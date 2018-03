Nollywood actress and comedian Chelsea currency popularly known as IyaIbadan welcomes a baby girl.Chelsea currency who is a Nigerian stand up comedians based in Canada took to her instagram page to share the great news, see caption below...Congratulation to her.Source: http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-chelsea-currency-k-iyaibadan-welcomes-baby-girl/

A woman who didn't give you her best years by being with you in her prime doesn't deserve to enjoy your prime years as a man.

If she didn't resist the urge to trade up in her prime, why should she enjoy you resisting the urge to get a younger woman in yours?

Tell your son this.

You don't fight your instincts for someone who never fought their instincts for you 1 Like