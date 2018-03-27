Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) (6912 Views)

The boy who is said to be recuperating at the Federal Teaching Hospital , Gombe had his two hands amputated after the infection from the punishment of his hands been tied by his teacher Malam Sirajo Mohammed.





hope the teacher has been shot.



show no mercy to goons 3 Likes

Tragic!! The teacher went too far with the punishment. Hope they caught the teacher sha 7 Likes

to lose two hands for this naija current situation is heartbreaking that teacher will not go scot free.... 8 Likes

Money was paid to educate us, not to beat us, I don't know why teachers take delight in beating pupils over everything, though the boy also had fault in this situation, the teacher actually went too far, now how does the boy intend continuing his education?

He can't even learn a trade sef.

Those who stole billions of naira are out there scot-free, he stole a phone, see what happened. 1 Like

Chei!!!



Oyinbo wey carry us go school sef no ever use cane for class.



Truth is, some teachers will use the vexation from their pezina life to flog another pezin shid.



Plus the stolen phone story is probably cooked up 2 Likes

This is real battle,the question now is whose battle,the boy or the teacher?

this is serious oohhh omg the thing never enter FP. if to say na snake bite the boy lalasticlala for don show 1 Like

Fleewpeed:

you no well







meanwhile



jesu! quick recovery to the poor lad

meanwhile

that guy above me is evil

Stealing in bad in the North

Sorry boy 1 Like

rubbish

wickedness 1 Like

With these I put an end to beating

Some teachers like transferring aggression on their students, cause I can't rationalise how some one in his right senses will give gruesome punishment

Actually stealing in the north gets your hands chopped off! It's an Islamic code.

Such an innocent looking lad. For crying out loud, we've all been juvenile before. Does this poor boy deserve this? 50% probability is that he grows to begging as an adult unless something miraculous happens.



Who is that fool posting such indecent picture? I was showing a family member the thread and suddenly scrolling up, the picture came up. So we should stop coming to NL too?



Seun this has to stop. Find a way around it. Such an innocent looking lad. For crying out loud, we've all been juvenile before. Does this poor boy deserve this? 50% probability is that he grows to begging as an adult unless something miraculous happens.Who is that fool posting such indecent picture? I was showing a family member the thread and suddenly scrolling up, the picture came up. So we should stop coming to NL too?Seun this has to stop. Find a way around it.

This is pure wickedness



but that is the Shari'a punishment

for stealing.... Sorry boy,but that is the Shari'a punishmentfor stealing.... 1 Like

lalasticlala come and remove that pix above me oohh it will derail this thread ooohhh...

.

How is he going to survive this trauma throughout his life time?

Two hands off not even legHow is he going to survive this trauma throughout his life time? 1 Like

So is the teacher guilty or not ?

Not everybody should be a teacher

