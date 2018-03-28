₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by Realsman405(m): 5:32pm On Mar 27
India's state-run railways have received more than 20 million applicants for about 100,000 jobs, a railway ministry official has said.
The number of applicants is expected to rise further as the deadline for applications will end on Saturday, the official told Press Trust of India.
Online tests will be held for jobs in the railway police, locomotive drivers and technicians in 15 languages.
Unemployment is a huge challenge in India where millions are out of work.
Officials say they are overwhelmed by the response to the medium and low-level jobs.
"A lot of applicants are overqualified and even PhD holders are applying for the technicians job," a railway official was quoted by the Economic Times newspaper as saying.
The Press Trust of India news agency reported that more than five million people had applied online for the positions of technicians and locomotive drivers alone.
India has one of the largest railway networks in the world, used by around 23 million passengers daily. Built mostly under British colonial rule, the railway network is the backbone of public transport.
With more than a million workers, India's railways is also one of the world's largest employers.
Government recruitment drives have attracted massive responses in other parts of India, too.
In 2015, authorities in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, received 2.3 million applications for 368 low-level government jobs.
During the same year, several people were injured in a stampede when thousands turned up to join the Indian army in the southern city of Visakhapatnam.
In 2010, one man was killed and 11 others were injured in the crush when more than 10,000 candidates gathered to join the police in Mumbai.
And in 1999, the government in West Bengal state was deluged with responses when they advertised 281 jobs and received nearly one million applications.
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by Cutehector(m): 6:29pm On Mar 27
Even PhD holders be applying for railway jobs and someone in Nigerian be forcing me to do masters as if it's the key to financial security...
Mchww.
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by femidejulius(m): 7:25pm On Mar 27
The population of India is enormous. Lesser jobs,more people. This is why Indians run away from India and come to countries like Nigeria. Unfortunately, a lot of Nigerians worship them here when in fact there are nothing where they are coming from.
A lot of these Indian bosses in Nigeria are cruel and inhuman. Only a few are good.
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by kalu61(m): 7:36am
Cutehector:ls that what you could make of it. If you can get it, everybody's fate aren't the same.
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by Sarang: 7:47am
Chai!!
I feel so sad for this country!!
Please see link on my signature
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by neonly: 7:47am
Buhari why now
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by BruncleZuma: 7:48am
Small cake...they've got to pump that number; that's going to be Nigeria by 2075
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by cyberdurable(m): 7:48am
Still doesn't make Nigeria better than India, our youths still hustle to go India for greener pasture, steady light to throw soft work...
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by bjayx: 7:48am
Unemployment na disaster
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by inoki247: 7:48am
So no b only naija dey jobless
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by Jooosy: 7:49am
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by frenzyduchess(f): 7:49am
femidejulius:what annoys me most is when some ignorant people refer to them as "White "
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by eleojo23: 7:49am
I wonder what will take me to India, certainly not work or study
I don't like overpopulated places.
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by salvation101(f): 7:50am
Sarang:r u from India?
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by cyberdurable(m): 7:50am
Buhari yaf suffered in the hands of Nigerians
neonly:
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by eleojo23: 7:50am
Cutehector:
It's about what you are pursuing, if you think you don't need a Masters degree, fine.
But there are people who need a Master's degree.
So it's different strokes for different folks...
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by anibi9674: 7:51am
there is problem in the world.
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by Samusu(m): 7:51am
I thought it's only in naija o.
STAMPEDE
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by HRich(m): 7:51am
Ok
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by friimarket01: 7:51am
Ghj
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by ekems2017(f): 7:51am
So Nigeria and India dey the same shoes?
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by Samusu(m): 7:51am
salvation101:Don't mind the agbaro
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by sannde: 7:52am
and naso som people go dey yawn say naija no good.. as if other countries no dey suffer...
anyway, #Buhari_back_to_Daura_2019.. Babamustgo
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by AreaFada2: 7:53am
Na wa o.
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by Sarang: 7:53am
salvation101:
Lol, No. Why do you think so?
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by Pavore9: 7:54am
Wow and it may hit 25 million by the time application closes!
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by salford1: 7:54am
Whereas the chinese economy strong like zuma rock.
A country that can't even provide for its oen. That means most Nigerians in India with the exception of students are just in india to push the white powder.
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by salvation101(f): 7:54am
Sarang:well d news is talking about India nd u said its ur country
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by Sarang: 7:56am
salvation101:
Hahaha!! I forgot to read it Immediately I saw the heading, I thought it's ours.. You know Naija is synonymous with bad news
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by tolexzino: 7:57am
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by ZombieTAMER: 7:58am
We should learn from this and control our population
There ought to be a child cap for a modern day family..
We need to get this right
|Re: Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs by BlueScholar(m): 8:00am
Cutehector:
