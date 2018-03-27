Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Brianna Francisco: Plus-Sized Atlanta Instagram Model In Viral Photos (15478 Views)

Brianna Francisco is an Atlanta Instagram model, who's driving everyone crazy for an extraordinary banging body.





The thick model who's endowed in all ramifications has over 400k followers on Instagram and over 400 photos to prove she's an epitome of 'African' beauty.





OMG!!! THIS IS THICKER THAN NICKY MINAS... More photos......





And most are drooling on her IG

Thicka than a snicka. Exactly my kind of woman.

*In Drake's voice*:

"I want this forever, I swear. I could spend whatever on it" 13 Likes

I wished the world revolved around her biggy and fine face,then she would probably get what she wants. 1 Like

What's the meaning of all this? 7 Likes 2 Shares

she's beautiful but still, I think more clothing would have been perfect 16 Likes





And most are drooling on her IG fake ass

**silicon ** fake ass**silicon ** 1 Like







fake ass



**silicon **





And i know u wanna nibble that silicon azz

see this one trying to intimidate herself

when you start suffering from arthritis and rheumatism at 50 we won't be there to say sorry 8 Likes







And i know u wanna nibble that silicon azz you gonna fail here.

#teamflatasslatboobs#

enough of dis hypin all hole na hole 1 Like







you gonna fail here.



#teamflatasslatboobs#







Hahahahahaha...Martin0 baby...since when u appreciate the flat azz?









Hahahahahaha...Martin0 baby...since when u appreciate the flat azz?

em is it ur business







em is it ur business



Yes ooo..ur biz is my biz too..

The "thicks" got my heart.



They make sense die 3 Likes

Click the like button if you actually zoom to watch the pictures well, especially the first and third 1 Like







Chai... where is my Vaseline

Uc browser Copy and paste

Honestly igbe ni gbogbo e. She will still enter the toilet and even squeezes face 3 Likes

She's got a flat tummy... Impressive. The akpu and eba we consume here can't permit for this kinda flat tummy sha 3 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmmm 3 Likes

Bbw 1 Like

Rubbish, at the end she still see her flow monthly 2 Likes









What other talent does she have apart from bedmatics

vasillin crew oya food don come

They will shout feminism and yet sexually objectify themselves. I don't get it 7 Likes

Get your Lifetime premium Grammarly account for just a token. Contact on signature

nothing go de for her brain... empty head 1 Like

implant