Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 6:53pm
The story of a 12 year old boy, identified as Zubair Abubakar in Gombe State had his hands amputated after the punishment meted on him by his teacher for allegedly stealing a phone led to the cessation of blood flow to his hands making them infected and gangrenous.
The boy who is said to be recuperating at the Federal Teaching Hospital , Gombe had his two hands amputated after the infection from the punishment of his hands been tied by his teacher Malam Sirajo Mohammed.
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 6:56pm
hope the teacher has been shot.
show no mercy to goons
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Vinstel: 6:56pm
Tragic!! The teacher went too far with the punishment. Hope they caught the teacher sha
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 7:08pm
to lose two hands for this naija current situation is heartbreaking that teacher will not go scot free....
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Godwinfury(m): 7:18pm
Money was paid to educate us, not to beat us, I don't know why teachers take delight in beating pupils over everything, though the boy also had fault in this situation, the teacher actually went too far, now how does the boy intend continuing his education?
He can't even learn a trade sef.
Those who stole billions of naira are out there scot-free, he stole a phone, see what happened.
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Earthbound(m): 7:30pm
Chei!!!
Oyinbo wey carry us go school sef no ever use cane for class.
Truth is, some teachers will use the vexation from their pezina life to flog another pezin shid.
Plus the stolen phone story is probably cooked up
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 7:39pm
This is real battle,the question now is whose battle,the boy or the teacher?
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 7:41pm
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:44pm
☣ ☠
∆ Ha!!!
You know educational system in Nigeria is no different from slavery and hell.
mtchew ... I have nothing to say. This is pathetic. Both hands?
∆
☣ ☠
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Fleewpeed: 10:04pm
this is serious oohhh omg the thing never enter FP. if to say na snake bite the boy lalasticlala for don show
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 10:06pm
Fleewpeed:you no well
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 10:20pm
jesu! quick recovery to the poor lad
meanwhile
that guy above me is evil
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by benzems(m): 10:20pm
Stealing in bad in the North
Sorry boy
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by DrToche: 10:20pm
rubbish
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:20pm
wickedness
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 10:21pm
With these I put an end to beating
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Olalan(m): 10:22pm
Some teachers like transferring aggression on their students, cause I can't rationalise how some one in his right senses will give gruesome punishment
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by xcolanto(m): 10:22pm
Actually stealing in the north gets your hands chopped off! It's an Islamic code.
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by bjayx: 10:23pm
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 10:25pm
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by wahles(m): 10:25pm
Nawa
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 10:25pm
bakuja4599:is this error or intentional
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by dfrost: 10:26pm
Such an innocent looking lad. For crying out loud, we've all been juvenile before. Does this poor boy deserve this? 50% probability is that he grows to begging as an adult unless something miraculous happens.
Who is that fool posting such indecent picture? I was showing a family member the thread and suddenly scrolling up, the picture came up. So we should stop coming to NL too?
Seun this has to stop. Find a way around it.
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by fk002: 10:26pm
This is pure wickedness
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by adecz: 10:26pm
Sorry boy,
but that is the Shari'a punishment
for stealing....
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 10:28pm
lalasticlala come and remove that pix above me oohh it will derail this thread ooohhh... what the hell... this is clean evidence of a chronic masturbator
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Angy55(f): 10:29pm
Two hands off not even leg .
How is he going to survive this trauma throughout his life time?
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by pooozeee(m): 10:30pm
So is the teacher guilty or not ?
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 10:31pm
Not everybody should be a teacher
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by Earthbound(m): 10:31pm
Mckandre:.....an immature bastard
Re: Gombe Pupil's Hand Amputated After Punishment From Teacher (Photos) by faizsanusi(m): 10:32pm
This one well so
