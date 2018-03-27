Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool (2878 Views)

The singer and his wife, Adesua Etomi are moving out of their Lekki Phase 1 apartment into a bigger duplex with his own private swimming pool – that has his initial at the bottom.



Finishing touches in terms of painting are currently being done on the property.



It seems owning Lekki homes is the new trend for celebrities, congrats to them though.



Congrats.



Seun is next. Remains a bulb to complete the building. 8 Likes

Unarguably one of Nigeria's greatest musician..

Ranging from his good music to personal lifestyle .



.......Not a noise maker....



Those yeyebrities should learn from this young man and allow their success do the shouting





A big salute to u W 1 Like

nice 1 Like

am coming live for d house warming am coming live for d house warming

Ask4diva:

am coming live for d house worming gbeborun! who invite you gbeborun! who invite you 4 Likes

Congrats to him

Vinstel:

Congrats to him

Mbok isnext

congrats banky

chisomnunu:

congrats banky

wow wow

Ask4diva:

am coming live for d house warming Am kor, Yam ni Am kor, Yam ni

Congratulations.. Money is Good.

God bless him and more money to his account...

I'm next

Very good, the main reason why am working seriously hard here, so as to hammer too.



God bless our hustle 2 Likes