Buhari To Inaugurate Ikeja Bus Terminal On Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos on Thursday to inaugurate world class Ikeja Bus Terminal built by Lagos State Government.



The terminal is one of the state’s projects towards becoming a mega city. The State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode will be receiving the president on Thursday for the commissioning.

http://silverbirdtv.com/metro/41953/buhari-inaugurate-ikeja-bus-terminal-thursday/ He will also attend the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium at Eko Hotel. 1 Like

I just heard our commander in chief of Armed Forces President Mohammed Buhari will be in Lagos on 29th March. Kindly plan your movement to avoid any inconveniences as routes along Muritala Mohammed Airport ,Victoria Island Inward Lekki will have blockages. Local flights will also be disrupted.



Thanks 1 Like

If I'm not wrong, that will be his first visit to Lagos since 2015. Nice project there

He has visited Lagos a few times since 2015. He commissioned some patrol boats at Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island in 2016.



itesiwaju eko ipinle oyo state!

Eko oni baje...itesiwaju eko ipinle oyo state!Lalasticlacla, leave meruwa job and cum fast fast





Thanks for this news.



Let me go and apply for 1-day leave. Ikeja and environs will be on lockdown. 6 Likes

I just hope the state government will be able to maintain the place. I want the terminus to still look as beautiful as this in the next 5 years. 3 Likes 1 Share

2019 campaign strategy...

The last time Ambode invited him, he turned down the invitation at the last minute and sent Osinbajo.

That very day, he received Amosun in the villa

The thing pain Ambode no be small

Now he wants to attend Bola Tinubu Colloquium

Afonjas will never get sense....

Fulani don suck una brain patapata 5 Likes

Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on Thursday... 2 Likes

Lagos is the only Democratic state in Nigeria the rest are Zoo 3 Likes

And the Fulani bigot still keep playing on the brains of the southwest, now who is the dullard.

Shame.. plz reply Bill Gates 3 Likes

Enough traffic that day

Dz old man will jus com and disrupt Lagos wey we dey manage already.... Tinubu shld go and commission the thing o jare... 1 Like





Ok,inorther word,he is in lagos because of tinubu



nigeria is a joke,they build fly over they commission,they fix round about they commission,they install street light they commission,they fake nigerian rice they commission.am talking to all the governors of nigeria and all the wankers always supporting them..you are all mad.you guys need to travel 3 Likes 1 Share

Have this man ever visit west Africa before not to talk of Lagos

Na bus terminal president de com commission for Lagos c how backward dis country de go 1 Like 1 Share

And Obiano keeps signing MOU everyday with nothing to show of it 2 Likes

so na bus stop our president wants top commission.

Any part of the country the president visited, his kinsmen, the Fulani Herdsmen, go with him; and they established their presence by.....you know nah!

If I lied, ask the people of Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, etc.

I hope what happened in 1900 doesn't repeat itself in Lagos

ikeja brace up for traffic on thursday

While i must say the Ikeja bus terminal is very beautiful..



My major concern is, why is Buhari coming to Lagos on Thursday na? (Eve to a Public holiday? )







LAGOS!!! Get prepared for a Major Stand still abi na Go Slow una dey call am.. The kind traffic for Maryland, Ikeja, Oshodi, Iyana-ipaja, Agege Axis will be 10x more coupled with the fact that people will still travel on that said day.



If you have nothing doing out on Thursday, don't bother going out oooooo. 1 Like

