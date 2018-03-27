₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,605 members, 4,157,203 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan (7067 Views)
Lauretta Onochie Protesting Against Jonathan's N140 Per Litre Of Fuel (Throwback / I Was Very Sentimental When I Supported Buhari Against Jonathan – Dele Momodu / IPOB: Kanu Not Being Held By Nigerian Govt, May Be Hiding – Lai Mohammed (1) (2) (3) (4)
|‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by dre11(m): 6:36am
Posted By: Yusuf Alli
http://thenationonlineng.net/n130b-loot-govt-may-release-evidence-jonathan/
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by fallout87: 6:37am
More distraction and propaganda.
How about instead of releasing useless information, they release a viable economic plan?
How about releasing a plan to stop the ethnic cleansing in Benue, Plateau, Kogi, etc?
How about releasing a plan to not allow Boko Haram to roam through villages with no checkpoint or resistance?
How about they release a plan to move the country from the abject failure it has turned into over the past three years?
Instead these thieves are pointing the finger at past thieves. Hypocrites!!
111 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by izzou(m): 6:40am
Yes. Jonathan was and is corrupt.
The question is: Why is this coming now? Since 2015,
and the Federal government is still dwelling on this?
Dasuki, who supervised the transfer of cash has been charged to court. What's happening to the judiciary?
We all know that PDP was corrupt. That's why we voted you eediots in . You were supposed to fix the problem, not reminding us of it every passing day
It's such a pity that the APC is still campaigning after 3 years of getting victory
92 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by Esseite: 6:45am
“There will soon be more revelations and more trials in the next few months. The official records are there for Nigerians to judge.
Go to court and jail them all, dont bother showing us the records, all the others Efcc showed, not a single fly convicted.
“Jonathan has been accorded enough respect due to his status as a former President but if he wants this administration to prove beyond reasonable doubt, he might have to face the consequences.
What sort of rubbish is this? Its obvious Nigeria and Nigerians does not come first
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by powerkey: 6:50am
There is no president in Nigeria
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by bjayx: 6:52am
We all know Jonathan looted massively. Recover more funds n stop crying shiiit every day. We r tired of hearing what we know. Three years gone n you've done nothing than allowing killer herdsmen more advantage, making boko haram a govt partner n looting wit Ur aides.
23 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by Vinstel: 7:09am
Which one is may release? If you have evidence, release it and charge him to court. Till then, can u please stop disturbing us every time with this your unending threats? Nonsense
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by Corrinthians(m): 7:13am
Rubbish.
If you want to shoot, shoot don't talk!
Jonathan this, Jonathan that, while the country is drifting.
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by blackpanda: 7:20am
fallout87:
How is exposing corruption a useless information I really think some people have completely lost it. Wailing and tribalism lrevents some from using their brain
4 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by blackpanda: 7:22am
bjayx:
You just delight in typing trash no matter how ridiculous. How did govt allow herdsmen more advantage Smh
3 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by doublewisdom: 7:23am
Seems Goodluck Jonathan's name is APC's manifesto for 2019.
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by bjayx: 7:27am
blackpanda:How sense wan take dey black panda head?? If U r against my views, kindly tell me how n why?? Never U quote me to say I typed trash n being ridiculous. And for Ur question, go ask goggle. Anuofia! Note..I won't reply any further quote from U
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by mexxmoney: 7:33am
Goodluck Jonathan has dared you to reveal your so called evidence and you're still here threatening, If you know you really have the said evidence, then release it and stop wasting everybody's time with your empty threats
22 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by Lipscomb(m): 7:42am
Jonathan that stupid man will sentence to life imprisonment.
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by IFearGod(m): 7:55am
We all know how corrupt the last administration was. For Jonathan to have come out publicly and said 'Stealing is not corruption' says a lot about what went on under his watch. We witnessed how he sprayed dollar notes on the streets of Lagos just about a week to 2015 election. We saw how billions of Naira was given to Fayose and his cohorts to aid his re-election. As the God liveth, he would pay darely for it to his last generation.
To you PMB, you were not voted to come and start telling us what we know already, we need you to fix the goddam thing. Your economic policy isn't working; there's suffering in the land, things are getting worse everyday and insecurity is at the maximum.
4 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by izzou(m): 8:00am
blackpanda:
This is three years after your Lord and Personal Savior won the election, and we are still talking about exposing corruption, instead of jailing the culprits
Blackpanda, Na early morning be this. No let me vex
28 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by orisa37: 8:14am
What about The Loot to loot Dapchi Girls?
3 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by mekaboy(m): 8:22am
This is evident that this government will soon become a past administration. They have focused on the past because they have nothing to offer the present .
8 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by Adekdammy: 8:48am
For how long will you keep telling us that Jonathan is corrupt, if you have your facts, charge him to court and jail him, if not keep quiet.
When they have nothing to offer again, they keep reminding us of how gej was so corrupt while in power whereas there own corruption is glaring with evidence.
Well am not surprised. Jonathan some days ago said this govt is all out to tarnish his image.
6 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by Islie: 12:37pm
cc lalasticlala
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by Biglittlelois(f): 2:17pm
"May", release and jail them so we will hear word, yes jonathan and his administration was corrupt but Buhari and his administration is more corrupt cos all former pdp corrupt politicians that moved to apc are all saints in sheep clothing according to you guys, so what type of corruption are you fighting
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by torrex20: 2:17pm
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by unknownsolja: 2:17pm
buhari is obsessed with GEJ....in danjuma we trust..lol
9 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by paulchineduN(m): 2:18pm
U think u can fool all of us at the same time? No no no! Jonathan was the devil but u have the APC has taken propaganda as a way of life
1 Like
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by coolexy2: 2:18pm
Sick of all this...
1 Like
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 2:19pm
Why is nobody talking about OBJ loots.
Abi he be saint ni
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by SillyMods: 2:20pm
fallout87:Shut up if you can't use your brain.
Too many dull kids on this forum who don't know the effect and extent of that looting that useless Ineffectual Buffoon perpetrated.
1 Like
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by yeyerolling: 2:20pm
dagi dagi people
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by Memphis357(m): 2:20pm
Where is Sarrki and Madridguy?
2 Likes
|Re: ‘n130b Loot’: Govt May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan by Sweetcollins: 2:20pm
Does it mean that buhari cannot see anything good in the past administration?
9 Likes
President Buhari Will Present The 2018 Budget On Nov 7th 2017 / The Exceptional Academic Records Of Nnamdi Kanu / 234next - The Opposition’s Strategic Mistake
Viewing this topic: chaidavese, jamesndukwe, ceetrailz, monics001, swhite2ch, Gmekx(m), Osashalom, transpix(m), Bucky001(m), judges, merrygorou(m), obongitiad(m), willymegg(m), Rekyz(m), notohatespeech, Curlieweed, renewa29, OgbeniSir(m), Sapiosexuality(m), IjeomaJulien, Assassin101, westlife79(m), Buhari4Hunger, Obudupikin, Memphis357(m), dancewith, kakameks, stanislaus67(m), Seenyo, sikells(m), Anyad231, Henjor48, ivandragon, wasiudvd(m), Philinho(m), oshocall, francdec4(m), Toosure70, inspiratio, AquaLalua, OdaNobunaga(m), PrinceWezy(m), Amabeast, NnamdiN, Shroud and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20