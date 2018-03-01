Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Layla Amanii, Teddy A’s Baby Mama Pours Encomium On Him (8682 Views)

The Dallas based Mauritanian beauty shared lovely photos of him with their son and wrote;



"I dedicate this post to the father of my son @iamteddya my friend my partner in crime, he’s an incredible man. A beautiful man, in mind and body, creative, talented, loving, intelligent, strong, focused, pensive , passionate, thoughtful, disciplined, calm man. He is a wonderful father who cares deeply about his fathering. He knows how important he is to his son, and the influence he has and will have on his life, and he reflects that in their relationship and their interaction.The first time he saw Jaiden he couldn’t help himself, he was holding him all night, I have to tell him Omo don’t spoil my pikin oo lol, he’s one in a billion� and I also thank all he’s fans y’all awesome�� #teamteddya #bbnaija #doublewahala #oluwaisinvolved #daddyoflife #wishnothingbutthebestforyou"



I tot they were married...she is just a baby mama.

Teddy for the money 4 Likes

She is doing this because she hopes he will win the 45m



Meanwhile...



Hustle 3 Likes







Lies...



If he was a wonderful father that cared about his kid.

He woulda wifed you.



Teddy is an awful human;

a bragging jailbird and an obvious woman beater, it's not like I have a problem with either of the last two.

It's just that I'd never be able to accept him. Lies...If he was a wonderful father that cared about his kid.He woulda wifed you.Teddy is an awful human;a bragging jailbird and an obvious woman beater, it's not like I have a problem with either of the last two.It's just that I'd never be able to accept him. 11 Likes 1 Share

Baby mama is writing out her pains in opposite terms. 1 Like

45 million is involved

hadduni:

I tot they were married...she is just a baby mama. babymama can automatically turn to a wife if she plays her card well or don't you think so? babymama can automatically turn to a wife if she plays her card well or don't you think so? 1 Like

I hope her husband doesn't pick offence.

Na wa oo

Do not worry yourself, it's Teddy A or nothing. How I love Teddy A.

#Teddicts SMS; Vote Teddy A to 32052 3 Likes 1 Share

So why did they break up? 1 Like



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDDqT0ETzbc bbnaija update, ceec fights khloe and Nina dirty over food 1 Like

fine chick like this one

those cooks who are constantly cooking for threads are coming for this thread..

Especially those frying beans....

Michelle55:



babymama can automatically turn to a wife if she plays her card well or don't you think so? hmmm but the chances are slim in most cases. hmmm but the chances are slim in most cases.

hadduni:

I tot they were married...she is just a baby mama.

and I been think 'Encomium' na like conc acid she pour him.. 2 Likes

well, just be careful because 45m is on that table you are shaking 1 Like

;Dand #Teddy A is still messing around with bambam mtcheewww.. and #Teddy A is still messing around with bambam mtcheewww.. and #Teddy A is still messing around with bambam mtcheewww..

hadduni:

hmmm but the chances are slim in most cases. that's true but there's no harm in keeping the hopes alive you know that's true but there's no harm in keeping the hopes alive you know

You are married and still doing this, you get luck say no be me, you would have known what Pepe dem means

Piercy:

those cooks who are constantly cooking for threads are coming for this thread..



Especially those frying beans....



This time we are frying stone This time we are frying stone