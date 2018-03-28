₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by nairavsdollars(f): 1:44pm On Mar 27
Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos
The Federal Government has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go the whole hog with its apology to Nigerians by returning all the funds looted from the public treasury under its watch during its 16 years in power.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also challenged the party to show the genuineness of its apology through a discernible change of attitude.
”The PDP presided over an unprecedented looting of the public treasury, perhaps the worst of its kind in Nigeria or anywhere else in the world. Therefore, the best evidence of penitence for such a party is not just to own up and apologize, but to also return the looted funds. Anything short of that is mere deceit.
”Even with the paucity of funds, this Administration has spent an unprecedented amount of money on infrastructural development and Social Investment Programme, among others. Returning looted funds will provide more money for these programmes and make life more meaningful for Nigerians. There is no better apology than that,” it said.
Alhaji Mohammed also reminded the PDP of the quote: ”If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging,” saying it applies to the PDP at this time.
”PDP, press the reset button. Stop sabotaging the work of this Administration, which is packing the mess you left behind, through your reckless statements and unfounded allegations. Play responsible opposition politics. Put Nigeria’s interest over and above partisan interest. Temper your desperation to return to power. Spend quality time in the purgatory and you will be forgiven,” he said.
Read more https://independent.ng/after-apology-return-looted-funds-fg-tells-pdp/
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by Remimadrid(m): 1:53pm On Mar 27
Please someone should tell the FG that Saraki and co, who were part of the PDP then are now in APC, so the loot being returned should start with them.
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by GavelSlam: 2:11pm On Mar 27
No doubt.
Your apology must be followed by action and not mere lip service.
Return looted funds .
Dieziani should own up whilst Ibori must refund and confess.
Of course, those in A PC who migrated from PDP are not left out but PDP must show the way.
You cannot claim to renounce cultism yet attend meetings and operations.
Return our funds and then we can begin to consider your apologies as being true.
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by yarimo(m): 2:14pm On Mar 27
Lai muhammed please take it easy abeg
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by uba1991: 3:11pm On Mar 27
and some animals ll say buhari is not fighting corruption. now dat PDP confess and ask for forgiveness wat ll d ipob say?
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by donstan18(m): 5:12pm On Mar 27
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by kanubiafra: 5:18pm On Mar 27
I Have A Dream That One Day apc Will Still Offer Her Own apology. From Now Till Next Election. They Will Do It While Asking For 4 More Years I Mean 4 Solid Years. Don't Be Surprised To See Mr integrity Shed croc Tears. Blaming gej For Lack Of Tears In His Eyes
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by nairavsdollars(f): 5:19pm On Mar 27
Law of karma
kanubiafra:
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by kanubiafra: 5:20pm On Mar 27
uba1991:GIVE US Referendum After That We Can Talk
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by usba: 6:57am
Apologies before elections no be apology. PDP on seeing rising foreign reserves...
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by Corrinthians(m): 6:58am
There are four things they must do to be forgiven.
1. Return all the yams stolen over their years of stealing and corruption.
2. Make sure every Pig begin to sound at least like a living creature.
3. Disclose how much they have spent so far on ipob and killer herdsmen.
4. Lastly, exhume Nnamdiot Cownu's body and give him a befitting burial.
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by emmasege: 7:02am
PDP spoke, APC should respond and not the FG. Liar Muhammed should be reminded that he speaks for the government of Nigeria and no longer for APC.
Can someone also remind this lie-infected Muhammed that majority of those who 'looted' in the PDP are now in the APC.
The appropriate response would have been to excommunicate all the former PDP members who are currently in the APC. The self-righteous party should also not forget to refund the 'looters' of their contributions towards installing Buhari as the president.
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by neezar: 7:05am
GavelSlam:And the apc politicians who were en in pdp before must also return their loots,..people like Ameachi and co
I am still waiting for the owner of that lekki tower money sa
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by neezar: 7:06am
uba1991:If he's fighting corruption, What's Amaechi and Fashola doing in those ministerial seats
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by neezar: 7:08am
Corrinthians:By the mention of biafra....All headslammers are prone 2 suicide
Please show me where Ipob was mentioned in the report
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by Rucheen(m): 7:11am
Funny people
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by Robisky001: 7:19am
The looting taking under this dispensation is unprecedented.
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by SuperS1Panther: 7:35am
A vote for PDP is a vote for chronic and unrepentant looters.
The apology is deceitful without a corresponding return of the looted funds. Will the soul of the child that did not had access to good medical care due to looting forgive you, will be soul of a father that died prematurely on a bad Road tha you stole the money ever forgive you? Will the pregnant woman that died due to bad health care that you stole the money forgive you?
PDP can only do 3 things - to steal, to kill and to destroy.
We are wiser.
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by ZombieTAMER: 7:47am
Buruntashi Dubai houses was bought with urine...
Adebayo shittu houses was bought by body odour...
Transparency international made it clear that the corruption being perpetrated today by this government is unprecedented
We know the PDP were corrupt
But they are learning when compared to APC
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by usba: 8:02am
Corrinthians:
General Corrinthians reporting for duty. Thank you for attempting to bring the sanity of the pigs and idiots.
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by usba: 8:05am
ZombieTAMER:
Oya recieve reforms
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by ZombieTAMER: 8:07am
usba:
Defending corruption will take you no where
Receive sense
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by Corrinthians(m): 8:35am
ZombieTAMER:
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by positivelord: 8:50am
Spend quality time in the purgatory and you will be forgiven,” he said.
This people ehh...
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by maasoap(m): 9:17am
Remimadrid:Senior Advocate for Looters
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by maasoap(m): 9:20am
kanubiafra:Story. Just tell your role models to return their loots for now.
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by usba: 9:37am
ZombieTAMER:
Bros even pretend you can post a sensible something if just writing k let people suspect you are smart.
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by ZombieTAMER: 9:38am
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by ShitHead: 9:58am
In 3 years, they have beaten the 16 years record of PDP. Both of them should return their looted money and quit.
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by futureenergy: 9:59am
hmm
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by unknownsolja: 9:59am
we shall all see the true looting after pdp wins in 2019.because apc is currently looting
|Re: FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years by Tracypacy: 9:59am
Price of a new Corolla 2018 is about $20,000, which is roughly N7.2m. But a new Corolla in Nigeria is like N18m
There is an extra of like N10.8m on top attributable to shipping and clearing
Clearing costs are high because we are trying to buy Made in Nigeria to grow the Naira
