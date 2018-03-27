₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by DailyNuella: 5:33pm
Popular singer, actor and director, BankyW who turned 37 today is now a proud owner of a new home in Lekki Lagos.
The singer and his wife, Adesua Etomi are moving out of their Lekki Phase 1 apartment into a bigger duplex with his own private swimming pool – that has his initial at the bottom.
Finishing touches in terms of painting are currently being done on the property.
It seems owning Lekki homes is the new trend for celebrities, congrats to them though.
See photos:
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by pornhub: 5:35pm
Congrats.
Seun is next. Remains a bulb to complete the building.
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by DuruCrusher(m): 5:36pm
Unarguably one of Nigeria's greatest musician..
Ranging from his good music to personal lifestyle .
.......Not a noise maker....
Those yeyebrities should learn from this young man and allow their success do the shouting
A big salute to u W
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by hajoke2000(f): 5:38pm
nice
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by Ask4diva(f): 5:40pm
am coming live for d house warming
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by bunmconig(m): 5:42pm
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by SuperSuave(m): 5:43pm
Ask4diva:gbeborun! who invite you
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by Vinstel: 5:59pm
Congrats to him
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by DailyNuella: 6:16pm
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by DailyNuella: 6:33pm
Mbok isnext
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by chisomnunu: 6:48pm
congrats banky
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by chisomnunu: 7:07pm
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by redangel2017: 7:32pm
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by OCTAVO: 7:33pm
wow
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by twentyk(m): 7:34pm
i
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by IgbosAreOsus: 7:34pm
Ask4diva:Am kor, Yam ni
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by Izuogu1(m): 7:34pm
Congratulations.. Money is Good.
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by KingsleyCEO: 7:34pm
God bless him and more money to his account...
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by bjayx: 7:35pm
I'm next
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 7:35pm
Very good, the main reason why am working seriously hard here, so as to hammer too.
God bless our hustle
|Re: Banky W Acquires A New House As 37th Birthday Gift, Initial Engraved In Pool by SHAMONEYXL(m): 7:37pm
DailyNuella:]my guy na me the thing tire pass o
cos i don read wetin you write but i no still see how it take concern me
