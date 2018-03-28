Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand (4844 Views)

Tenure Elongation: Buhari Has Saved APC From Serious Legal Turmoil, Says Tinubu / BREAKING: Despite Buhari’s Rejection, Tenure Extension Still Stands – APC / Oyegun’s Tenure Elongation Can’t Stand, Says Edo APC Chairman (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The decision to extend the tenure of the NWC led by John Oyegun and other executives across the 36 states was taken at the national executive council (NEC) meeting in February.



The NEC had resolved to extend the tenure of the NWC by a year, with effect from June.



But speaking at the party’s NEC meeting on Tuesday, Buhari said the tenure extension is against the constitution of the party.



“On my own part, I have taken some time to review and seek advice on the resolution and what I have found is that it contravenes our party constitution and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.



Buhari also spoke on the need to avoid litigation.



Briefing journalists after the NEC meeting, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the party, said stakeholders have agreed that a technical committee be set up to look into the matter and advise the party on the way forward.



“You know that any issue that goes to court is sub-judicial. Then, that also presented its own complications so the NEC decided to set up a small team that will advise the party on the way forward,” he said.



“There is a technical committee that is looking at it.



“At the moment, there is no decision taken. So, the position of NEC still stands from the last meeting. That position may change tomorrow but as it is today, that is the position of NEC.”





https://www.thecable.ng/apc-sets-panel-examine-buharis-demand-says-elongation-oyeguns-tenure-stands The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a committee to advise it on the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that the extension of the tenure of the national working committee (NWC) be cancelled.The decision to extend the tenure of the NWC led by John Oyegun and other executives across the 36 states was taken at the national executive council (NEC) meeting in February.The NEC had resolved to extend the tenure of the NWC by a year, with effect from June.But speaking at the party’s NEC meeting on Tuesday, Buhari said the tenure extension is against the constitution of the party.“On my own part, I have taken some time to review and seek advice on the resolution and what I have found is that it contravenes our party constitution and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.Buhari also spoke on the need to avoid litigation.Briefing journalists after the NEC meeting, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the party, said stakeholders have agreed that a technical committee be set up to look into the matter and advise the party on the way forward.“You know that any issue that goes to court is sub-judicial. Then, that also presented its own complications so the NEC decided to set up a small team that will advise the party on the way forward,” he said.“There is a technical committee that is looking at it.“At the moment, there is no decision taken. So, the position of NEC still stands from the last meeting. That position may change tomorrow but as it is today, that is the position of NEC.”

Technical committee to advise the party to accept illegality?





These guys are bunch of jokers. 4 Likes

Irrelevant 2 Likes

d red coloration of d gworo that bubu is eating has blocked his brain. He is now talking wit his anus. Toto local govt area,nasarawa state. 4 Likes

Useful Bastardized idiotas 1 Like

These people are hell bent on alienating Jagaban 4 Likes 1 Share

confused PIGS confused PIGS

Party of vultures and locusts... they will deceive the man in Bourdilion and his gullible followers.





Convention will be conducted and Oyegun will still win. They will do wuruwuru like the Ondo State primary way if you understand what I mean. After then, if anyone complain they will tell the person the delegates voted their choice so everyone should abide by it 6 Likes 2 Shares

Any decision that will make us to remain in power beyond 2019 is welcome by good Nigerians. Thanks!

Please do not let this distract you from the fact that you cannot spell "ADVERTISEMENTS" without placing "SEMEN" between "TITS 1 Like

Buhari deceived them because he is coming to Lagos. APC elective convention is too much risk for APC to take. They won't dare it because it is more dangerous than the tenure elongation.

This committee is a predetermined response to that premeditated speech of Mr President. Why on the eve of his visit to lagos. 4 Likes 1 Share

No one is ready to listen to a criminal with chronic mouth odour and decayed teeth No one is ready to listen to a criminal with chronic mouth odour and decayed teeth 5 Likes 1 Share

Once again the question goes....



"Who is the presidency"...? 2 Likes

The implosion of APC is a welcome development

needinggrace:







Thanks to the man who promised to help me out with a vehicle for uber, still in the process though. But please nairalanders , I admit this is a shameful thing to do and I am hating myself because I never thought life will bring me to this level. I really need help paying up my debt, my depression and worries keeps getting worse as I do not even have to start even anything for myself. please i know alot will think this is a scam, I assure you that I am in urgent need of assistance and this is the only place I can run to. Please help me I beg of you guys Oga, you are too naïve. Your staff perpetrated a crime and you took it upon yourself. What happens to the Guarantor's form or you don't give out one to your staff to fill before confirming their employment.

Oga, you should have reported the matter to Police and they will work out a repayment plan that will not be too criminal on your income. Nigerian Police are so good at this.

It is not too late, renegotiate your debt.

You have different monikers and you expect sensible person to make transfers. Again the way you presented everything is a well known scamming format for Nairaland.

1. I am a regular contributor

2. I have different monikers

3. I am ashamed of myself

4. I need help

5. God bless the man that promised to help me



Anyway, I wish you goodluck. Oga, you are too naïve. Your staff perpetrated a crime and you took it upon yourself. What happens to the Guarantor's form or you don't give out one to your staff to fill before confirming their employment.Oga, you should have reported the matter to Police and they will work out a repayment plan that will not be too criminal on your income. Nigerian Police are so good at this.It is not too late, renegotiate your debt.You have different monikers and you expect sensible person to make transfers. Again the way you presented everything is a well known scamming format for Nairaland.1. I am a regular contributor2. I have different monikers3. I am ashamed of myself4. I need help5. God bless the man that promised to help meAnyway, I wish you goodluck. 1 Like

It has started

govt of the lies, for the lies and by the lies...... 1 Like

An argument of a defeated man.

Buhari will either accept Oyegun's tenure elongation or the Governors won't support his 2nd term ambition.



He will soon start singing a new tune.

Apc music fall.. Evil party from hell!

Things FALL APART!

Confused party

Love how this is playing out, a divided APC is good for Nigeria 1 Like

The headline is confusing and fraudulent. 1 Like 1 Share

BruncleZuma:

Bubu applying the same Saraki method to deceive BAT, carrot and stick methodology against suphiticated one Bubu applying the same Saraki method to deceive BAT, carrot and stick methodology against suphiticated one

coluka:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a committee to advise it on the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that the extension of the tenure of the national working committee (NWC) be cancelled.



The decision to extend the tenure of the NWC led by John Oyegun and other executives across the 36 states was taken at the national executive council (NEC) meeting in February.



The NEC had resolved to extend the tenure of the NWC by a year, with effect from June.



But speaking at the party’s NEC meeting on Tuesday, Buhari said the tenure extension is against the constitution of the party.



“On my own part, I have taken some time to review and seek advice on the resolution and what I have found is that it contravenes our party constitution and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.



Buhari also spoke on the need to avoid litigation.



Briefing journalists after the NEC meeting, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the party, said stakeholders have agreed that a technical committee be set up to look into the matter and advise the party on the way forward.



“You know that any issue that goes to court is sub-judicial. Then, that also presented its own complications so the NEC decided to set up a small team that will advise the party on the way forward,” he said.



“There is a technical committee that is looking at it.



“At the moment, there is no decision taken. So, the position of NEC still stands from the last meeting. That position may change tomorrow but as it is today, that is the position of NEC.”





https://www.thecable.ng/apc-sets-panel-examine-buharis-demand-says-elongation-oyeguns-tenure-stands This is not Ilorin politics This is not Ilorin politics

PDP newspaper

Does d dullard obey d constitution on nigeria?

spako4:

PDP newspaper

Its in all media houses Its in all media houses