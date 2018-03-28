₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Nedfed(m): 11:18pm On Mar 27
1. When u're tired of Jona govt and you think someone can do it beta all in the name of CHANGE.
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Nedfed(m): 11:21pm On Mar 27
2. The rate at which u start campaigning for the change u haven't seen.
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Nedfed(m): 11:31pm On Mar 27
3. The rate at which majority rushed to dia polling Unit just to cast dia vote for change
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Nedfed(m): 11:34pm On Mar 27
4. That movement the change you voted for was declared winner.
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Nedfed(m): 11:42pm On Mar 27
5. Your mood when the CHANGE stated that I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.
Sai baba
Sai baba
Sai baba
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by mikemodel24(m): 11:47pm On Mar 27
ocuppy a space already.continue
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Oblitz(m): 11:48pm On Mar 27
Na so
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Nedfed(m): 12:05am
6. When the CHANGE instructed that all the operation base shud be moved to North/East. You were busy shouting baba too get sense.
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by fk002: 12:07am
I voted for change but i never regret it in my Life
In fact I will vote for APC again and again...
Haters keep off
PMB till 2023
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Nedfed(m): 12:07am
7. When recession hit the nation.
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by faceURfront(m): 12:09am
Hehe
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by faceURfront(m): 12:10am
fk002:
Who asked you?
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by fk002: 12:11am
faceURfront:
The OP
Now face your front
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by internationalman(m): 12:40am
After the change they voted for has stayed one year in office.
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by FarahAideed: 12:44am
fk002:
Just say you don't have life na So We can know
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Nutase: 5:51am
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by blackpanda: 6:06am
I will still vote buhari over and over again
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by capatainrambo: 6:47am
blackpanda:whatever
doesn't change the fact that he's a failure
who always say I didnt know
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by suyamasta(m): 7:31am
Lol funny but true, i voted for change and i am ashamed of the fake change, But i have discovered that both APC and PDP are partners in disguise ! We need new people and parties with honest and committed leardership drive
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by ihitenansa: 8:31am
keep em comin
i feel i need to laff hard ds monin
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by anibi9674: 8:40am
lol
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by adadike(f): 9:13am
The Op is so on point.
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by IamSINZ(m): 9:38am
lalasticlala
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by ufuosman(m): 9:41am
Buhari you wicked
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:44am
Na wa
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Samusu(m): 9:45am
Op, wetin concern yhu??
Izzit yhur change.
Sai Baba, Sai Buhari
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by wese90(m): 9:45am
Lol, Nigeria... which way. Make this country split ...
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Dottore: 9:46am
Ok
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by emmadejust(m): 9:46am
Lolz
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Mogidi: 9:47am
7. When recession hit the nation
So on point
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by Kingkamba: 9:47am
them never see anything.
|Re: pictures those that voted for CHANGE can relate to by fotadmowmend(m): 9:47am
Change the change
