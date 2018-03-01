₦airaland Forum

Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 6:54pm
Fire engulfed an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Borno state this afternoon..

According to NEMA,the IDP Camp is situated at Rann Kalabalge LGA, Borno state.

At the time of this report it is not known what started the fire.

See photos from the fire incident below;

See more at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/fire-engulfs-idp-camp-in-borno-see-photos/





Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 6:55pm
More photos available at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/fire-engulfs-idp-camp-in-borno-see-photos/
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 6:57pm
this is deliberate

Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 7:01pm
cc: Lalasticlala
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 7:01pm
crestedaguiyi:
this is deliberate

Why do you think so? cry
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 7:08pm
BrainnewsRadio:


Why do you think so? cry

an idp camp has people in charge of it. are you seeing the magnitude of fire, this is not dry season my dear. for the fire to have spread so fast and wide points to a coordinated ignition

Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 7:11pm
crestedaguiyi:


an idp camp has people in charge of it. are you seeing the magnitude of fire, this is not dry season my dear. for the fire to have spread so fast and wide points to a coordinated ignition

The end shall tell..
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 7:14pm
BrainnewsRadio:


The end shall tell..

there is never an end as long its naija.

no investigation will be carried out before making pronouncements and when new facts finally emerge, they will hide it due to shame of contradicting themselves.

its an endless circle of failure

Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by FanYogo1(f): 7:35pm
Thank goodness this wasn't the IDP camp in Ebonyi or Abia. Those refugees wey dey run to Lagos are already suffering.
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 7:35pm
The end shall tell...
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:35pm
angry sad sad sad shocked

Astagfirullah
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by obowunmi(m): 7:36pm
BokoHoram Buhari at work
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 7:36pm
The individuals in the camp are not screened before they are allowed to be part of the camp. I call this internal bokoharam squad.
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:36pm
FanYogo1:
Thank goodness this wasn't the IDP camp in Ebonyi or Abia. Those refugees wey dey run to Lagos are already suffering.

Weak...very weak
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by hemartins(m): 7:37pm
Awwww
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by Mimee803: 7:37pm
N.a. we o can these people catch a break...
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by GeorgeTheCoder: 7:37pm
Bombing, starvation, rape, fire.... No good news ever comes from these camps.

Is it not safer to be outside the IDP camps ?
Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 7:38pm
Buhari sef sad

