LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
The Governing council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso has asked all principal officers of the University to proceed on immediate leave.
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
Those people are so incompetent... Let's see what the acting officers can do
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
hmmmm... Is these true
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
We have to know the capabilities of other able professionals too. The tenure of Prof. Gbadegesin is long overdue
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
The report says that they were indicted by the KPMG audit....
Lalasticlala
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
Coming in late wallahi. Long overdue
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
To God be the glory!!!
The management team that destroyed the fortunes of the once pace-setting university. No singular achievement, no worthwhile laboratory, but unending industrial actions due to unspoken corruption at all strata of the university.
The students knew all these and protested his bad, non-exemplary leadership and even carried his obituary in 2017.
Prof Adeyemi is welcome. Please restore the fortune of the university and rid the system of Yahoo Yahoo staff and students.
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
wickedness...
Where is the FULL KPMG Report? Only in Nigeria.
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
my alma mata
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
isssorittt
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
amiloaded gathered that what ? are you part of the meeting ?
lautech students deserve better
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
Long overdue
Re: LAUTECH Governing Council Sacks VC, Principal Officers Over Incessant Strikes
That Won't still stop them from going on strike, it's in their DNA, just like their sister OAU...
