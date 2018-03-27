₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos)
|Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:32pm
Nollywood actress and comedian Chelsea currency popularly known as IyaIbadan welcomes a baby girl.
Chelsea currency who is a Nigerian stand up comedians based in Canada took to her instagram page to share the great news, see caption below...
OUR ROYALTY IS HERE!!!
Congratulation to her.
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 1:38pm
'Nollywood actress and comedian' Ok
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by handsomeyinka(m): 5:21pm
Congrats to you and your family.
Pls don't name her Buhari oo.
Buhari the king of body odour.
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by Khd95(m): 5:21pm
who is she
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by ayatt(m): 5:22pm
chelsea currency koh arsenal money ni
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 5:22pm
This Chelsea currency, na for which country dem dey spend am?
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by uzo4real(m): 5:22pm
Chelsea, currency...one person.
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by agbalej(m): 5:22pm
Congratulations to her
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 5:23pm
Chelsea Currency?? Sounds like a p*rn name lmao
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:23pm
Congratulations to her !
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by pcjuvy: 5:23pm
A woman who didn't give you her best years by being with you in her prime doesn't deserve to enjoy your prime years as a man.
If she didn't resist the urge to trade up in her prime, why should she enjoy you resisting the urge to get a younger woman in yours?
Tell your son this.
You don't fight your instincts for someone who never fought their instincts for you
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by thanki410(m): 5:24pm
welcome baby , just knee down and that God you werent born in naija ...
you for know
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by NaoSlay: 5:24pm
Hey dude , yunno anyone bearing Chelsea currency ?
Dude ; nope .
Me ; but she's an actress , nollywood for that matter.
Dude ; we don't know her over here. Were did you see OE know about her.
Me ; nairaland.
Dude ; she might be a nairaland actress.
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by OLLYMAX(m): 5:24pm
This is not iyaibadan that I know���
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by SlimBrawnie(f): 5:24pm
CHELSEA CURRENCY
Simply means na football money dey help her ministry
Which footballer could that be
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 5:25pm
chelsea currency kwa...
thats sacking of coaches
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by DrinkLimca(m): 5:26pm
She should change her name to Barcelona currency because Barcelona is God,s own club..
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 5:26pm
chelsea currency kwa...
thats sacking of coaches
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by byemx06(m): 5:27pm
handsomeyinka:and you want people to respect your parent ......
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by itchie: 5:28pm
Never heard of her
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by Vinstel: 5:30pm
Who The fvck is she?
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by Vinstel: 5:31pm
SlimBrawnie:Victor Moses?
|Re: Chelsea Currency A.K.A Iyaibadan Welcomes A Baby Girl (Photos) by gurunlocker: 5:35pm
WTF! everyone is a Nollywood actress on NL? In fact, I am a Nollywood actor also.
