Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Between Oou And Lautech Which Of This uni Is Better To Study Medicine (1413 Views)

300L OOU Student Found Dead Near A River, Body Found After 5 Days (Photos) / PROVE to show that Making First class In UNI Is Harder Than Distinction In POLY / 2016/2017 OOU Admission Thread (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

please I need your reply very fast on this issue in other to know the next step to take and please I need more clarification on their admission process "will dey write post utme or collate only your O-level result and your Jamb score. I also wish to know the amount of their school fee staring from 100l to 600l.





thanks in anticipating

I heard oou has the best medicine & surgery in southwest but covenant uni is leading now. oou has been in medical course before lautech but considering the sch fee lautech is OK, oou fee is high 2 Likes

Adebowale89:

I heard oou has the best medicine & surgery in southwest but covenant uni is leading now. oou has been in medical course before lautech but considering the sch fee lautech is OK, oou fee is high

thanks sir.



but still need more details. thanks sir.but still need more details.

please I need more details about their post utme and more details about the school itself.

which of this school is more easy to get in to study med and sug







please help me out of this struggle.

Adebowale89:

I heard oou has the best medicine & surgery in southwest but covenant uni is leading now. oou has been in medical course before lautech but considering the sch fee lautech is OK, oou fee is high Your statement is full of assumptions.

Covenant Uni is leading in what exactly? If it's Medicine you mean, you've just shot yourself in the foot coz Covenant Uni don't run any programme in Medicine. If by leading, you mean the best university in the country, then that must be a joke taken too far, even though they're doing well for themselves now. Where do you put the likes of UI which is the only University in the country to be ranked by the renowned Times Higher Education as one of the top 1000 unis in the world.

Coming back to you saying OOU has the best Medicine and Surgery in the SW, I just can't stop laughing. On what basis? You're saying OOU beats the likes of UI, OAU, UNILAG in Medicine? Is it in terms of staff strength and their qualifications, reputation, teaching hospitals or what made you come to that conclusion. Be guided how you post things on a public forum like this. Your statement is full of assumptions.Covenant Uni is leading in what exactly? If it's Medicine you mean, you've just shot yourself in the foot coz Covenant Uni don't run any programme in Medicine. If by leading, you mean the best university in the country, then that must be a joke taken too far, even though they're doing well for themselves now. Where do you put the likes of UI which is the only University in the country to be ranked by the renowned Times Higher Education as one of the top 1000 unis in the world.Coming back to you saying OOU has the best Medicine and Surgery in the SW, I just can't stop laughing. On what basis? You're saying OOU beats the likes of UI, OAU, UNILAG in Medicine? Is it in terms of staff strength and their qualifications, reputation, teaching hospitals or what made you come to that conclusion. Be guided how you post things on a public forum like this. 12 Likes

AlanTuringAI:



Your statement is full of assumptions.

Covenant Uni is leading in what exactly? If it's Medicine you mean, you've just shot yourself in the foot coz Covenant Uni don't run any programme in Medicine. If by leading, you mean the best university in the country, then that must be a joke taken too far, even though they're doing well for themselves now. Where do you put the likes of UI which is the only University in the country to be ranked by the renowned Times Higher Education as one of the top 1000 unis in the world.

Coming back to you saying OOU has the best Medicine and Surgery in the SW, I just can't stop laughing. On what basis? You're saying OOU beats the likes of UI, OAU, UNILAG in Medicine? Is it in terms of staff strength and their qualifications, reputation, teaching hospitals or what made you come to that conclusion. Be guided how you post things on a public forum like this.





you should be the one to learn how to correct people with good manner of approaches. as at 2014 oou medicine and surgery was the best in southwest according to NUC, even left UI and those federal school behind, that's why I came up with that assumption for her to gather more info from others beside this is a public forum that you can air your ideas then is left for u to fault it, not crucifying people on public forum





be guided with your approaches not on public forum but outside







considering the academic instances, oou is better than lautech in medicine course presently (the academics environment, good lectures facilities, availability of medical equipments, sound lecturers that are practicing in their private clinics among many as at 2014 that my friend graduated, don't know about now) but looking at your purse, lautech is better because the sch fee is high you should be the one to learn how to correct people with good manner of approaches. as at 2014 oou medicine and surgery was the best in southwest according to NUC, even left UI and those federal school behind, that's why I came up with that assumption for her to gather more info from others beside this is a public forum that you can air your ideas then is left for u to fault it, not crucifying people on public forumbe guided with your approaches not on public forum but outsideconsidering the academic instances, oou is better than lautech in medicine course presently (the academics environment, good lectures facilities, availability of medical equipments, sound lecturers that are practicing in their private clinics among many as at 2014 that my friend graduated, don't know about now) but looking at your purse, lautech is better because the sch fee is high 2 Likes

AlanTuringAI:



Your statement is full of assumptions.

