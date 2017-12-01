₦airaland Forum

Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by Codedrock(m): 10:39am

Over the years, there has been a change in the role of women in the contemporary African society.

The days of women belonging to the kitchen, living room and the other room (shout out to President Muhammadu Buhari) are long gone.
Seven Nigerian women proved this point.



1. Oby Ezekwesili



For many, the name Oby Ezekwesili is synonymous with Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG)advocacy group.
But for her followers, Aunty Oby (as she is fondly called) is a leader, totally intolerant and biggest motivation.
Constantly holding the federal government to account, the former education minister was one of President Buhari’s biggest critic of 2017.

She, however, did not fail to applaud the government when it performed creditably well.
In January 2017, Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufuwere in Sambisa (well, they flew over) forest in search of the Chibok girls.
Lai Mohammed and a few journalists were on-board the military helicopter that took them round the dreaded forest.

The trip was to take the BBOG team through the efforts of the military in finding the remaining Chibok girls.
Despite the denied access into the villa, Ezekwesili and her BBOG team have continued to meet daily at the Unity Fountain, march demand and the release of the remaining Chibok girls.
Till date, Oby Ezekwesili remains one of the few former public officials who has not been named in any corruption case. Impressive.


2. Kemi Adeosun



In 2017, Nigeria’s finance minister, Kemi Adeosun was a member of the economic team which led Nigeria out of recession.
Adeosun launched the Voluntary Income and Assets Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) which seeks to get more Nigerians to pay tax.
This was part of her ministry’s strategy to reduce Nigeria’s internal and external borrowings.
Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, told journalists in Abuja on Thursday, November 7, 2017, that the federal government realized the sum of N17 billion from tax evaders since the launch of VAIDS.

3. Aisha Alhassan



Popularly known as Mama Taraba, Aisha Alhassan made headlines in the year when she publicly declared her support for former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.
At a visit to Atiku, Mama Taraba referred to him as Nigeria’s next president, come 2019.

While many condemned her action considering her position in President Buhari’s cabinet, most Nigerians commended her boldness despite the odds.
Alhassan’s ministry for women affairs was also in charge of the rehabilitation of the Chibok girls, who were either rescued by the military or escaped from Boko Haram’s captivity.



4. Hadiza Bala Usman


Hadiza Usman heads the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), an income generating agency of the government.
Prior to her appointment in 2016, Usman was one of the conveners of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group.
Her appointment caused controversy as most Nigerians accused the Buhari government of using the job to calm the BBOG group.

In March 2016, Usman was accused of paying some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000) each during President Buhari’s extended medical trip in London.
She denied the allegation, threatened to sue the author of the story with defamation while presenting her availability for a probe.
In her capacity as the NPA boss, Usman has encouraged more women to join the maritime sector “because of their innate abilities like the capacity to listen, adopt collaborative approaches to problem-solving, multi-task and synthesize viewpoints effectively and quickly are requisite for effectiveness in the sector”.


5. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita



For the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, 2017 will forever remain an unforgettable year in her life.
Prior to her appointment, Oyo-Ita was the permanent secretary in the federal ministry of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.
Her ministry in collaboration with the Finance ministry led to the elimination of thousands of ghost workers from the federal government’s payroll. This saved the country millions of Naira.
Recently, Oyo-Ita was in the news over the reinstatement of the embattled former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service.
Oyo-Ita was alleged to have written to the President Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari to inform him of Maina’s reinstatement.


In the said letter, the Head of Service cautioned Kyari of the implications of Maina’s reinstatement considering the circumstances surrounding his (Maina) sack by former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

At the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, Oyo-Ita was caught in a heated argument with Kyari over the matter.
At the investigative hearing by the House of Representatives, Oyo-Ita restated her position on the matter adding that Maina was reinstated without her approval.



6. Aisha Mohammed



Prior to her appointment as the deputy secretary general of the United Nations, Aisha Mohammed was Buhari’s minister for environment.
At the time, Mohammed pushed for the cleanup of the environmentally polluted, Ogoniland.
Mohammed recently had a taste of the bitter-water of corruption allegations when she was accused of bribery and illicit timber export by the Environmental Investigations Agency (EIA).
She was accused of having allegedly authorized export of endangered timber, rosewood, to China in her last days as Nigeria’s minister for environment.

EIA said its investigation revealed “Nigerian officials were paid over $1 million” to help facilitate the export of the rosewood, but Mohammed was not categorically accused of receiving bribe.
UN spokesman Farhan Haq said Mohammed had “categorically” rejected any allegations of fraud.
Mohammed was said to have signed the export certificates requested before the ban only after due process was followed and better security watermarked certificates became available.
Although she is not working directly for the Buhari-led government, Mohammed continues to chart Nigeria’s course internationally.

7. Aisha Buhari


Despite the insinuation by her husband that she belongs to his kitchen, living room and the other room, Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari refused to stay only in all those places.
Unlike other First Ladies, Mrs Buhari would criticize her husband publicly – although not much this year.
Mrs Buhari and her daughter, Zahra also caused a probe of the State House Clinic.
You see, the Villa Clinic has remained under-equipped despite the huge yearly budgetary allocations.
Wonder why President Buhari still had to travel abroad for medical treatment?
Worry no more.


