₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,605 members, 4,157,200 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" (8080 Views)
Farmer Who Welcomed Triplets In Benue And Left, Finally Returns. Photos / Benue Flood Victim Delivered Of Triplets (Photos) / Woman Delivered Of Triplets After 29 Years Of Marriage - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by johnnyvid(m): 7:53am
Mrs Ijeoma Uzoma, who delivered triplets last Thursday at Tolu Crescent Medical Centre at Ajileye Street, Bariga, Lagos, has recounted how her husband ran away from home four months ago after her scan result.
‘’My husband left home since December when we did the scan and the results showed that I’m carrying triplets. I don’t know where he is. I’ve not set my eyes on him since then. He left home without my notice. I wonder how he could abandon me in such condition. If he returns, I will tell him to go and see the government since they are the ones taking care of me,” she said. Mrs Uzoma, who lives at Farayibi Street, Bariga appealed to the public and the government to help her raise the babies.
“I don’t have anything. I’m still feeling pains. If the government can help with money, I will be glad. I used to hang umbrella to plait people’s hair in our house before delivery. I need money to raise these children and start business. I do not like begging; I can work if government can give me fund to establish myself,” she said.
She thanked Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Chairman Kolade Alabi for coming to her aid.
“God will bless him; the Lord will lift him and give him bigger position and others who came with him. They really made me happy,” she said.
According to The Nation, the woman laboured for 14 hours at home before she was rushed to the hospital.
https://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2018/03/woman-who-delivered-triplets-in-lagos.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by bjayx: 7:54am
Lol... Buhari made men boys.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by EaglesT(m): 2:55pm
Lol bad guy
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by SeniorZato(m): 2:55pm
He's not a man
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by NwaAmaikpe: 2:56pm
Sharp woman.
Naija and Buhari has turned everyone to crooks.
She's trying to scam the government to foot the hospital bills for her husband.
Once they've paid those bills and she's been discharged. She'd go back to his loving arms for more sex.
The sex was obviously superb if they could make triplets.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by handsomeyinka(m): 2:56pm
God will provide
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by hensben(m): 2:56pm
Lol
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by CriticMaestro: 2:56pm
Some sperm sabi misbehave sef
Cut ur cloth according to ur size
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by Opeyemiix(m): 2:56pm
Lol that's my guy.
Scored hatrick and ran away
9 Likes
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by James4424: 2:57pm
family planning gone wrong . oops
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by Pilot4Airbus(m): 2:57pm
I still don’t understand why they run
But when he was shaking in that hole... he didn’t remember
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by goodluckman: 2:57pm
hmmmm for this Gen okechukwu buhari's regime anyways God dey Sha Cos such blessing come from Him
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by Observer225: 2:57pm
Congratulations woman, trust well meaning Nigerians will help foot the bills.
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by kelvinhilton(m): 2:57pm
#iblamebuhari.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by chinex276(m): 2:57pm
ON BEHALF of all men in the world, we hereby denounce you as a man... you can join Bobrisky nd be an Hermaphrodite
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by resurgentxtian4: 2:57pm
Don’t worry woman, we yorubas will always help all biafrans who stay in our land. We shall not repay you hate for hate.
We are better than that.
Congrats on the birth of your baby triplet.
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by dtruth50(m): 2:58pm
Allahu Akbar. What i'm praying to have is what someone is running away from
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by ZombieTAMER: 2:58pm
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by humblemikel(f): 2:58pm
God purnish poverty
See what others are praying day and night for
Jesus please bless me with triplets
2 boy and a girl
So that I don't go into labour room twice.
Once done is done.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by eagleeye2: 2:58pm
After hospital bills have been settled, husband go surface.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by afamaustin(m): 2:58pm
Humm is a pity
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by funnix: 2:58pm
Irresponsible man
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by ehardetola(m): 2:59pm
Not his fault though, is buhari
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by WHOcarex: 2:59pm
Be running away from blessing
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by abike12(f): 2:59pm
thank God for a safe delivery
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by IamPatriotic(m): 2:59pm
Not his fault, but Buhari's.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by ayourbamie: 2:59pm
Bundle of joy in this Buhari regime
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by nairavsdollars(f): 3:00pm
Triplets in this Buhari era?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by shepherd003: 3:00pm
didn't the man know the consequences of unprotected sex,better still what happen to family planning
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by Ikuenami(m): 3:01pm
“I don’t have anything. I’m still feeling pains. If the government can help with money, I will be glad. I used to hang umbrella to plait people’s hair in our house before delivery. I need money to raise these children and start business. I do not like begging; I can work if government can give me fund to establish myself,” she said
I laugh in Arabic, the man went and hide and nothing else, this is an opportunity for the Igbo couple to make money.
|Re: Woman Delivered Of Triplets In Lagos: "My Husband Ran Away When He Saw The Scan" by ZombieTAMER: 3:01pm
resurgentxtian4:Chop first ogbeni
1 Like
Sex Workers Beat Up Customers / Please Help Save A Sister's Life... / What Will Be Your Reaction If Your Wife Do This To You.
Viewing this topic: Darexotic(m), femi4, eureka, Plolly(f), Uniquewise, menacity(m), Donyswit, diczo(m), Lustig(m), mrstheo(f), fellowbeing(m), gracelush(f), Cromcruach91, splendore(m), danjudchi, holyidol, lolita1020(f), Flokey, glozor(f), nduprincekc1, sonofoluku, uchbiz, bettercreature(m), Dondbuzor, purem(m), MaeBlocks(f), Tetragramaton(m), Lowrenzojacuzzi, Mazdell, Sezua(m), feeloscar(m), COAS2025, tenry(m), DaSugarBoi(m), xtaphare321(f), sammyjay7265(m), eyoniggar(m), Donchyke007(m), AlvaroMorata(m), WfBabakhay(m), mauchion, ahmstrng(m), siegfried99(m), primeache, pastormellanby, waleegin, olapluto(m), okeamuboy, Ariba2, sulmeza(m), Lec25(m), Vickytall, maseratti, asumo12, purplekayc(m), horlakunle25(m), gweniva22, kaffyadeakeem(f), Sundouglas, Nelat, Phemsammy(m), Bleon99, chukyjones(m), mrzenith1, Musta1968, EVILFOREST, Marvelous101, bigwig10(m), ACE1010, Afritop(m), titiboti(m), adetes, byemx06(m), Israeltolani(m), CrystalTiger(m), chiksy20, Brainardc(m), Skywalker5(m), lennycool9(m), resurgentxtian4, MissJoy29(f), jibosqie(m), pyr8te, goldendollars(f), mimicious(f), Henitan24(f), PrettyLolo(f), sannio(m), UbanmeUdie, deor03(m), Geogeo1, idnole4(m), codemarshal08(m), paparazzi1987(m), Pricelessangel0(f), icekalito(m), adeleye45, jaddo, taylor89(m), goodoo, christola, raphafire, YOUNGELDER1(m) and 197 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3