos escaped the massacres in the core north during the progrom but they ended up being slaughtered when they were passing through middlebelt.

Trains and buses heading back east were stopped while passengers offloaded and slaughtered.

So much evil done in the middlebelt just for one Nigeria.

The terminal stages of the disease of extreme hunger, inflicted on those children, was called kwashiokor and manifested in heavily swollen stomachs, dry skulls with sunken eyes and shriveled bony legs that could barely carry the body. At times, the totally unclad children become too weak to stand and simply fell to the ground and lay still until waiting vultures, taking them for dead, descended upon them, tearing them up for the festival of human meat of the enforcers of one-Nigeria. How do you expect this fraud called "Nigeria" fashioned by Britain to be one after all these atrocities against the Igbo's? How do you expect the Igbo's to forget just like that? How do you expect the Igbo's to start loving Nigeria all of a sudden? How do you expect me to love Nigeria?



The Red Cross struggled its very best in an unprecedented and yet to be paralleled magnitude of operations, frantically trying to get food and medicine to the dying children of Biafra but the forces of one-Nigeria under the watch of one Yakubu Gowon, targeted and bombed Red Cross planes on desperate Humanitarian Mission, killing the foreign pilots and crew. This war criminal called "Yakubu Gowon" will surely die a miserable death after he must have watched his people feel what the Igbo's felt from 1967-1970.





How do you expect this fraud called "Nigeria" fashioned by Britain to be one after all these atrocities against the Igbo's? How do you expect the Igbo's to forget just like that? How do you expect the Igbo's to start loving Nigeria all of a sudden? How do you expect me to love Nigeria?

This war criminal called "Yakubu Gowon" will surely die a miserable death after he must have watched his people feel what the Igbo's felt from 1967-1970.

THE SUN MUST BE SET AT THE DAWN

BeeBeeOoh:

How do you expect this fraud called "Nigeria" fashioned by Britain to be one after all these atrocities against the Igbo's? How do you expect the Igbo's to forget just like that?

That's why I look at igbos who try to be one Nigeria with these evil people as fools. They haven't even apologized for their atrocities and some of them taunt igbos with it.



That's why I look at igbos who try to be one Nigeria with these evil people as fools. They haven't even apologized for their atrocities and some of them taunt igbos with it.

Yet you see some foolish igbos fighting for one Nigeria.

One Nigeria is a farce, contrived by the interests of the elites to keep the masses in subjudication while they carry on looting of our resources. 2 Likes

Ikechuob:





My sentiments exactly. I feel zero bleeping pity for MB. Not one single bleeping pity. Hell even before the bleeping war, when the Igbos up north were leaving North to East, it was the Middle belters, not army, the bleeping civilians that slaughtered them on their way back. They predominately focused on the weakest of them all aka predominately women and bleeping children, emphasis on CHILDREN. I feel ZERO, not one single ounce of pity for Niggeria



That shithole is reaping what they sowed. They've yet to realize all the evil they did have finally came back. Karma is a bleeping bitch!!! Karma truly is a bitch. My biggest happiest is that all the one niggeria "soliders" and the civilians during that time are mostly alive to witness what's going one especially Gowon. I'm so thankful to jehovah that Gowon is very much alive. Also thankful that igbos whom experienced that war are mostly alive to witness what's happening. I'm extremely extremely extremely grateful that my grandmother is alive to see the people that killed her husband in cold blood for no reason whatsoever than being an igbo man and refusing to denounce his ethnic group are all getting their just blood filled desert ironically by the hands of their friends. I'm grateful as hell that she's seeing it and knowing that God had her back.



My grandma is still Alive.Her second son died during the war. He has no grave site. He just never came back from the north.His friends who ran away said he died in Benue state. I feel no remorse whatsoever on Benue people. They will reap in a thousand times what they sow. My grandma is still Alive.Her second son died during the war. He has no grave site. He just never came back from the north.His friends who ran away said he died in Benue state. I feel no remorse whatsoever on Benue people. They will reap in a thousand times what they sow. 1 Like

LotannaAnaekwe:

Emotional and thought provoking write. The truth remains that the millions of lives lost during the war means nothing to this country. Those lost on the naija angle is just collateral damage while those of BIAFRA is a War won and dusted.





But then you can't kill an idea.





And then karma comes to us all, for we shall pay the price for our actions.





I feel no sorry for the genocide carried out on all middle beltan states. I'm no karma.Let justice be served to them as hot and in same magnitude the anger and pains of the slain BIAFRA felt, suffered and died.And to make it easier, they all have Governors who are ready to sacrifice the lives of their people to please the Fulani controlled government.I assure you, they will gnash their teeth.TY danjuma, Sagay, and other middle beltan warlords should be ready. The devil is here,the one you help create is knocking right on your doors, it doesn't matter if you open. One sure thing matters, you shall pay your dues.



Same applies to other tribes that fall into this category. They will taste the bitter sword of their slave masters. My happiness today is that the table is now turned. When I open the internet, I see massacre of same people that fought for one Nigeria. There was a time when it was all igbo blood. But change is constant and karma is a biitch. The future of Nigeria holds no promises. BIAFRA hold so much promises.

It is called "Divine Retribution".



Karma is not a bi+ch, it only gives us according to our deeds It is called "Divine Retribution".Karma is not a bi+ch, it only gives us according to our deeds 2 Likes 1 Share

SouthEastFacts:



You are on your own. I am setting up a Permanent Mission to the North soon. It will bleed me money but I don't give a fvck. Those kids need protection, I am going to do that in any way my resources can carry. Northern christians are vulnerable. SouthEastFacts:



I lost 19 uncles who gave their lives freely that we might all live. I celebrate them every moment of my life, I celebrate the #Peoples'Army. But that doesn't mean we should wish wickedness to any human. Northern christians are endangered specie. They need our help. You are truly one of problems facing the Igbo's, has the people you are trying to help apologized for the crimes they committed against your people in the first place?



You are truly one of problems facing the Igbo's, has the people you are trying to help apologized for the crimes they committed against your people in the first place?

If you happen to be my brother, I'll just dis-brother you straight away. You are a big sellout to the Igbo's

Ikechuob:





You're a gullible :-. No offense. Need who's help? Did they think of the children when they killed igbo children in cold blood. Did they?

Read your bleeping history.

Problem with some of you igbos is that you give aid to those that don't deserve it. Smh



Well, the guy is just showing his love for the endangered northern Christians.He can't much... They will still suffer for it. Well, the guy is just showing his love for the endangered northern Christians.He can't much... They will still suffer for it. 1 Like