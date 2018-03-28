Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Twenty Million People Apply For 100,000 Railway Jobs (2118 Views)

The number of applicants is expected to rise further as the deadline for applications will end on Saturday, the official told Press Trust of India.



Online tests will be held for jobs in the railway police, locomotive drivers and technicians in 15 languages.



Unemployment is a huge challenge in India where millions are out of work.



Officials say they are overwhelmed by the response to the medium and low-level jobs.



"A lot of applicants are overqualified and even PhD holders are applying for the technicians job," a railway official was quoted by the Economic Times newspaper as saying.



The Press Trust of India news agency reported that more than five million people had applied online for the positions of technicians and locomotive drivers alone.



India has one of the largest railway networks in the world, used by around 23 million passengers daily. Built mostly under British colonial rule, the railway network is the backbone of public transport.



With more than a million workers, India's railways is also one of the world's largest employers.



Government recruitment drives have attracted massive responses in other parts of India, too.



In 2015, authorities in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, received 2.3 million applications for 368 low-level government jobs.



During the same year, several people were injured in a stampede when thousands turned up to join the Indian army in the southern city of Visakhapatnam.



In 2010, one man was killed and 11 others were injured in the crush when more than 10,000 candidates gathered to join the police in Mumbai.



And in 1999, the government in West Bengal state was deluged with responses when they advertised 281 jobs and received nearly one million applications.





www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-43551719?ocid=socialflow_twitter





Even PhD holders be applying for railway jobs and someone in Nigerian be forcing me to do masters as if it's the key to financial security...





The population of India is enormous. Lesser jobs,more people. This is why Indians run away from India and come to countries like Nigeria. Unfortunately, a lot of Nigerians worship them here when in fact there are nothing where they are coming from.



A lot of these Indian bosses in Nigeria are cruel and inhuman. Only a few are good. 11 Likes

Cutehector:

Even PhD holders be applying for railway jobs and someone in Nigerian be forcing me to do masters as if it's the key to financial security...





ls that what you could make of it. If you can get it, everybody's fate aren't the same.





I feel so sad for this country!!



Chai!!I feel so sad for this country!!

Buhari why now 1 Like 2 Shares





Small cake...they've got to pump that number; that's going to be Nigeria by 2075



Small cake...they've got to pump that number; that's going to be Nigeria by 2075

Still doesn't make Nigeria better than India, our youths still hustle to go India for greener pasture, steady light to throw soft work... 3 Likes 1 Share

Unemployment na disaster

So no b only naija dey jobless

femidejulius:

The population of India is enormous. Lesser jobs,more people. This is why Indians run away from India and come to countries like Nigeria. Unfortunately, a lot of Nigerians worship them here when in fact there are nothing where they are coming from.



what annoys me most is when some ignorant people refer to them as "White "

I wonder what will take me to India, certainly not work or study



I don't like overpopulated places.

Sarang:

Chai!!



I feel so sad for our hopeless country!!



r u from India?

neonly:

Buhari why now Buhari yaf suffered in the hands of Nigerians

Cutehector:

Even PhD holders be applying for railway jobs and someone in Nigerian be forcing me to do masters as if it's the key to financial security...





Mchww.

It's about what you are pursuing, if you think you don't need a Masters degree, fine.

But there are people who need a Master's degree.



It's about what you are pursuing, if you think you don't need a Masters degree, fine.
But there are people who need a Master's degree.
So it's different strokes for different folks...

there is problem in the world. 1 Like

I thought it's only in naija o.



STAMPEDE

So Nigeria and India dey the same shoes?

salvation101:

Don't mind the agbaro

and naso som people go dey yawn say naija no good.. as if other countries no dey suffer...

anyway, #Buhari_back_to_Daura_2019.. Babamustgo

salvation101:

r u from India?

Lol, No. Why do you think so?

Wow and it may hit 25 million by the time application closes!

Whereas the chinese economy strong like zuma rock.





A country that can't even provide for its oen. That means most Nigerians in India with the exception of students are just in india to push the white powder.

Sarang:





well d news is talking about India nd u said its ur country

salvation101:

well d news is talking about India nd u said its ur country

Hahaha!! I forgot to read it Immediately I saw the heading, I thought it's ours.. You know Naija is synonymous with bad news



We should learn from this and control our population

There ought to be a child cap for a modern day family..



We need to get this right