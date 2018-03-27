Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery (1785 Views)

What is wrong with the photo?

Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh just posted this photo on her instagram account and fans are reacting

What is wrong with the photo?

@OP are you sure it is not a Water Colour drawing?looks like an artwork to me.



Is she going for an Halloween party 3 Likes

Mtcheeww!! Sombori will apply makeup until their status changes from lekpa to orobo





Dis Totodike sef

HungerBAD:

Michellla:

I can imagine how reddish her vagina will look like..



Ladies with red vagina can break your waist with sex, they never gets tired..



Ishilove na lie i talk? 1 Like

haters will always have something bad to say. this picture is fine see hoe beautiful she looks



Ride on KING TONTO

She looks beautiful. 2 Likes





Wetin concern her vagina now... lolz

DrinkLimca:

DrinkLimca:

Treas006:

Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh just posted this photo on her instagram account and fans are reacting



What is wrong with the photo?

Nawa o

believeucan:

haters will always have something bad to say. this picture is fine see hoe beautiful she looks



Ride on KING TONTO

Remove the emulsion paints and artificial additives what would you get? A walking corpse, exactly. Remove the emulsion paints and artificial additives what would you get? A walking corpse, exactly.

I see smells

like we care...

I’m much more forgiving now than I was a couple years ago. Because it’s only now recently I realised how ridiculously flawed people are.. especially myself. So I have to extend graces.. honestly. I don’t deserve half the things I have. Yet here I am.. grace...

Rokia2:

She looks beautiful.

King? King?

She is really trying to show Churchill she can be more beautiful than Rose n be all curvy like her

She is Beautiful