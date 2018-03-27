₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Treas006(f): 8:34am
Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh just posted this photo on her instagram account and fans are reacting
What is wrong with the photo?
http://www.wakawoman.com/see-photo-of--looking-like-a-doll/
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by HungerBAD: 8:34am
Not sure though.
@OP are you sure it is not a Water Colour drawing?looks like an artwork to me.
I might be wrong though.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Michellla(f): 8:38am
Is she going for an Halloween party
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by DuruCrusher(m): 8:38am
Mtcheeww!! Sombori will apply makeup until their status changes from lekpa to orobo
Dis Totodike sef
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by chriskosherbal(m): 8:41am
HungerBAD:thinking same here
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by FruitCakes(f): 8:43am
Michellla:Most likely.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by DrinkLimca(m): 9:05am
I can imagine how reddish her vagina will look like..
Ladies with red vagina can break your waist with sex, they never gets tired..
Ishilove na lie i talk?
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by believeucan: 9:52am
haters will always have something bad to say. this picture is fine see hoe beautiful she looks
Ride on KING TONTO
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Rokia2(f): 9:54am
She looks beautiful.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by divineneed: 10:04am
SAVAGE!
Wetin concern her vagina now... lolz
DrinkLimca:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by dairykidd(m): 10:46am
DrinkLimca:Lolzz guy.... but why u dey call out Ishilove na?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by free2ryhme: 10:50am
Treas006:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Ahmed0336(m): 10:50am
Nawa o
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by free2ryhme: 10:50am
believeucan:
Remove the emulsion paints and artificial additives what would you get? A walking corpse, exactly.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Thickcok01: 10:50am
I see smells
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Primusinterpares(m): 10:51am
like we care...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Tracypacy: 10:51am
I’m much more forgiving now than I was a couple years ago. Because it’s only now recently I realised how ridiculously flawed people are.. especially myself. So I have to extend graces.. honestly. I don’t deserve half the things I have. Yet here I am.. grace...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by free2ryhme: 10:51am
Rokia2:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by adamsbadoo(m): 10:51am
free2ryhme:
King?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by cyndy1000(f): 10:52am
She is really trying to show Churchill she can be more beautiful than Rose n be all curvy like her
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by BabatCargo(m): 10:54am
She is Beautiful
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:54am
ok