Covenant Uni is leading in what exactly? If it's Medicine you mean, you've just shot yourself in the foot coz Covenant Uni don't run any programme in Medicine. If by leading, you mean the best university in the country, then that must be a joke taken too far, even though they're doing well for themselves now. Where do you put the likes of UI which is the only University in the country to be ranked by the renowned Times Higher Education as one of the top 1000 unis in the world.

Coming back to you saying OOU has the best Medicine and Surgery in the SW, I just can't stop laughing. On what basis? You're saying OOU beats the likes of UI, OAU, UNILAG in Medicine? Is it in terms of staff strength and their qualifications, reputation, teaching hospitals or what made you come to that conclusion. Be guided how you post things on a public forum like this. After all this plenty notes you made up there, you still haven't answered the OP.





Don't know why Nairalanders love to argue alot After all this plenty notes you made up there, you still haven't answered the OP.Don't know why Nairalanders love to argue alot 3 Likes

DON'T GO TO LAUTECH.



I spent 7 Years studying a 5 years course. I did not fail at any point in time.



Average medical student in LAUTECH would be in school for 10years. Imagine what that could do to you; psychologically. 3 Likes

LAUTECH good to study medicine they are still the best 1 Like

Lautech of course

Lautech u go learn trade during the strike. Learn yahoo too 1 Like

I can’t say if OOU is better than LAUTECH but what I can say is if u choose LAUTECH brace yourself up for strike of life cos Lautech can strike for Africa. 1 Like

Lautech ko, Lautech ni

Except U wanna marry n raise kids while in sch 1 Like

iwriterng:

DON'T GO TO LAUTECH.



I spent 7 Years studying a 5 years course. I did not fail at any point in time.



Average medical student in LAUTECH would be in school for 10years. Imagine what that could do to you; psychologically. . This is the absolute truth. . This is the absolute truth. 2 Likes

OJERE

Cheap MTN data plans, check my signature

worry about admission first b4 u begin choose

Adebowale89:









you should be the one to learn how to correct people with good manner of approaches. as at 2014 oou medicine and surgery was the best in southwest according to NUC, even left UI and those federal school behind, that's why I came up with that assumption for her to gather more info from others beside this is a public forum that you can air your ideas then is left for u to fault it, not crucifying people on public forum





be guided with your approaches not on public forum but outside







considering the academic instances, oou is better than lautech in medicine course presently (the academics environment, good lectures facilities, availability of medical equipments, sound lecturers that are practicing in their private clinics among many as at 2014 that my friend graduated, don't know about now) but looking at your purse, lautech is better because the sch fee is high .... ....

Its lautech Jo. Comman learn work 1 Like

u open eye c lautech u still dey consider am, bros clear ur eye

I have been to oouth and I think they are better equipped than lautech teaching hospital... Lautech could also be notorious for destiny killing strikes...

None.



One thing I know about Lautech medicine is that they are affected by incessant strikes and most of them end up spending between 8-10 yrs.



The earliest you can finish in Lautech is 8 years.

A federal university will be better.



A friend of mine that was already in 200 level medicine left lautech for OAU in 2004, despite losing 1 year she still did her induction before her peers in lautech.





OOU would be better tho



allanphash7:

OJERE

Goat Option C : None of the AboveOOU would be better thoGoat

I'm a lautech medical student. people are just posting rubbish based on ignorance. As far as state university is concerned, lautech is one of the best to study medicine. And concerning the 10years ish, it ends with the current 400L cos of the ownership crisis then. 1 Like

My village

lets be frank...... Ambrose Alli Uni is the best school t study medicine in nigeria.... OP .. its the fast