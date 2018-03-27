Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / BREAKING: Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Of APC Nat. Chairman, Others As Illeg (348 Views)

APC Mulls Oyegun’s Tenure Extension To Facilitate Buhari’s Re-election / Lagos APC Primary Turns Bloody, Party Chairman & Others Brutally Beaten (Photos) / Fayose Seeks 7 Months Tenure Extension Aborted By Impeachment (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The President made this known on Tuesday while addressing members of the National Executive Committee of the Party in Abuja.



He explained that after due consultation, it had become imperative to overturn the resolution of the February 27 NEC, which allowed the extension of the tenure of Mr Odigie-Oyegun by one year on the ground that it contravened Article 17 Sub-section 1 of the Party constitution which recommends a 4-year tenure for all elected officials.



President Buhari further stated that the tenure extension contravened the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which requires elected officials to present themselves for re-election after four years.



He, therefore, stressed the need for members to avoid constitutional infractions which could make the Party vulnerable to litigations.



https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/27/breaking-buhari-declares-tenure-extension-of-apc-national-chairman-others-as-illegal/?utm_source=TW&utm_medium=ChannelsTV-+AutoPoster&utm_campaign=SNAP%2Bfrom%2BChannels+Television President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the tenure extension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman and other elected state officials as illegal.The President made this known on Tuesday while addressing members of the National Executive Committee of the Party in Abuja.He explained that after due consultation, it had become imperative to overturn the resolution of the February 27 NEC, which allowed the extension of the tenure of Mr Odigie-Oyegun by one year on the ground that it contravened Article 17 Sub-section 1 of the Party constitution which recommends a 4-year tenure for all elected officials.President Buhari further stated that the tenure extension contravened the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which requires elected officials to present themselves for re-election after four years.He, therefore, stressed the need for members to avoid constitutional infractions which could make the Party vulnerable to litigations.

Really, yet some mumu said Tinubu is irrelevant 2 Likes

nwabobo:

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the tenure extension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman and other elected state officials as illegal.



The President made this known on Tuesday while addressing members of the National Executive Committee of the Party in Abuja.



He explained that after due consultation, it had become imperative to overturn the resolution of the February 27 NEC, which allowed the extension of the tenure of Mr Odigie-Oyegun by one year on the ground that it contravened Article 17 Sub-section 1 of the Party constitution which recommends a 4-year tenure for all elected officials.



President Buhari further stated that the tenure extension contravened the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which requires elected officials to present themselves for re-election after four years.



He, therefore, stressed the need for members to avoid constitutional infractions which could make the Party vulnerable to litigations.



https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/27/breaking-buhari-declares-tenure-extension-of-apc-national-chairman-others-as-illegal/?utm_source=TW&utm_medium=ChannelsTV-+AutoPoster&utm_campaign=SNAP%2Bfrom%2BChannels+Television

Lalasticlala come and see, APC is about to implode. Lalasticlala come and see, APC is about to implode.

yemaldo:

Really, yet some mumu said Tinubu is irrelevant See yarimo alternate moniker





Are you still supporting HISTORY(TINUBU)?? See yarimo alternate monikerAre you still supporting HISTORY(TINUBU)?? 2 Likes





May chukwu alewa dawadawa console me over this great loss of my wailing avenue. Nooooooooooo! This would be too much for me to bear as a flatheaded Heeeebow Jhew. It means I can not use my empty Jewish Wawa head to mock Jagaban anymore.May chukwu alewa dawadawa console me over this great loss of my wailing avenue. 2 Likes

abokibuhari:



See yarimi alternate moniker





Are you still supporting HISTORY(TINUBU)?? U are not serious U are not serious

muscles bones. They would soon arrive here to flex theirbones. 1 Like

Corrinthians:

Nooooooooooo! This would be too much for me to bear as a flatheaded Heeeebow Jhew. It means I can not use my empty Jewish Wawa head to mock Jagaban anymore.



May chukwu alewa dawadawa console me over this great loss of my wailing avenue. Omenka Omenka

yemaldo:

Really, yet some mumu said Tinubu is irrelevant

They will hold a convention, elect new officials and from there seal Tnubu's irrelevance forever They will hold a convention, elect new officials and from there seal Tnubu's irrelevance forever 1 Like

yemaldo:

Really, yet some mumu Yanmiri Osus said Tinubu is irrelevant Fixed. Fixed.

And Tinubu is having the last laugh...you can't take away Tinubu's importance, joke with it at your own peril 2 Likes

FeloniousFelon:





They will hold a convention, elect new officials and from there seal Tnubu's irrelevance forever



mumu talk mumu talk 1 Like

Thank you Mr. President. This is the Buhari that we voted for. A man who will stand on the side of truth no matter whose ox is gored. The so called extension was illegal, undemocratic, not in good faith and absolutely unnecessary. If the party constitution says that the NEC should serve for a period of four years, then four years it is. Whoever still wants to continue in office should be ready to stand for another election and win the votes of party members. Giving silly excuses to illegally extend the tenure of party executives is against the spirit of internal democracy and also a violation of the rights of party members to contest for party positions and elect people into party offices. APC is not PDP, they must set a good example when it comes to internal party democracy. 1 Like

seunmsg:

Thank you Mr. President. This is the Buhari that we voted for. A man who will stand on the side of truth no matter whose ox is goared. The so called extension was illegal, undemocratic, not in good faith and absolutely unnecessary. If the party constitution says that the NEC should serve for a period of four years, then four years it is. Whoever still wants to continue in office should be ready to stand for another election and win the votes of party members. Giving silly excuses to illegally extend the tenure of party executives is against the spirit of internal democracy and also a violation of the rights of party members to contest for party positions and elect people into party offices. APC is not PDP, they must set a good example when it comes to internal party democracy.