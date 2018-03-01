₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 6:54pm
Fire engulfed an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Borno state this afternoon..
See photos from the fire incident below;
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 6:55pm
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 6:57pm
this is deliberate
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 7:01pm
cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 7:01pm
crestedaguiyi:
Why do you think so?
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 7:08pm
BrainnewsRadio:
an idp camp has people in charge of it. are you seeing the magnitude of fire, this is not dry season my dear. for the fire to have spread so fast and wide points to a coordinated ignition
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 7:11pm
crestedaguiyi:
The end shall tell..
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 7:14pm
BrainnewsRadio:
there is never an end as long its naija.
no investigation will be carried out before making pronouncements and when new facts finally emerge, they will hide it due to shame of contradicting themselves.
its an endless circle of failure
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by FanYogo1(f): 7:35pm
Thank goodness this wasn't the IDP camp in Ebonyi or Abia. Those refugees wey dey run to Lagos are already suffering.
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 7:35pm
The end shall tell...
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:35pm
Astagfirullah
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by obowunmi(m): 7:36pm
BokoHoram Buhari at work
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 7:36pm
The individuals in the camp are not screened before they are allowed to be part of the camp. I call this internal bokoharam squad.
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:36pm
FanYogo1:
Weak...very weak
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by hemartins(m): 7:37pm
Awwww
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by Mimee803: 7:37pm
N.a. we o can these people catch a break...
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by GeorgeTheCoder: 7:37pm
Bombing, starvation, rape, fire.... No good news ever comes from these camps.
Is it not safer to be outside the IDP camps ?
|Re: Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 7:38pm
Buhari sef