“I am happy that the MD of the Aso Rock clinic is here”, Mrs Buhari said during a recent stakeholders’ meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition held at the Banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
“Dr Munir, I am happy you are here. As you are all aware, for the last six months, Nigeria wasn’t stable because of my husband’s ill health. We thank God he has fully recovered now.
“If somebody like Mr. President can spend several months outside Nigeria, then you wonder what will happen to a man in the street.
“Few weeks ago, I was sick as well. They advised me to take the first flight out to London. I refused to go. I said I must be treated in Nigeria because there is a budget for an assigned clinic to take care of us. If the budget is N100M, we need to know how the budget is spent.
“Along the line, I insisted they call Aso Clinic to find out if the X-ray machine is working. They said it was not working. They didn’t know I was the one who was supposed to be in that hospital at that very time.
“I had to go to a hospital that was established by foreigners 100 percent. What does that mean?
"So I think it is high time we did the right thing. If something like this can happen to me, there is no need for me to ask the Governors’ wives what is happening in their States. This is Abuja and this is the highest seat of government and this is the Presidential Villa”, Mrs. Buhari added.

All through her husband’s absence, Aisha kept the support for her President Buhari.
What more can a President ask for?
Aisha also continued the support for women and children through her Future Assured initiative.


SOURCE: https://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/12/meet-top-7-women-heavily-involved-in.html#more
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by nairavsdollars(f): 10:41am
What about Mama Boko Haram?

Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:51am
Op you try.The presidents statement the other time just proved how he reasons or views women either way his view cannot change what women in Nigeria have done and would continue do towards national development. cool
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by donstan18(m): 11:07am
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by capatainrambo: 11:15am
Aisha yesufu too

the new pain in the dullrds ass

Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by orisa37: 11:38am
nairavsdollars:
What about Mama Boko Haram?
Show us her pics.
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by Sirpaul(m): 12:49pm
Not all classrooms have four walls.
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:50pm
SHOUTS OUT TO THE REAL SLAY QUEENS...

Can't stop loving the wife of my President less!!

SHE ROCKS!!!
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by datola: 12:50pm
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by sleemfesh: 12:50pm
Biko what is Oby leading?
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by three: 12:51pm
Really?

OP well done...

But Nigerians how far?! This is MARCH 2018
ELECTIONS ARE IN LESS THAN 12 MONTHS!

Where are valid candidates for


President
VP
Gubernatorial
Senate

Heck by now we should have been getting feelers as to the kind of MINISTERS
we will have!

#NeverAgain
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by amani63(m): 12:51pm
Thank God Buhari wife is 7th

Praise the Lord
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by datola: 12:51pm
Respect to them especially Oby Ezekwesili.

I'm not sure Aisha Alhassan should be on the list. She has no positive impact except to be forming mama Taraba and Atiku die hard supporter up and down.

Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by Ralphdan(m): 12:52pm
Co- thieves

Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by slawomir: 12:52pm
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by unknownsolja: 12:52pm
you call BBOG leadership...you need flogging you call Hadiza Bala Usman leadership you day craze..you call aisha buhari leadership your brain don lost for the other room
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by koladebrainiac(m): 12:54pm
Okonjo Iweala can reshape Nigeria leadership at anytime when she wants.she should be included
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by judecares1(m): 12:54pm
any woman being involved in politics normally pays with there levels
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by cr7lomo: 12:54pm
One SE one SW one SS and the rest from the north...the one wey pain me pass na bbog head wey them make npa chief...these people will never make it work

Anyone that still believes in this country is lost in space

Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by holutee(m): 12:55pm
If your problem is brought before this table and it's not solved, just know dat your problem is not from this earth! It's definitely from heaven �

Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by kachi105(m): 12:55pm
Ngozi Okonjo- iweala
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by BabatCargo(m): 12:57pm
We need more of this in Nigeria and the world at large

Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by Cokoxtrablog: 12:57pm
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by crestedaguiyi: 12:58pm
apart of oby and kemi, the others are just there. no substance or quality attributable to them.
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by Amirullaha(m): 12:59pm
Sirpaul:
Not all classrooms have four walls.
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by fajob: 12:59pm
ok what about Tonto dike andT-Boss?
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by alsudaes1(m): 1:01pm
First 2 I believe, I doubt others
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by Krafty006: 1:01pm
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by kennygee(f): 1:02pm
Honestly ishilove lalasticlala, please ban the person posting porn pictures on post pls, na office i dey use view this topic now. There should be decorum biko.

Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by pyyxxaro: 1:03pm
xxx711111:




Jesu

Life Ban is your portion





Oya Seun come n see oh cry
Re: Meet Top 7 Women Heavily Involved In Nigeria's Leadership by shadrach77: 1:05pm
xxx711111:

@moderators ban this fool! kiss lipsrsealed kiss

