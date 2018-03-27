₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by nwabobo: 12:41pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the tenure extension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman and other elected state officials as illegal.
The President made this known on Tuesday while addressing members of the National Executive Committee of the Party in Abuja.
He explained that after due consultation, it had become imperative to overturn the resolution of the February 27 NEC, which allowed the extension of the tenure of Mr Odigie-Oyegun by one year on the ground that it contravened Article 17 Sub-section 1 of the Party constitution which recommends a 4-year tenure for all elected officials.
President Buhari further stated that the tenure extension contravened the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which requires elected officials to present themselves for re-election after four years.
He, therefore, stressed the need for members to avoid constitutional infractions which could make the Party vulnerable to litigations.
https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/27/breaking-buhari-declares-tenure-extension-of-apc-national-chairman-others-as-illegal/?utm_source=TW&utm_medium=ChannelsTV-+AutoPoster&utm_campaign=SNAP%2Bfrom%2BChannels+Television
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by yemaldo(m): 12:44pm
Really, yet some mumu said Tinubu is irrelevant
2 Likes
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by nwabobo: 12:50pm
nwabobo:
Lalasticlala come and see, APC is about to implode.
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by abokibuhari: 12:50pm
yemaldo:See yarimo alternate moniker
Are you still supporting HISTORY(TINUBU)??
2 Likes
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by Corrinthians(m): 12:50pm
Nooooooooooo! This would be too much for me to bear as a flatheaded Heeeebow Jhew. It means I can not use my empty Jewish Wawa head to mock Jagaban anymore.
May chukwu alewa dawadawa console me over this great loss of my wailing avenue.
2 Likes
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by yemaldo(m): 12:51pm
abokibuhari:U are not serious
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by Corrinthians(m): 12:52pm
They would soon arrive here to flex their
1 Like
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by abokibuhari: 12:53pm
Corrinthians:Omenka
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by FeloniousFelon: 12:54pm
yemaldo:
They will hold a convention, elect new officials and from there seal Tnubu's irrelevance forever
1 Like
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by Corrinthians(m): 12:54pm
yemaldo:Fixed.
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by niyisky: 12:54pm
And Tinubu is having the last laugh...you can't take away Tinubu's importance, joke with it at your own peril
2 Likes
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by Omololu2121: 12:58pm
FeloniousFelon:mumu talk
1 Like
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by seunmsg(m): 1:01pm
Thank you Mr. President. This is the Buhari that we voted for. A man who will stand on the side of truth no matter whose ox is gored. The so called extension was illegal, undemocratic, not in good faith and absolutely unnecessary. If the party constitution says that the NEC should serve for a period of four years, then four years it is. Whoever still wants to continue in office should be ready to stand for another election and win the votes of party members. Giving silly excuses to illegally extend the tenure of party executives is against the spirit of internal democracy and also a violation of the rights of party members to contest for party positions and elect people into party offices. APC is not PDP, they must set a good example when it comes to internal party democracy.
1 Like
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by NaijaMutant(f): 1:18pm
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by NaijaMutant(f): 1:18pm
seunmsg:
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by Paperwhite(m): 1:19pm
|Re: BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg by datola: 1:20pm
ok
