Lauretta Onochie Protesting Against Jonathan's N140 Per Litre Of Fuel (Throwback / I Was Very Sentimental When I Supported Buhari Against Jonathan – Dele Momodu / IPOB: Kanu Not Being Held By Nigerian Govt, May Be Hiding – Lai Mohammed

More evidence of corrupt practices by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration may be tendered following a challenge by the former leader, it was learnt yesterday.



Federal Government sources said although there was no immediate plan to arrest or quiz the former President, the government had not ruled out the option.



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo last week said N150 billion was withdrawn by the Jonathan administration two weeks before the 2015 election.



A fact-sheet by the Presidency revealed how some funds were illegally transported from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the private residence of the former President.



A former National Security Adviser (NSA) personally supervised the physical transfer of the money from the CBN vaults to the private residence of the former President.



The document said: “In one particular instance, over N70 billion was released in parts from the national treasury between January 8 and February 25, 2015. The over $289m, which was also referenced last week by the Vice-President, is said to be included in this particular series of illegal transactions.



“Besides that, in another illegal disbursement, the minutes of the Central Bank board meeting of 25th August 2014 indicated the board endorsed another N60billion requested by the former President and released by the apex bank.



“The sum which was okayed by the CBN board, was not tied to any project or procurement, and was meant and disbursed purely for campaign purposes, through the office of the then NSA and the DSS leadership at the time.



“Specifically that N60billion that was okayed by the CBN on August 25, 2014 was said to have been shared between the two security agencies thus: N40billion went to the NSA while N20 billion was released to the State Security Services (SSS).”



A top government source, who spoke in confidence, said: “The Federal Government will release more evidence of looted funds either approved or traced to ex-President Jonathan if he continues to play to the gallery. The government is not out to persecute Jonathan but it may be compelled to lay the facts bare before the public.



“We have more evidence of approvals, withdrawal of funds, diversion of cash and other financial misdemeanors committed during Jonathan’s administration. The N130billion or N150billion in the public domain is a child’s play.



And some past government officials did not even waste much time in returning looted funds to the treasury through plea bargain in court.



“There will soon be more revelations and more trials in the next few months. The official records are there for Nigerians to judge.



“Jonathan has been accorded enough respect due to his status as a former President but if he wants this administration to prove beyond reasonable doubt, he might have to face the consequences.



“While there is no clear plan to either arrest or quiz him, we cannot say that the option is not off- the-table completely. Some of the suspects on trial for $2.1billion arms deal have confessed that they acted on Jonathan’s instructions.”



The source added: “The disclosure by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on looted funds during Jonathan administration were only to point out the fact that this President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is different.



“It is incontrovertible that Jonathan administration made more money and wasted a lot. But the Buhari government has earned less but it is doing much more.”



Dr. Jonathan alleged a plot to tarnish his reputation.



In a post on his Facebook page, he said:

“It has been brought to my attention that while I am away promoting democracy in Sierra Leone, a campaign will be unleashed against me to falsely impugn my name, using both faceless and identified persons.



“When I was in power, I said my ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Even out of power, I continue to hold that belief.



“What I will say, however, is that no matter how far and fast falsehood has travelled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth.”



The source also clarified that while Jonathan was busy defending himself, his wife, Dame Patience had reached out to the government for “amicable resolution of all suspicious transactions and funds traced to her”. “We may be forced to release this evidence of rapprochement,” he said.



“In fact, the wife of the ex-President at a stage opted for an out-of-court settlement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC). This is incontrovertible because her lawyer wrote the anti-graft agency. About 31 individuals and companies paid over $11,489,069.03 into her two domiciliary accounts.



“Besides the cash, the EFCC traced 12 choice properties and a plot of land under construction to Mrs. Jonathan.



“This government has been modest in managing issues relating to looted funds identified with the former First Family. If Mrs. Jonathan had not gone to court to challenge the freezing of her accounts, she would have concluded the out-of-court settlement by now.”



http://thenationonlineng.net/n130b-loot-govt-may-release-evidence-jonathan/





More distraction and propaganda.



How about instead of releasing useless information, they release a viable economic plan?



How about releasing a plan to stop the ethnic cleansing in Benue, Plateau, Kogi, etc?



How about releasing a plan to not allow Boko Haram to roam through villages with no checkpoint or resistance?



How about they release a plan to move the country from the abject failure it has turned into over the past three years?



Yes. Jonathan was and is corrupt.



The question is: Why is this coming now? Since 2015,

and the Federal government is still dwelling on this?



Dasuki, who supervised the transfer of cash has been charged to court. What's happening to the judiciary?



