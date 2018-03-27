₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by 4hys: 6:41pm
Ibinabo Fiberesima and Ex Husband Fred Amata all smiles in new photo with their daughter, Zino
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg09c_Xnba-/?taken-by=ibinabofiberesima
Ibinabo and Fred have remained friends after their relationship that produced their 10-year-old daughter, Zino, crashed. They took this photo at a stage play Ibinabo acted in over the weekend.
http://www.gistful.com/2018/03/27/ibinabo-fiberesima-and-ex-husband-fred-amata-all-smiles-in-new-photo-with-their-daughter-zino/
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by sinaj(f): 6:44pm
This sessy man dat year.
He haf old finish nd is nt sessy again.
Age sha
6 Likes
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by jaylister(m): 6:46pm
fine parents, character is the issue here, fear ladies with money
1 Like
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Follygunners: 9:39pm
Great guy... Foolish lady... cute pikin!
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Atiku2019: 9:39pm
Old Firewood na him dey catch fire Pass
4 Likes
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Sweetcollins: 9:40pm
Joblessness everywhere
Goan picture all d celebrities
1 Like
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Temibabie(f): 9:40pm
Their life.. Their business
1 Like
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Ogbaruoigwe1(m): 9:41pm
End time pix
1 Like
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by nelson7777: 9:42pm
not bad..
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by biggy26: 9:45pm
Na kids dey suffer all the wahala of bad decisions.
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by obaataaokpaewu: 9:45pm
Ex-convict?
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Flokey: 9:47pm
sinaj:
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by WAPKOSHCOMNG(m): 9:47pm
Okay.... Next
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by ZombieTAMER: 9:48pm
sinaj:
You know am
1 Like
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by otukpo(f): 9:48pm
Cute little girl
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by chloride6: 9:49pm
I'm talking to you jailer..... In Asa's voice.
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Nostradamu(m): 9:52pm
Nice!
Btw, has anybody seen the Google Naira vs Dollar rate?
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by cbrezy(m): 9:52pm
)8
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Blessedman3056: 9:52pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by KELVONISTIC: 9:53pm
Please how much is 1 dollar now I'm confused, is this fake or what
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by sinaj(f): 9:53pm
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Mandrake007(m): 9:54pm
Is ibinabo mixed?
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by coalcoal1(m): 9:54pm
who is this idiot called bakuja45701? where are the mods when you need them most? someone needs to be banned permanently here
1 Like
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by wiilly02(m): 9:55pm
bakuja45701:This is the second time i'm seeing this offensive picture in just one night. Please be considerate and do the required!!
Back to the topic, its nice to see divorced couples put differences aside just for the sake of their children
2 Likes
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Seun360(m): 9:56pm
This life sha.
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Flokey: 9:58pm
sinaj:why use the word 'sissy'
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by sinaj(f): 9:59pm
Flokey:where u see sissy
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by QueenDeborah(f): 10:03pm
Follygunners:CURE pikin
2 Likes
|Re: Ibinabo Fiberesima And Fred Amata Their Daughter, Zino In New Picture by Uniqueteco(m): 10:03pm
coalcoal1:I think he is one of the few brainless and mad ones nairaland is nursing
1 Like
