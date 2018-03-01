Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Idowu Vincent, Those Father: "How I Trained Tboss & Her Siblings In School" (7285 Views)

This revelation came after some social media users were taking the side of Tboss in the dispute she currently has with her father in which he placed a curse on any man that marries her.



A screenshot was shared by an Instagram blog showing Tboss engaged in a war of words with fans who questioned her behaviour towards her dad. Many fans of hers were dropping comments that didn't sit well with her father who was prompted to state how responsible he was in her upbringing.



He wrote:



''who says? Did your father spend in total up to a million Naira for your University education? I spent well over N2million on Tboss' brother's University education within 3yrs and stopped in May last year because of his unruly behaviour. I paid all Tboss and her siblings primary and secondary schools fees and fought for them to have scholarship to study abroad. And occasionally sent them money for their sustenance''.

For a father to curse his child, he must have been really, really hurt in his soul...only God knows what those insolent, ungrateful children did to their father for him to place a curse on them 17 Likes 1 Share

Mariangeles:

I'll advice her to go and beg the man. But she's forming obodo oyinbo girl.

She doesn't know the gravity of parental curse.



She doesn't know the gravity of parental curse.

IN all these, I thank God for my father. You were both a father and mother to me, even if you live to 100 years, I would never be able to pay for the sacrifices you made that no one is aware of. 17 Likes 1 Share

How's that my business? Did you or did you not enjoy the knack you knacked before they were conceived? 4 Likes

..it 'll only get worse if they continue this way..everybody wants to be justified on social media...not so cool! Hmmmm!whatever happened to calling a family meeting so everyone can air their mind.....it 'll only get worse if they continue this way..everybody wants to be justified on social media...not so cool! 3 Likes

lalasticlala

Sensible men will now be scared of her. 6 Likes

Someone should keep this man off social media. 7 Likes

We have heard.

Singing Humble in background.

goldbim:

Who are they?

I can only see one man trying hard to be relevant because none of his children

wants anything to do with him.

If Tboss was a sweeper at Agege motor park, would he come online to rant?

I can only see one man trying hard to be relevant because none of his children

wants anything to do with him.

Who are they?
I can only see one man trying hard to be relevant because none of his children
wants anything to do with him.
If Tboss was a sweeper at Agege motor park, would he come online to rant?

WotzupNG:

I'll advice her to go and beg the man. But she's forming obodo oyinbo girl.



She doesn't know the gravity of parental curse. Gravity is gravity, parental curse just like prayers is useless. Gravity is gravity, parental curse just like prayers is useless. 3 Likes

the man don vex tire children suppose to be s blessing to this man children is a curse 1 Like

T. Boss fathers curse will only return to the children he will have for his new wife and not T. boss or any of her siblings. A man who has got such vile utterances and comfortable to spew it in public has got a bad character himself. What I see here is children who took after a bad mannered father.



The fact you married one of your students,a lady much younger than your own daughter clearly shows as a lecturer, you must have had several sexual exploits with your students. This one is just who you choose to marry.





Mr man! Go fix your family. Make peace with your own children.Its only foolish men that want praises for training children they conceive.



Your curses holds no water. Her mother's blessings is enough to uplift her. She took the pains of carrying her for 9 months, her blessings far holds much better weigh than curses from a mannerless old lecturer with zero self-discipline. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Typical proud and arrogant parent. So long you weren't forced to train them in school,

everything you type is trash.

No child will avoid their loving parents, never. When a child avoid a toxic parent, it is just

like a slave being set free, he/she never looks back.



I think Tboss and her siblings are justified in avoiding this toxic soul, if he is this nasty

and unhinged on the internet I wonder how he behaves in real life.

The new wife has surely bought market because I don't think the money she will get can

compensate for the abuse she is about to endure. 4 Likes

Hizzy:

the man don vex tire

children suppose to be s blessing to this man children is a curse Its Personality clash.Those things are bond to happen when you marry a foreigner.You dont know how they behave in their country or family

Its Personality clash.Those things are bond to happen when you marry a foreigner.You dont know how they behave in their country or family
He should even be happy that Tboss and her siblings are living in Nigeria most will not even come to africa let alone lives here .This is why people are having sympathy for Mikel he will have the same problem its just a matter of time

Trash of a dysfunctional family who constantly fling their dirty linens in public to the disgust of our sanity. 2 Likes

The only way Nigerians will accept PDP apology is if they win the next election so we can escape this suffering in the name of Change 1 Like

From the look of things, it is very obvious that Tboss, her brother and mother were very unruly. I pity the poor man. They must have frustrated the life out of him and he opted out. Now that he has found love again in the arms of a young woman, Tboss is blowing hot. She should focus on her pussy shares and holdings investment with private jet owners and leave the man alone. Cursed child 1 Like

Shameful how a family will resort to wash their dirty linens in public.



Everybody has family issues peculiar to them so you know but throwing tantrums on a public forum is a catastrophic approach to resolving them.

SCAM !!! SCAM !!! SCAM !!! SCAM !!! SCAM !!! SCAM !!! SCAM !!! SCAM !!! SCAM !!! SCAM !!! SCAM !!! 1 Like

bettercreature:

Its Personality clash.Those things are bond to happen if you marry a foreigner.You dont know how they behave in their country or or family your on point like Ghana you no de zig zag like Nija your on point like Ghana you no de zig zag like Nija

Xisnin:

Typical proud and arrogant parent. So long you weren't forced to train them in school,

everything you type is trash.

No child will avoid their loving parents, never. When a child avoid a toxic parent, it is just

like a slave being set free, he/she never looks back.



I think Tboss and her siblings are justified in avoiding this toxic soul, if he is this nasty

and unhinged on the internet I wonder how he behaves in real life.

The new wife has surely bought market because I don't think the money she will get can

compensate for the abuse she is about to endure.





You took the words right outta my mouth. It's very clear this man is a shameless man. Now I know who T. boss got her despicable character from.Clear case of like father like daughter. No father-daughter bond, who is to be blamed? The father of course! I'm sure in his warped mind, he doesn't realize that divorce affects the children to some extent. At a point there loyalty becomes one-sided,thier mom.





You took the words right outta my mouth. It's very clear this man is a shameless man. Now I know who T. boss got her despicable character from.Clear case of like father like daughter. No father-daughter bond, who is to be blamed? The father of course! I'm sure in his warped mind, he doesn't realize that divorce affects the children to some extent. At a point there loyalty becomes one-sided,thier mom.
As long as her mom blesses her, her father's curses will surely return to the children he will eventually bore from this woman.



kennygee:

Someone should keep this man off social media. no way.. I am interested in your story too.

skales67:

From the look of things, it is very obvious that Tboss, her brother and mother were very unruly. I pity the poor man. They must have frustrated the life out of him and he opted out. Now that he has found love again in the arms of a young woman, Tboss is blowing hot. She should focus on her pussy shares and holdings investment with private jet owners and leave the man alone. Cursed child

If you can't read, ask someone who can to help you?

Nobody, knew this frustrated old man until he started laying curse and celebrating

a new marriage. He was still ignored after that but he kept looking for attention.



If you can't read, ask someone who can to help you?
Nobody, knew this frustrated old man until he started laying curse and celebrating
a new marriage. He was still ignored after that but he kept looking for attention.
Isn't it dumb to blame the children for the behaviour of a child in an adult's skin?

Hmmmm

bettercreature:

Its Personality clash.Those things are bond to happen when you marry a foreigner.You dont know how they behave in their country or family

guy you are on point like Ghana currency yo no de zig zag like nija currency

u beta go and beg b4 d curse will start to manifest finish Tboss