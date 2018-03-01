₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Amagite(f): 7:08am
Big brother Naija housemate, Teddy A’s baby mama, Layla Amani, who has been showing support to him since he entered the house has taken to Instagram to pour encomium on him, on how he is such a good man and father.
The Dallas based Mauritanian beauty shared lovely photos of him with their son and wrote;
"I dedicate this post to the father of my son @iamteddya my friend my partner in crime, he’s an incredible man. A beautiful man, in mind and body, creative, talented, loving, intelligent, strong, focused, pensive , passionate, thoughtful, disciplined, calm man. He is a wonderful father who cares deeply about his fathering. He knows how important he is to his son, and the influence he has and will have on his life, and he reflects that in their relationship and their interaction.The first time he saw Jaiden he couldn’t help himself, he was holding him all night, I have to tell him Omo don’t spoil my pikin oo lol, he’s one in a billion� and I also thank all he’s fans y’all awesome�� #teamteddya #bbnaija #doublewahala #oluwaisinvolved #daddyoflife #wishnothingbutthebestforyou"
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by PenisCaP: 7:15am
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by OceanmorganTrix: 7:37am
Why Mavrodi??
Why MMM??
Why! why!! why!!!
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by hadduni(f): 7:38am
I tot they were married...she is just a baby mama.
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Tolbanks(f): 2:30pm
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Temibabie(f): 2:31pm
Teddy for the money
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by saasala(m): 2:31pm
She is doing this because she hopes he will win the 45m
Meanwhile...
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by wildcatter23(m): 2:31pm
Hustle
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by NwaAmaikpe: 2:31pm
Lies...
If he was a wonderful father that cared about his kid.
He woulda wifed you.
Teddy is an awful human;
a bragging jailbird and an obvious woman beater, it's not like I have a problem with either of the last two.
It's just that I'd never be able to accept him.
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Opeyemiix(m): 2:31pm
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by dapsoneh: 2:32pm
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by pornhub: 2:32pm
Baby mama is writing out her pains in opposite terms.
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by GerryMandering: 2:33pm
45 million is involved
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Michelle55(f): 2:33pm
hadduni:babymama can automatically turn to a wife if she plays her card well or don't you think so?
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by ellahzy(f): 2:34pm
I hope her husband doesn't pick offence.
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Bustincole: 2:35pm
|Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A’s Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by BerryAnny(m): 2:36pm
Do not worry yourself, it's Teddy A or nothing. How I love Teddy A.
#Teddicts SMS; Vote Teddy A to 32052
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by dominique(f): 2:36pm
So why did they break up?
|Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A’s Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Buhari2rule(f): 2:37pm
bbnaija update, ceec fights khloe and Nina dirty over food
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDDqT0ETzbc
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by binsanni(m): 2:37pm
fine chick like this one
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Piercy(m): 2:42pm
those cooks who are constantly cooking for threads are coming for this thread..
Especially those frying beans....
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by hadduni(f): 2:43pm
Michelle55:hmmm but the chances are slim in most cases.
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Piercy(m): 2:43pm
those cooks who are constantly cooking for threads are coming for this thread..
Especially those frying beans....
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by ehardetola(m): 2:44pm
#nairaland cee-c
hadduni:
#nairaland cee-c
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Izecson3D(m): 2:44pm
and I been think 'Encomium' na like conc acid she pour him..
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Checked86: 2:49pm
well, just be careful because 45m is on that table you are shaking
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by innokrist1: 2:49pm
;Dand #Teddy A is still messing around with bambam mtcheewww..and #Teddy A is still messing around with bambam mtcheewww..and #Teddy A is still messing around with bambam mtcheewww..
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Michelle55(f): 2:51pm
hadduni:that's true but there's no harm in keeping the hopes alive you know
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Goldaccumulator: 2:53pm
You are married and still doing this, you get luck say no be me, you would have known what Pepe dem means
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Cokoxtrablog: 2:54pm
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by Twrecks(m): 2:54pm
Piercy:
This time we are frying stone
Re: BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A's Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him by wisdomkid: 2:57pm
Izecson3D:
My brother my brother
