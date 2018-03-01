Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fire Engulfs IDP Camp In Borno (see Photos) (361 Views)

Fire engulfed an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Borno state this afternoon..



According to NEMA,the IDP Camp is situated at Rann Kalabalge LGA, Borno state.



At the time of this report it is not known what started the fire.

See photos from the fire incident below;



this is deliberate 4 Likes 1 Share

this is deliberate

Why do you think so? Why do you think so?

Why do you think so?

an idp camp has people in charge of it. are you seeing the magnitude of fire, this is not dry season my dear. for the fire to have spread so fast and wide points to a coordinated ignition an idp camp has people in charge of it. are you seeing the magnitude of fire, this is not dry season my dear. for the fire to have spread so fast and wide points to a coordinated ignition 2 Likes 1 Share

an idp camp has people in charge of it. are you seeing the magnitude of fire, this is not dry season my dear. for the fire to have spread so fast and wide points to a coordinated ignition

The end shall tell.. The end shall tell..

The end shall tell..

there is never an end as long its naija.



no investigation will be carried out before making pronouncements and when new facts finally emerge, they will hide it due to shame of contradicting themselves.



its an endless circle of failure there is never an end as long its naija.no investigation will be carried out before making pronouncements and when new facts finally emerge, they will hide it due to shame of contradicting themselves.its an endless circle of failure 1 Like

Thank goodness this wasn't the IDP camp in Ebonyi or Abia. Those refugees wey dey run to Lagos are already suffering.

The end shall tell...





Astagfirullah Astagfirullah

BokoHoram Buhari at work

The individuals in the camp are not screened before they are allowed to be part of the camp. I call this internal bokoharam squad.

Thank goodness this wasn't the IDP camp in Ebonyi or Abia. Those refugees wey dey run to Lagos are already suffering.

Weak...very weak Weak...very weak

Awwww

N.a. we o can these people catch a break...

Bombing, starvation, rape, fire.... No good news ever comes from these camps.



Is it not safer to be outside the IDP camps ?