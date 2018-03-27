Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon (5675 Views)

A carpenter , Nnana Ononaku , was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos , for allegedly strangling his wife to death and throwing her body into the lagoon.



The accused , 45, resident of number 89, Oke Eri Street , Oworonshoki, Lagos , was charged with murder.



His plea was not taken .



Earlier , the Prosecutor , Inspector Cousin Adams , had told the court that the accused committed the offence on February 15, at 11 . 00 pm at Oke - Eri in Oworonshoki.



Adams said that the accused strangled his wife , Iyabo Akinpelu, 48 , before throwing her body into the lagoon.



“ Her body was found floating in the lagoon with her hands tied with a rope , ” the prosecutor alleged .



He said the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State , 2015 which stipulates a death sentence for convicts .



The Chief Magistrate , Mrs . A. O . Adegite , remanded the accused at the Ikoyi Prisons , pending an outcome of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions .

She adjourned the case until April 30 for the legal advice .

(NAN )





http://punchng.com/man-allegedly-strangles-wife-to-death-throws-body-into-lagoon/





What led to her death might be adultery or money for foodstuff, but i think the Husband should not waste time in joining her since he cannot control his temper. Domestic abuse keeps on increasing in this bullshit administration....What led to her death might be adultery or money for foodstuff, but i think the Husband should not waste time in joining her since he cannot control his temper. 1 Like

Oga abeg blow this trumpet na...



E never red reach? 3 Likes

Life!

This Lagos lagoon has received so many insults ó. Everyone is jumping into and dumping different items and Bodies into them.

Is he mentally alright?

This buhari administration is turning people to animals..

Imagine

How do these killers find it easy to live after each exercise?

Hope other Yoruba girls will learn from this. Very unfortunate situation.. 2 Likes

Na wa o





Spousal murder rates in this country are actually higher than we realize He is the one who got caughtSpousal murder rates in this country are actually higher than we realize

Wickedness at its peak

Well he is still a suspect until proven guilty of the crime by the court of competent jurisdiction

May her soul rest in peace ! 1 Like 1 Share





Marriage is becoming scary these days He should be killed by hanging.......what a wicked man.Marriage is becoming scary these days

deji17:

Hope other Yoruba girls will learn from this. Very unfortunate situation..

Lol! Only God knows what the Afonja woman did to the Okoro man before she got taken out. RIP to the dead and may justice prevail Lol! Only God knows what the Afonja woman did to the Okoro man before she got taken out. RIP to the dead and may justice prevail

tsamson:

This useless GONMENT has made killers out of Nigerians due to frustration & depression. This useless GONMENT has made killers out of Nigerians due to frustration & depression. 1 Like

blame buhari for economy hardship.. 1 Like

Frustration can lead to depression leading to this kind of a thing...

Anger is a chief destroyers.. 1 Like

deji17:

Hope other Yoruba girls will learn from this. Very unfortunate situation..





despite the fact that I don't want to make this a tribal talk but the truth must be said that, majority of Igbo men have dominant nature unlike their Yoruba counterpart that debate with their wives before decision





having said that majority of Igbo men see non Igbo wife as someone privilege to date them. one Igbo lady even open up that is still OK for Yoruba guy to marry Igbo women than Yoruba girl marrying Igbo men







Yoruba men/guys have special respect for non Yoruba wife you can find out







rip to her! despite the fact that I don't want to make this a tribal talk but the truth must be said that, majority of Igbo men have dominant nature unlike their Yoruba counterpart that debate with their wives before decisionhaving said that majority of Igbo men see non Igbo wife as someone privilege to date them. one Igbo lady even open up that is still OK for Yoruba guy to marry Igbo women than Yoruba girl marrying Igbo menYoruba men/guys have special respect for non Yoruba wife you can find outrip to her! 5 Likes 1 Share

Anger is a terrible thing. It destroys or burns faster than fire. 1 Like

Neva marry an hot temper man





dis is d result 2 Likes

I wept for this generation.

Human being why? Why not just partway? U live! I live! Sikena. 1 Like

It is better to remain single than to die in the name of marriage. Marriage can't take anybody to heaven.

Do not enter into marriage just because all your mates are married. For most of them wish they never married. 1 Like