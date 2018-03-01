Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Phone Snatchers Caught & Beaten In Abuja By Mopol Officers(photos) (7140 Views)

Source: Below are photos of phone snatchers terrorising Kubwa,Abuja who were caught by mopol officers.They were given the beaten of their livesSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/phone-snatchers-caught-and-beaten-in.html?m=1

O boi... See the guy eye o

Look at his face. oyi 1 Like





If na Army we for hear different story oh...



And those guys might be nairalanders hustling for Mb money They should thank God the where caught by Mopol sef...If na Army we for hear different story oh...And those guys might behustling for Mb money 5 Likes 1 Share

Dem give am different slope for face. Omo see better beating oh.Dem give am different slope for face. 3 Likes





∆ Kubwa Again?



The same place a Fulani man was caught having sex with a cow?



Na wa for Kubwa o ∆







See effect of hard drugs. They will sell the stolen phones and use the money to buy tramadol







Nigerian policemen are unprofessional animals.



In civilised climes, even if those boys were caught with their hands in the victim's pocket stealing. They would be treated with the utmost courtesy.

Not even a finger will be lifted on them.



For crying out loud; those boys are innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

It's a shame when the police who should uphold the law are the promulgators of jungle justice.



I wish people could pool funds together to champion their legal fees.

The MOPOL officers who beat these guys up should be taught an unforgettable lesson. Nigerian policemen are unprofessional animals.In civilised climes, even if those boys were caught with their hands in the victim's pocket stealing. They would be treated with the utmost courtesy.Not even a finger will be lifted on them.For crying out loud; those boys are innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.It's a shame when the police who should uphold the law are the promulgators of jungle justice.I wish people could pool funds together to champion their legal fees.The MOPOL officers who beat these guys up should be taught an unforgettable lesson. 10 Likes 2 Shares

see fresh niqqa for the 2nd pix..... 1 Like













Especially that guy with four corner head.... They resemble My Jewish brothersEspecially that guy with four corner head.... 2 Likes 1 Share

The first one looks like an unrepentant thief...

Dat second guy chop beating sotay him prick stand up chai, mopol no get joy wooo :DDat second guy chop beating sotay him prick stand up chai, mopol no get joy wooo

These guys are cruel, they deserve all beatings







They should not only be beaten sha...One of their fingers must be cut off as well...



And who knows? They are active NAIRALANDERS forming posh and untouchable here They should not only be beaten sha...One of their fingers must be cut off as well...And who knows? They are active NAIRALANDERS forming posh and untouchable here

Good one. They should do more of policing at Wuse Market, Berger and Area 1 Bridge.

To get something doing is there problem. Omo a le jatijati

∆ Kubwa Again?



The same place a Fulani man was caught having sex with a cow?



Na wa for Kubwa o ∆







☣ ☠

Kubwa is full Fulani and Ipob Kubwa is full Fulani and Ipob 1 Like

the guy on the second seemed to have some red patches and a swell on his right shoulder ..my guess is that it has been dislocated in both pictures the arm is somewhat pale and still yep...I CERTIFY HIM BEATEN AND CRUSHED ...he looks like dbanj having s*x

I thought ur sense of reasoning is always the opposite . Why the common sense today.



In 2014, my newly acquired Blackberry Q5 got moved while charging in a cafe, around channel 8 street, kubwa... d guy picked it and picked race..

i tried to track the guy immediately by logging in my blackberry ID on their site to get his location, but the GPS technology failed...

all efforts were lost.

all those phone tracking stuffs no dey work joooor...

so painful experience even till today... 1 Like

The 'see fine boy' crew go soon enter dey shout...





But then why guys dey Bleep up like diz nah, it's even if the economy is so tough, you can still do better hustle to dey hold body together! 1 Like

Really?.....so what Blacklivesmatter was all about? But I must agree with you on not even a finger will be lifted on them..... the finger will be lifted to pull the trigger...over and over again. In civilised climes...there is a huge difference how Whites are treated...and how Blacks are treated.

@ topic...little blood and the guys are declared badly beaten...almost sure next day they'll be back. Jaw and fingers should've been broken. Really?.....so what Blacklivesmatter was all about? But I must agree with you on..... the finger will be lifted to pull the trigger...over and over again. In civilised climes...there is a huge difference how Whites are treated...and how Blacks are treated.@ topic...little blood and the guys are declared badly beaten...almost sure next day they'll be back. Jaw and fingers should've been broken. 1 Like

One your Car will be stole and the suspect will be given royal treatment that is when you understand what this slowpoke has done One your Car will be stole and the suspect will be given royal treatment that is when you understand what this slowpoke has done

As he's lying down there, he's mind is clear and distinct.



Clarity. Clear. And regret.

haba

If you can keep dime on Mobile Money without using it to buy airtime/data

Then u can wait till marriage for sex

OSU