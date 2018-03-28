Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to (6047 Views)

1. When u're tired of Jona govt and you think someone can do it beta all in the name of CHANGE. 20 Likes

2. The rate at which u start campaigning for the change u haven't seen. 16 Likes

3. The rate at which majority rushed to dia polling Unit just to cast dia vote for change 25 Likes

4. That movement the change you voted for was declared winner. 19 Likes

5. Your mood when the CHANGE stated that I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.



Sai baba

ocuppy a space already.continue 1 Like

Na so 1 Like

6. When the CHANGE instructed that all the operation base shud be moved to North/East. You were busy shouting baba too get sense. 23 Likes 3 Shares

I voted for change but i never regret it in my Life







In fact I will vote for APC again and again...



Haters keep off





PMB till 2023 11 Likes 5 Shares

7. When recession hit the nation. 50 Likes 5 Shares

Hehe 3 Likes

fk002:

Who asked you? Who asked you? 73 Likes 10 Shares

The OP





Now face your front The OPNow face your front 6 Likes 4 Shares

After the change they voted for has stayed one year in office. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Just say you don't have life na So We can know Just say you don't have life na So We can know 33 Likes

I will still vote buhari over and over again 4 Likes 2 Shares

I will still vote buhari over and over again whatever









doesn't change the fact that he's a failure

who always say I didnt know whateverdoesn't change the fact that he's a failurewho always say I didnt know 18 Likes 1 Share

Lol funny but true, i voted for change and i am ashamed of the fake change, But i have discovered that both APC and PDP are partners in disguise ! We need new people and parties with honest and committed leardership drive 8 Likes

keep em comin













i feel i need to laff hard ds monin 1 Like

lol

The Op is so on point. 3 Likes

Buhari you wicked

Op, wetin concern yhu??



Izzit yhur change.



Sai Baba, Sai Buhari 3 Likes 2 Shares

Lol, Nigeria... which way. Make this country split ...

Lolz 3 Likes

So on point So on point 9 Likes 2 Shares

them never see anything. 2 Likes