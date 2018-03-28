₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Canavaro2077(m): 12:43am
please I need your reply very fast on this issue in other to know the next step to take and please I need more clarification on their admission process "will dey write post utme or collate only your O-level result and your Jamb score. I also wish to know the amount of their school fee staring from 100l to 600l.
thanks in anticipating
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Adebowale89(m): 1:08am
I heard oou has the best medicine & surgery in southwest but covenant uni is leading now. oou has been in medical course before lautech but considering the sch fee lautech is OK, oou fee is high
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Canavaro2077(m): 2:30am
Adebowale89:
thanks sir.
but still need more details.
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Canavaro2077(m): 2:58am
please I need more details about their post utme and more details about the school itself.
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Canavaro2077(m): 3:02am
which of this school is more easy to get in to study med and sug
please help me out of this struggle.
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by AlanTuringAI: 5:54am
Adebowale89:Your statement is full of assumptions.
Covenant Uni is leading in what exactly? If it's Medicine you mean, you've just shot yourself in the foot coz Covenant Uni don't run any programme in Medicine. If by leading, you mean the best university in the country, then that must be a joke taken too far, even though they're doing well for themselves now. Where do you put the likes of UI which is the only University in the country to be ranked by the renowned Times Higher Education as one of the top 1000 unis in the world.
Coming back to you saying OOU has the best Medicine and Surgery in the SW, I just can't stop laughing. On what basis? You're saying OOU beats the likes of UI, OAU, UNILAG in Medicine? Is it in terms of staff strength and their qualifications, reputation, teaching hospitals or what made you come to that conclusion. Be guided how you post things on a public forum like this.
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Adebowale89(m): 7:35am
AlanTuringAI:
you should be the one to learn how to correct people with good manner of approaches. as at 2014 oou medicine and surgery was the best in southwest according to NUC, even left UI and those federal school behind, that's why I came up with that assumption for her to gather more info from others beside this is a public forum that you can air your ideas then is left for u to fault it, not crucifying people on public forum
be guided with your approaches not on public forum but outside
considering the academic instances, oou is better than lautech in medicine course presently (the academics environment, good lectures facilities, availability of medical equipments, sound lecturers that are practicing in their private clinics among many as at 2014 that my friend graduated, don't know about now) but looking at your purse, lautech is better because the sch fee is high
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by ZarahBuhari: 7:43am
AlanTuringAI:After all this plenty notes you made up there, you still haven't answered the OP.
Don't know why Nairalanders love to argue alot
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by iwriterng(m): 7:44am
DON'T GO TO LAUTECH.
I spent 7 Years studying a 5 years course. I did not fail at any point in time.
Average medical student in LAUTECH would be in school for 10years. Imagine what that could do to you; psychologically.
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by pooozeee(m): 7:45am
LAUTECH good to study medicine they are still the best
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Slurity(m): 7:46am
Lautech of course
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by inoki247: 7:46am
Lautech u go learn trade during the strike. Learn yahoo too
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by barrybanbi: 7:46am
I can’t say if OOU is better than LAUTECH but what I can say is if u choose LAUTECH brace yourself up for strike of life cos Lautech can strike for Africa.
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by bjayx: 7:47am
Lautech ko, Lautech ni
Except U wanna marry n raise kids while in sch
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by pheyikemi: 7:48am
iwriterng:. This is the absolute truth.
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by allanphash7(m): 7:48am
OJERE
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Jooosy: 7:51am
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by frank417: 7:54am
worry about admission first b4 u begin choose
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by HigherEd: 7:54am
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Israeltolani(m): 7:55am
Its lautech Jo. Comman learn work
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by emperorAY(m): 7:56am
u open eye c lautech u still dey consider am, bros clear ur eye
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by engrkaz(m): 7:59am
I have been to oouth and I think they are better equipped than lautech teaching hospital... Lautech could also be notorious for destiny killing strikes...
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by saltoasis: 8:00am
None.
One thing I know about Lautech medicine is that they are affected by incessant strikes and most of them end up spending between 8-10 yrs.
The earliest you can finish in Lautech is 8 years.
A federal university will be better.
A friend of mine that was already in 200 level medicine left lautech for OAU in 2004, despite losing 1 year she still did her induction before her peers in lautech.
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by OneTeslim(m): 8:00am
Option C : None of the Above
OOU would be better tho
allanphash7:
Goat
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Timmycarter(m): 8:03am
I'm a lautech medical student. people are just posting rubbish based on ignorance. As far as state university is concerned, lautech is one of the best to study medicine. And concerning the 10years ish, it ends with the current 400L cos of the ownership crisis then.
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Prinxxdave(m): 8:04am
My village
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by mrshegzz: 8:07am
lets be frank...... Ambrose Alli Uni is the best school t study medicine in nigeria.... OP .. its the fast
|Re: Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine by Olabestonic001(m): 8:07am
iwriterng:
That's such wrong notion here!
I left OOU for Lautech personally and spent less time there. I spent 4yrs 10 months and that even because of political tussle. Yes, Ajimobi's time has been tumultuous but Lautech will get it right. And OOU is a very wonderful school but very high fee for Medicine.
@op; if you have the money, go to OOU but LAUTECH can give you what you need too.
