Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Treas006(f): 8:34am
Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh just posted this photo on her instagram account and fans are reacting

What is wrong with the photo?
http://www.wakawoman.com/see-photo-of--looking-like-a-doll/

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by HungerBAD: 8:34am
Not sure though.

@OP are you sure it is not a Water Colour drawing?looks like an artwork to me.

I might be wrong though.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Michellla(f): 8:38am
Is she going for an Halloween party

3 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by DuruCrusher(m): 8:38am
Mtcheeww!! Sombori will apply makeup until their status changes from lekpa to orobo


Dis Totodike sef

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by chriskosherbal(m): 8:41am
HungerBAD:
Not sure though.

@OP are you sure it is not a Water Colour drawing?looks like an artwork to me.

I might be wrong though.
thinking same here
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by FruitCakes(f): 8:43am
Michellla:
Is she going for an Halloween party
Most likely.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by DrinkLimca(m): 9:05am
I can imagine how reddish her vagina will look like..

Ladies with red vagina can break your waist with sex, they never gets tired..

Ishilove na lie i talk?

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by believeucan: 9:52am
haters will always have something bad to say. this picture is fine see hoe beautiful she looks

Ride on KING TONTO
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Rokia2(f): 9:54am
She looks beautiful.

2 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by divineneed: 10:04am
SAVAGE!

Wetin concern her vagina now... lolz
DrinkLimca:
I can imagine how reddish her vagina will look like..

Ladies with red vagina can break your waist with sex, they never gets tired..

Ishilove na lie i talk?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by dairykidd(m): 10:46am
DrinkLimca:
I can imagine how reddish her vagina will look like..

Ladies with red vagina can break your waist with sex, they never gets tired..

Ishilove na lie i talk?
Lolzz guy.... grin but why u dey call out Ishilove na?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by free2ryhme: 10:50am
Treas006:
Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh just posted this photo on her instagram account and fans are reacting

What is wrong with the photo?
http://www.wakawoman.com/see-photo-of--looking-like-a-doll/
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Ahmed0336(m): 10:50am
Nawa o
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by free2ryhme: 10:50am
believeucan:
haters will always have something bad to say. this picture is fine see hoe beautiful she looks

Ride on KING TONTO

Remove the emulsion paints and artificial additives what would you get? A walking corpse, exactly.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Thickcok01: 10:50am
I see smells

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Primusinterpares(m): 10:51am
like we care...
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Tracypacy: 10:51am
I’m much more forgiving now than I was a couple years ago. Because it’s only now recently I realised how ridiculously flawed people are.. especially myself. So I have to extend graces.. honestly. I don’t deserve half the things I have. Yet here I am.. grace...
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by free2ryhme: 10:51am
Rokia2:
She looks beautiful.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by adamsbadoo(m): 10:51am
free2ryhme:


Remove the emulsion paints and artificial additives what would you get? A walking corpse, exactly.



King?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by cyndy1000(f): 10:52am
She is really trying to show Churchill she can be more beautiful than Rose n be all curvy like her
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by BabatCargo(m): 10:54am
She is Beautiful
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Like A Doll After Cosmetic Surgery by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:54am
ok

