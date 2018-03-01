₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by zoba88: 8:12am
Below are photos of phone snatchers terrorising Kubwa,Abuja who were caught by mopol officers.They were given the beaten of their lives
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/phone-snatchers-caught-and-beaten-in.html?m=1
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by zoba88: 8:12am
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by bjayx: 8:13am
O boi... See the guy eye o
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by firo08(m): 8:17am
Look at his face. oyi
1 Like
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by DuruCrusher(m): 8:24am
They should thank God the where caught by Mopol sef...
If na Army we for hear different story oh...
And those guys might be nairalanders hustling for Mb money
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:40am
Omo see better beating oh. .
Dem give am different slope for face.
3 Likes
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by OrestesDante(m): 11:21am
☣ ☠
∆ Kubwa Again?
The same place a Fulani man was caught having sex with a cow?
Na wa for Kubwa o ∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 2:48pm
See effect of hard drugs. They will sell the stolen phones and use the money to buy tramadol
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:48pm
Nigerian policemen are unprofessional animals.
In civilised climes, even if those boys were caught with their hands in the victim's pocket stealing. They would be treated with the utmost courtesy.
Not even a finger will be lifted on them.
For crying out loud; those boys are innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.
It's a shame when the police who should uphold the law are the promulgators of jungle justice.
I wish people could pool funds together to champion their legal fees.
The MOPOL officers who beat these guys up should be taught an unforgettable lesson.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Opeyemiix(m): 2:48pm
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Donopsiano(m): 2:49pm
see fresh niqqa for the 2nd pix.....
1 Like
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by fk002: 2:50pm
They resemble My Jewish brothers
Especially that guy with four corner head....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 2:51pm
The first one looks like an unrepentant thief...
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by kingsaif(m): 2:51pm
Dat second guy chop beating sotay him prick stand up chai, mopol no get joy wooo :DDat second guy chop beating sotay him prick stand up chai, mopol no get joy wooo
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 2:51pm
These guys are cruel, they deserve all beatings
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by QueenSuccubus(f): 2:52pm
They should not only be beaten sha...One of their fingers must be cut off as well...
And who knows? They are active NAIRALANDERS forming posh and untouchable here
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Betheluponi(m): 2:52pm
.
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Bimpe29: 2:52pm
Good one. They should do more of policing at Wuse Market, Berger and Area 1 Bridge.
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by iamKajogbola: 2:56pm
To get something doing is there problem. Omo a le jatijati
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by ehardetola(m): 2:57pm
OrestesDante:
Kubwa is full Fulani and Ipob
1 Like
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Piercy(m): 2:57pm
the guy on the second seemed to have some red patches and a swell on his right shoulder ..my guess is that it has been dislocated in both pictures the arm is somewhat pale and still yep...I CERTIFY HIM BEATEN AND CRUSHED ...he looks like dbanj having s*x
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by IeatPussy: 3:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I thought ur sense of reasoning is always the opposite . Why the common sense today.
2 Likes
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by PediakAuthor(m): 3:01pm
In 2014, my newly acquired Blackberry Q5 got moved while charging in a cafe, around channel 8 street, kubwa... d guy picked it and picked race..
i tried to track the guy immediately by logging in my blackberry ID on their site to get his location, but the GPS technology failed...
all efforts were lost.
all those phone tracking stuffs no dey work joooor...
so painful experience even till today...
1 Like
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Auxiliary(m): 3:02pm
The 'see fine boy' crew go soon enter dey shout...
But then why guys dey Bleep up like diz nah, it's even if the economy is so tough, you can still do better hustle to dey hold body together!
1 Like
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Originalsly: 3:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Really?.....so what Blacklivesmatter was all about? But I must agree with you on not even a finger will be lifted on them..... the finger will be lifted to pull the trigger...over and over again. In civilised climes...there is a huge difference how Whites are treated...and how Blacks are treated.
@ topic...little blood and the guys are declared badly beaten...almost sure next day they'll be back. Jaw and fingers should've been broken.
1 Like
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Ikuenami(m): 3:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:
One your Car will be stole and the suspect will be given royal treatment that is when you understand what this slowpoke has done
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Einl(m): 3:15pm
As he's lying down there, he's mind is clear and distinct.
Clarity. Clear. And regret.
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by oyetunder(m): 3:17pm
haba
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by Tracypacy: 3:18pm
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 3:22pm
BY his head.................................
OSU
|Re: Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) by BabatCargo(m): 3:23pm
Why jungle by the armed forces
What is wrong with arrest,nobody is obeyIng the law any more.
