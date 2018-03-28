₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by coluka: 10:15pm On Mar 27
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a committee to advise it on the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that the extension of the tenure of the national working committee (NWC) be cancelled.
The decision to extend the tenure of the NWC led by John Oyegun and other executives across the 36 states was taken at the national executive council (NEC) meeting in February.
The NEC had resolved to extend the tenure of the NWC by a year, with effect from June.
But speaking at the party’s NEC meeting on Tuesday, Buhari said the tenure extension is against the constitution of the party.
“On my own part, I have taken some time to review and seek advice on the resolution and what I have found is that it contravenes our party constitution and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.
Buhari also spoke on the need to avoid litigation.
Briefing journalists after the NEC meeting, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the party, said stakeholders have agreed that a technical committee be set up to look into the matter and advise the party on the way forward.
“You know that any issue that goes to court is sub-judicial. Then, that also presented its own complications so the NEC decided to set up a small team that will advise the party on the way forward,” he said.
“There is a technical committee that is looking at it.
“At the moment, there is no decision taken. So, the position of NEC still stands from the last meeting. That position may change tomorrow but as it is today, that is the position of NEC.”
https://www.thecable.ng/apc-sets-panel-examine-buharis-demand-says-elongation-oyeguns-tenure-stands
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by Pepsi101: 10:17pm On Mar 27
Technical committee to advise the party to accept illegality?
These guys are bunch of jokers.
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by bjayx: 10:18pm On Mar 27
Irrelevant
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by dlaw70: 10:27pm On Mar 27
d red coloration of d gworo that bubu is eating has blocked his brain. He is now talking wit his anus. Toto local govt area,nasarawa state.
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:36pm On Mar 27
Useful Bastardized idiotas
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by FarahAideed: 12:07am
These people are hell bent on alienating Jagaban
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by ipobarecriminals: 12:30am
confused PIGS
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by kimjongJezebel(f): 12:31am
Party of vultures and locusts... they will deceive the man in Bourdilion and his gullible followers.
Convention will be conducted and Oyegun will still win. They will do wuruwuru like the Ondo State primary way if you understand what I mean. After then, if anyone complain they will tell the person the delegates voted their choice so everyone should abide by it
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by kurt09(m): 12:35am
Any decision that will make us to remain in power beyond 2019 is welcome by good Nigerians. Thanks!
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by nawtyme: 4:05am
Please do not let this distract you from the fact that you cannot spell "ADVERTISEMENTS" without placing "SEMEN" between "TITS
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by SouthEastFacts: 4:25am
Buhari deceived them because he is coming to Lagos. APC elective convention is too much risk for APC to take. They won't dare it because it is more dangerous than the tenure elongation.
This committee is a predetermined response to that premeditated speech of Mr President. Why on the eve of his visit to lagos.
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by sekundosekundo: 5:00am
No one is ready to listen to a criminal with chronic mouth odour and decayed teeth
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by Esseite: 5:42am
Once again the question goes....
"Who is the presidency"...?
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:47am
The implosion of APC is a welcome development
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by SouthEastFacts: 6:22am
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by BabatCargo(m): 6:43am
It has started
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by Fmartin(m): 9:02am
govt of the lies, for the lies and by the lies......
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by BruncleZuma: 9:29am
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by IamPatriotic(m): 9:31am
An argument of a defeated man.
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by DIKEnaWAR: 9:32am
Buhari will either accept Oyegun's tenure elongation or the Governors won't support his 2nd term ambition.
He will soon start singing a new tune.
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by Jflex07(m): 9:34am
Apc music fall.. Evil party from hell!
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by Firefire(m): 9:34am
Things FALL APART!
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by Crocky23: 9:34am
Confused party
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by sanpipita(m): 9:35am
Love how this is playing out, a divided APC is good for Nigeria
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by IamPatriotic(m): 9:36am
The headline is confusing and fraudulent.
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by Anambra1stSon(m): 9:40am
BruncleZuma:Bubu applying the same Saraki method to deceive BAT, carrot and stick methodology against suphiticated one
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by BabaO2: 9:44am
coluka:This is not Ilorin politics
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by spako4(m): 9:46am
PDP newspaper
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by Lomprico2: 9:48am
Does d dullard obey d constitution on nigeria?
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by Lomprico2: 9:49am
spako4:
Its in all media houses
|Re: Oyegun's Tenure Elongation Stands - APC, Panel To Examine Buhari's Demand by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 9:52am
So Baba is changing mouth to satisfy Tinubu because of 2019, Oyegun has been made a sacrificial lamp. Was Baba not their when the decision was taken initially. Finally he is visiting Lagos just to commission ordinary bus stop . 2019 will be great, he will soon go back to drinking sachet millo as usual to deceive Nigerians again
