|Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Islie: 12:44pm
A carpenter , Nnana Ononaku , was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos , for allegedly strangling his wife to death and throwing her body into the lagoon.
http://punchng.com/man-allegedly-strangles-wife-to-death-throws-body-into-lagoon/
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by JasonScolari: 12:45pm
Domestic abuse keeps on increasing in this bullshit administration....
What led to her death might be adultery or money for foodstuff, but i think the Husband should not waste time in joining her since he cannot control his temper.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Blackfire(m): 2:21pm
Oga abeg blow this trumpet na...
E never red reach?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by ngwababe(f): 4:58pm
Life!
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Abbeyme: 4:58pm
This Lagos lagoon has received so many insults ó. Everyone is jumping into and dumping different items and Bodies into them.
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by DrinkLimca(m): 4:58pm
Is he mentally alright?
This buhari administration is turning people to animals..
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by DrinkLimca(m): 4:59pm
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Ikegagwuha: 4:59pm
Imagine
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by MrImole(m): 5:00pm
How do these killers find it easy to live after each exercise?
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by deji17: 5:00pm
Adams said that the accused strangled his wife , Iyabo Akinpelu, 48 , before throwing her body into the lagoon.
Hope other Yoruba girls will learn from this. Very unfortunate situation..
2 Likes
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Oyindidi(f): 5:01pm
Na wa o
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Kobicove(m): 5:01pm
He is the one who got caught
Spousal murder rates in this country are actually higher than we realize
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by GerryMandering: 5:01pm
Wickedness at its peak
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by NkemjikaX(m): 5:01pm
Well he is still a suspect until proven guilty of the crime by the court of competent jurisdiction
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Flexherbal(m): 5:02pm
May her soul rest in peace !
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Pinkyposh(f): 5:02pm
He should be killed by hanging.......what a wicked man.
Marriage is becoming scary these days
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by tsamson(m): 5:03pm
Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by FSU: 5:04pm
deji17:
Lol! Only God knows what the Afonja woman did to the Okoro man before she got taken out. RIP to the dead and may justice prevail
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Firefire(m): 5:05pm
tsamson:
This useless GONMENT has made killers out of Nigerians due to frustration & depression.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by itchie: 5:07pm
Buhari why?
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by mohlanforex: 5:07pm
blame buhari for economy hardship..
1 Like
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by partnerbiz4: 5:07pm
Frustration can lead to depression leading to this kind of a thing...
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Betheluponi(m): 5:08pm
.
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Jabioro: 5:09pm
Anger is a chief destroyers..
1 Like
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Adebowale89(m): 5:11pm
deji17:
despite the fact that I don't want to make this a tribal talk but the truth must be said that, majority of Igbo men have dominant nature unlike their Yoruba counterpart that debate with their wives before decision
having said that majority of Igbo men see non Igbo wife as someone privilege to date them. one Igbo lady even open up that is still OK for Yoruba guy to marry Igbo women than Yoruba girl marrying Igbo men
Yoruba men/guys have special respect for non Yoruba wife you can find out
rip to her!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Smooyis(m): 5:11pm
Anger is a terrible thing. It destroys or burns faster than fire.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by henryjiman(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by bjayx: 5:11pm
Na dem
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by Bustincole: 5:12pm
Neva marry an hot temper man
dis is d result
2 Likes
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by greatefa1011(m): 5:17pm
I wept for this generation.
Human being why? Why not just partway? U live! I live! Sikena.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by velai(m): 5:17pm
It is better to remain single than to die in the name of marriage. Marriage can't take anybody to heaven.
Do not enter into marriage just because all your mates are married. For most of them wish they never married.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon by velai(m): 5:18pm
deji17:Shut up abeg! Marital violence knows no tribe.
2 Likes
