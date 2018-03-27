



Recall that exchanges between Mr Idowu and a troll @Ophilia_drank who said he looked like a roasted he-goat on his wedding day, brought about the uproar and the curse on any man who marries TBoss and his siblings without his blessings.



The post which had the curse embedded in it reads;



”When destiny smiles on someone, he forgets that there is life elsewhere. If I look like a roasted goat on my wedding day, that’s cool but that writer will soon become a resident of a subcity where people with severed limbs, broken bones, amputations, stinking blind and lame reside. THIS IS A PROMISE.



I live a humble, private life and did not intimate TBoss or any of her siblings of my plan to remarry in accordance with my tradition/custom. Furthermore, I did not make public or post anything about my marriage.



I am starting a new beginning and clearing the slate of all the wrong decisions I made in my life. I just want to forget Tokunbor (TBoss) and her siblings and start life afresh for all its worth. If and wherever Tboss and any of her siblings gets married, it shall be without my blessings and woe unto the man or the woman who marries any of them. So shall it be by the power vested on me by God Almighty”.



TBoss who responded to the curse, shared the Bible verse 'Proverbs 26:2' on her Instagram stories.



Proverbs 26:2 reads- For as a bird flying over to high things, and as a sparrow going into uncertain; so cursing brought forth without reasonable cause shall come above into some man.



https://lailasnews.com/tboss-quotes-bible-response-curse-placed-spouse-father/