We all know that PDP was corrupt. That's why we voted you eediots in . You were supposed to fix the problem, not reminding us of it every passing day



It's such a pity that the APC is still campaigning after 3 years of getting victory



“There will soon be more revelations and more trials in the next few months. The official records are there for Nigerians to judge.

Go to court and jail them all, dont bother showing us the records, all the others Efcc showed, not a single fly convicted.



“Jonathan has been accorded enough respect due to his status as a former President but if he wants this administration to prove beyond reasonable doubt, he might have to face the consequences.

There is no president in Nigeria 22 Likes 1 Share

We all know Jonathan looted massively. Recover more funds n stop crying shiiit every day. We r tired of hearing what we know. Three years gone n you've done nothing than allowing killer herdsmen more advantage, making boko haram a govt partner n looting wit Ur aides. 23 Likes

If you want to shoot, shoot don't talk!



Jonathan this, Jonathan that, while the country is drifting. Rubbish.If you want to shoot, shoot don't talk!Jonathan this, Jonathan that, while the country is drifting. 25 Likes 4 Shares

How is exposing corruption a useless information I really think some people have completely lost it. Wailing and tribalism lrevents some from using their brain How is exposing corruption a useless informationI really think some people have completely lost it. Wailing and tribalism lrevents some from using their brain 4 Likes

We all know Jonathan looted massively. Recover more funds n stop crying shiiit every day. We r tired of hearing what we know. Three years gone n you've done nothing than allowing killer herdsmen more advantage, making boko haram a govt partner n looting wit Ur aides.



You just delight in typing trash no matter how ridiculous. How did govt allow herdsmen more advantage Smh You just delight in typing trash no matter how ridiculous. How did govt allow herdsmen more advantageSmh 3 Likes

Seems Goodluck Jonathan's name is APC's manifesto for 2019. 31 Likes 4 Shares

You just delight in typing trash no matter how ridiculous. How did govt allow herdsmen more advantage Smh How sense wan take dey black panda head?? If U r against my views, kindly tell me how n why?? Never U quote me to say I typed trash n being ridiculous. And for Ur question, go ask goggle. Anuofia! Note..I won't reply any further quote from U How sense wan take dey black panda head?? If U r against my views, kindly tell me how n why?? Never U quote me to say I typed trash n being ridiculous. And for Ur question, go ask goggle. Anuofia! Note..I won't reply any further quote from U 17 Likes 2 Shares

Goodluck Jonathan has dared you to reveal your so called evidence and you're still here threatening, If you know you really have the said evidence, then release it and stop wasting everybody's time with your empty threats 22 Likes

Jonathan that stupid man will sentence to life imprisonment.

We all know how corrupt the last administration was. For Jonathan to have come out publicly and said 'Stealing is not corruption' says a lot about what went on under his watch. We witnessed how he sprayed dollar notes on the streets of Lagos just about a week to 2015 election. We saw how billions of Naira was given to Fayose and his cohorts to aid his re-election. As the God liveth, he would pay darely for it to his last generation.



To you PMB, you were not voted to come and start telling us what we know already, we need you to fix the goddam thing. Your economic policy isn't working; there's suffering in the land, things are getting worse everyday and insecurity is at the maximum. 4 Likes

This is three years after your Lord and Personal Savior won the election, and we are still talking about exposing corruption, instead of jailing the culprits



Blackpanda, Na early morning be this. No let me vex 28 Likes

What about The Loot to loot Dapchi Girls? 3 Likes

This is evident that this government will soon become a past administration. They have focused on the past because they have nothing to offer the present . 8 Likes

For how long will you keep telling us that Jonathan is corrupt, if you have your facts, charge him to court and jail him, if not keep quiet.



When they have nothing to offer again, they keep reminding us of how gej was so corrupt while in power whereas there own corruption is glaring with evidence.



Well am not surprised. Jonathan some days ago said this govt is all out to tarnish his image. 6 Likes

"May", release and jail them so we will hear word, yes jonathan and his administration was corrupt but Buhari and his administration is more corrupt cos all former pdp corrupt politicians that moved to apc are all saints in sheep clothing according to you guys, so what type of corruption are you fighting 1 Like 1 Share

buhari is obsessed with GEJ....in danjuma we trust..lol 9 Likes

U think u can fool all of us at the same time? No no no! Jonathan was the devil but u have the APC has taken propaganda as a way of life 1 Like

Sick of all this... 1 Like

Why is nobody talking about OBJ loots.





Abi he be saint ni 6 Likes 1 Share

Too many dull kids on this forum who don't know the effect and extent of that looting that useless Ineffectual Buffoon perpetrated. Shut up if you can't use your brain.Too many dull kids on this forum who don't know the effect and extent of that looting that useless Ineffectual Buffoon perpetrated. 1 Like

dagi dagi people

? Where is Sarrki and Madridguy 2 Likes