|Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Priscy01(f): 4:45am
Regina George, a mother of a 5-year-old boy, took to twitter to share a photo of the racy top she wore to her son's school for his birthday party, and then fired back at people calling her out for the not-so-sensible outfit.
Sharing the above picture, she tweets;
"On my way to my sons school to host his birthday party! He’s turning 5. Time flies!"
See what she wrote in her defence below and tell us what you think.
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Gentle034(m): 4:50am
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by izuch(m): 4:54am
Phuckable mom
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Olalan(m): 4:55am
Her life her business, just unfortunate for the child cause I can imagine the morals she will instill in the child.
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by hajoke2000(f): 4:55am
her son's birthday ......lo ba tan
she want to seduce her son's teachers ni
regina george BITCH!!!!.....
am not surprised .....just pity her son's future ...... well it her life keep it up....
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by QueenSuccubus(f): 5:11am
Daaamn! Those black nipplez with piercing are totally turn on
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Martin0(m): 6:45am
yeah these are real and original woman,very very open, no pretending, very direct, these are the real perfect woman.
just that, they ve got only one problem, unlike others who got problems!!!
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by keentola(m): 7:08am
hajoke2000:
hajoke2000:
hajoke2000:kilode!!
Na your borning?
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by lefulefu(m): 7:14am
sexy mom
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by DrinkLimca(m): 7:16am
People don't understand, her ministry must move and market must sell..
This was what she did that resulted in her being a baby mama..
Now money must continue to be made..
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by bjayx: 7:21am
In Buharis voice... Meet me in z ozza room
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by hajoke2000(f): 7:36am
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by kelish(f): 7:44am
ok o
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by chicagoPD(m): 8:30am
She already tokd you she is a bith na
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by chicagoPD(m): 8:31am
She already told you she is a bith na
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Gofwane(m): 9:29am
QueenSuccubus:lemme see your's.
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by QueenSuccubus(f): 9:33am
Gofwane:
I will only show mine, if u show me urz too.
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Gofwane(m): 9:40am
QueenSuccubus:no probs. Let's go to the inner room. I don't want nairaland chicks to start emailing me requesting for an opportunity to ride my kini
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Khd95(m): 1:05pm
i dey fear for that boy,when he turns 14 he becomes all big,this woman might start to phuck him
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Queenserah26(f): 1:51pm
Endtime mum
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by nairavsdollars(f): 1:52pm
Sophia Momodu's type of mum
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Iyajelili(f): 1:52pm
Thank God she is a mom and not a mother......see this one still get mouth to dey yab people
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Mariangeles: 1:52pm
There are some women that just shouldn't be mothers TBH... I feel pity for her son (What an embarrassment he has for a mother)
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by aguiyi2: 1:52pm
I doubt the authenticity of this story.
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by cr7lomo: 1:52pm
I just don't understand the way some women think...these people are just rejected aliens ooo
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by judecares1(m): 1:52pm
g
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by Coolgent: 1:53pm
Very disgusting, does thing on her chest can make me throw up
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by paymentvoucher: 1:54pm
ify20010107:Common "AFFORD" you can't spell and you want someone to win through you..... Morope o Stewpid
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by marvin906(m): 1:54pm
mehn i will suck that boob to thy kingdom come..
and give her the best table doggy that will reset her brain
|Re: Mom's Racy Outfit To Host Son's 5th Birthday Party At School Sparks Criticism by charain: 1:54pm
Afican-American?
Probably her third child from the third baby daddy and she needs more child support.
People should stop criticising hard working women when they are looking for clients.
