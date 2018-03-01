



‘’My husband left home since December when we did the scan and the results showed that I’m carrying triplets. I don’t know where he is. I’ve not set my eyes on him since then. He left home without my notice. I wonder how he could abandon me in such condition. If he returns, I will tell him to go and see the government since they are the ones taking care of me,” she said. Mrs Uzoma, who lives at Farayibi Street, Bariga appealed to the public and the government to help her raise the babies.



“I don’t have anything. I’m still feeling pains. If the government can help with money, I will be glad. I used to hang umbrella to plait people’s hair in our house before delivery. I need money to raise these children and start business. I do not like begging; I can work if government can give me fund to establish myself,” she said.



She thanked Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Chairman Kolade Alabi for coming to her aid.

“God will bless him; the Lord will lift him and give him bigger position and others who came with him. They really made me happy,” she said.



According to The Nation, the woman laboured for 14 hours at home before she was rushed to the hospital.



https://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2018/03/woman-who-delivered-triplets-in-lagos.html?m=1 Mrs Ijeoma Uzoma, who delivered triplets last Thursday at Tolu Crescent Medical Centre at Ajileye Street, Bariga, Lagos, has recounted how her husband ran away from home four months ago after her scan result.‘’My husband left home since December when we did the scan and the results showed that I’m carrying triplets. I don’t know where he is. I’ve not set my eyes on him since then. He left home without my notice. I wonder how he could abandon me in such condition. If he returns, I will tell him to go and see the government since they are the ones taking care of me,” she said. Mrs Uzoma, who lives at Farayibi Street, Bariga appealed to the public and the government to help her raise the babies.“I don’t have anything. I’m still feeling pains. If the government can help with money, I will be glad. I used to hang umbrella to plait people’s hair in our house before delivery. I need money to raise these children and start business. I do not like begging; I can work if government can give me fund to establish myself,” she said.She thanked Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Chairman Kolade Alabi for coming to her aid.“God will bless him; the Lord will lift him and give him bigger position and others who came with him. They really made me happy,” she said.According to The Nation, the woman laboured for 14 hours at home before she was rushed to the hospital. 1 Share