



The scars are mostly situated around her tummy region, and Ekanem rocked crop tops to show them off. She said she isn't ashamed of her scars because they are the reminder that she's alive.



Sharing the photos, she captioned;

"I show off my scars and I am not ashamed of it because they are reminder that I am alive and someone else's sign of hope.��� @mbss_foundation"



