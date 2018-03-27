₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Letenwam: 3:59pm
In what seems to be direct response to the curse placed on her future husband by her father, Engr Vincent Idowu, TBoss took to her Instagram stories to share a bible verse.
Recall that exchanges between Mr Idowu and a troll @Ophilia_drank who said he looked like a roasted he-goat on his wedding day, brought about the uproar and the curse on any man who marries TBoss and his siblings without his blessings.
The post which had the curse embedded in it reads;
”When destiny smiles on someone, he forgets that there is life elsewhere. If I look like a roasted goat on my wedding day, that’s cool but that writer will soon become a resident of a subcity where people with severed limbs, broken bones, amputations, stinking blind and lame reside. THIS IS A PROMISE.
I live a humble, private life and did not intimate TBoss or any of her siblings of my plan to remarry in accordance with my tradition/custom. Furthermore, I did not make public or post anything about my marriage.
I am starting a new beginning and clearing the slate of all the wrong decisions I made in my life. I just want to forget Tokunbor (TBoss) and her siblings and start life afresh for all its worth. If and wherever Tboss and any of her siblings gets married, it shall be without my blessings and woe unto the man or the woman who marries any of them. So shall it be by the power vested on me by God Almighty”.
TBoss who responded to the curse, shared the Bible verse 'Proverbs 26:2' on her Instagram stories.
Proverbs 26:2 reads- For as a bird flying over to high things, and as a sparrow going into uncertain; so cursing brought forth without reasonable cause shall come above into some man.
https://lailasnews.com/tboss-quotes-bible-response-curse-placed-spouse-father/
Lalasticlala
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by hajoke2000(f): 4:16pm
OWK
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Treasure1919(f): 7:16pm
Tokumbo u have been cursed. Just ask for forgiveness so ur father can reverse it SIMPLE
4 Likes
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Kotodoctor: 7:16pm
My prayer for tboss, is that she meets a guy who is humble and patient to teach. Because going by her disposition in that house, she has a lot of humble learning to do.
Many of this so called big girls are going to suffer later. That one no even need curse. You talk to them and they are so ignorant about practical life.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by chibike69: 7:17pm
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by beeff(m): 7:17pm
Nawa
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Expsbterror(m): 7:17pm
Amen... But the baba fine talk why him lay curse?
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by KingsleyCEO: 7:17pm
My dear, go and make peace with your father... But nobody has the right to curse another no matter what.
God bless you all. Especially my unborn kids.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by redangel2017: 7:17pm
Lol
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Tunjasko(m): 7:17pm
Honestly, this people should stop disturbing us with their family issues? We have other pressing issues to attend to.
In short, no one gives a damn about your family issues. They should behave maturely and stop this show of shame.
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by OdikwaRisky: 7:17pm
What a shame
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by deebrain(m): 7:17pm
Hmmm
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by NwaAmaikpe: 7:18pm
Talking about curses;
I had sex with my new Pastor's wife today.
But we are immune from curses.
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by propanet(m): 7:18pm
Though hand join in hand, the wicked shall not go unpunished.
Tboss or whatever your freaking name is, you will certainly be smoked up
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by san316(m): 7:18pm
Prodigal daughter
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by ZombieTAMER: 7:18pm
She didn't need to be publicly cursed by her father to know that she is truly cursed...
All BBA contestants are cursed
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by salvation101(f): 7:18pm
Honor ur father and mother. (this is the first commandment with a promise). Dat it may be well with you and that you may live long on earth..
Even if he made mistakes in d past, he is still ur father. Honor him.
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Akwasi(m): 7:19pm
Even GOD will not remove your curse when your father does not agree. continue to flatter yourself with irrelevant verses with regards your case
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by marttol: 7:19pm
This is very bad... Father and daughter...ONLINE
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by ghettowriter(m): 7:19pm
na wa
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by habibzyL: 7:19pm
family palaver...
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Next2Bezee(m): 7:19pm
After displaying her peirced nipples on live tv for 25 million naira, what did she expect?
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Pavore9: 7:19pm
Hmm..... Ephesians 6:4 reads Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger by the way you treat them. Rather , bring them up with the discipline and instruction that comes from the Lord....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Follygunners: 7:20pm
.
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Partnerbiz3: 7:20pm
Nwamaikpe above me...
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Ebios(m): 7:20pm
OK
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Oblitz(m): 7:20pm
I pity this girl o. Kemen juju dey follow am everywhere
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by DIKEnaWAR: 7:21pm
So this girl reads the bible?
I thought she rolls a joint with bible pages.
Anybody you see on Big brother as a contestant is already cursed. Simple!
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by asuustrike2009: 7:21pm
Tboss stop this drama and make amend with your father before it is too late. What am I even saying when it is obvious that it is just drama
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by FanYogo1(f): 7:22pm
Na wa o. Some families ehn
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Bobby4090: 7:22pm
She's a Reptile. Remembering the Bible only when a Curse has been placed on her. Anyway, her father didn't even need to publicly announce that Curse.
Any keen observer of her lifestyle will know that when a young unmarried lady goes around announcing publicly that she'll finsh N25 million in two weeks and that she moves around with different Men who use private jets...from that day I already knew she was carrying a Curse and needs fast deliverance.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Quotes Bible In Response To Curse Placed On Her Husband By Her Father by Earthbound(m): 7:23pm
This one dey read Bible ni?
