|NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by EdificationBoss: 5:53am
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday said it had seized 159 million tablets of Tramadol at Apapa Port in Lagos.
Director, Technical Services of the agency, Mr Femi Oloruntoba, made this known at a public hearing organised by the Senate Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics and Health in Abuja.
Tramadol is a narcotic-like pain reliever used to treat or moderate severe pain.
The public hearing was based on a motion entitled “The Need to Check the Rising Menace of Pharmaceutical Drugs Abuse among Youths in Nigeria”.
Oloruntoba revealed that 50 tonnes of Tramadol was recently destroyed in Kano alone.
He said there were laws guiding the use of controlled drugs like Tramadol and Cocaine and what was needed was enforcement of the laws.
“In 2016, about 31 different substances were abused in Nigeria,” he said.
The director noted that drug was on in the exclusive legislative list and should not be taken to the concurrent, adding that if that was done otherwise, there would be a huge anarchy.
He lamented that only the Federal High Court had jurisdiction to try drug cases, describing it as “a challenge”.
He said that because the cases could not be prosecuted in magistrate court, most of the time the Federal High Court was choked and a lot of cases not moving,” he said.
Oloruntoba, therefore, called on the Federal Government to increase the number of judges in the federal high court to try cases of drug abuse.
In his submission, President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ahmed Yakasai, called for the drafting of a prescription policy to curb drug abuse menace.
“We are trying to see where we have prescription policy. If we have this prescription policy, we will know who is doing what,” he said.
Yakasai, who said that Nigeria’s borders were porous, decried existing situation which forbids National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), was not allowed access into the ports.
On his part, Director-General of the agency, Prof. Christiana Adeyeye, said the agency lacked adequate manpower for frequent visitation to pharmaceutical companies.
Represented by Dr Umar Musa, Director, Narcotics and Controlled Substances, Adeyeye said drug problem was a genuine crisis that required collective efforts to tackle.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Senate Committee, Sen. Joshua Lidani, said the use of illicit drugs, trafficking and other pharmaceutical drugs abuse, particularly among women and youth, was worrisome and was increasing by the day.
“This calls for concern and urgent action to stem the tide.
“It behooves stakeholders to strengthen and redouble our efforts to tame it, and where possible, strengthen the capacity of agencies charged with the responsibility of enforcing relevant laws to enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively.” (NAN)
http://newshelm.ng/ndlea-impounds-159-million-tablets-of-tramadol/
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by GavelSlam: 5:58am
159 million ?
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Samusu(m): 6:03am
Kano alone??
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Esseite: 6:10am
Chairman of the Senate Committee, Sen. Joshua Lidani, said the use of illicit drugs, trafficking and other pharmaceutical drugs abuse, particularly among women and youth, was worrisome and was increasing by the day.
Say no more....
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Nutase: 6:18am
I weep for the next generation.
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by GavelSlam: 6:20am
Women are even beginning to master codeine and tramadol.
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by chriskosherbal(m): 6:20am
Hmmmmm
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by doctimonyeka(m): 6:50am
Something is pragmatically wrong with this generation..
Instead of thinking of how to usurp the old cargoes from power, they are spending their time on drugs..
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by nairavsdollars(f): 2:15pm
80 percent of Nigerian youths are just wasting their lives away through hard drugs
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by kennygee(f): 2:16pm
Nutase:
Honestly, when you look at the statistics of youths that abuse drugs and then look at the Not Too Young to Run bill, you will just weep.
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by ItuExchange(m): 2:16pm
Is Tramadol really illegal?
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by torrex20: 2:16pm
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by cydophobia(m): 2:16pm
Awon omo Science Students
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Ije004: 2:16pm
GavelSlam:
Predominantly in the North.
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by omocalabar(m): 2:16pm
I guess they are saving it for 2019, to be distributed so those addicts up north can vote "highly" for buhari again
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Buffalowings3: 2:17pm
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Mikepenny5: 2:17pm
na them, after abusing drugs them go carry gun to fight
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by hotplate: 2:17pm
science student ni, science teacher kor
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by BanevsJoker(m): 2:17pm
How do you impound a drug that is sold in pharmacies?
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by tochieee: 2:18pm
Secondary school students believe it makes them intelligent.. So they just buy and abuse
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by paymentvoucher: 2:18pm
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Sunymoore(m): 2:18pm
Chemicals for science students
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by yeyerolling: 2:18pm
this day i use tramadol nak amaka, i nearly fainted after she left, pound for 1 hour no cum, mtcheeew. now when i cum i cum abeg
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by famola(m): 2:18pm
kennygee:it's painful that we are loosing our youth to drugs
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Abdulkareem407(m): 2:19pm
I don't like Tramadol, Codeine and Rochi is my perfect combination
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Jaytecq(m): 2:19pm
its a pity Drugs is now a way to show big boy/big girl
Most of the Musical Artist also Encourage the use of illicit drugs.
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by kennygee(f): 2:20pm
famola:
It is really sad. we haven't sort out our economic problems, now we have to worry about building rehabs for drug addicts.
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by GerryMandering: 2:21pm
Awon boys Wan high
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Jaytecq(m): 2:21pm
yeyerolling:
Do not spend your strength on women, your vigor on those who ruin kings Proverbs 31:3
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by Iscoalarcon: 2:21pm
Auzubillahi
|Re: NDLEA Impounds 159 Million Tablets Of Tramadol by jeronimo(m): 2:22pm
I boarded a taxi from garrison to Eleme junction the other day, the driver then picked up two teenagers whom were obviously a couple. The girl was like "wetin be that thing Chinedu put for Amara drink for that party?" the boy was like "shut up dia, you never see tramadol before? The girl then said " thunder fire ya mouth dia, na today I start to take tramadol? Na another tin be dat. Make e no try am put am for wetin I go drink if I come una place again o"
I was like shuo! If these 2 whom are obviously less than 20 years of age could talk about tramadol like it's panadol...... Kuku kee me. Lord Jesus please fast track the processing of the documentations needed for your second coming.
