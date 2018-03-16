₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burn Survivor Bares Her Tummy As She Proudly Displays Her Scars (photos) by Priscy01(f): 3:16am
A Nigerian burn survivor identified as Magdalene Edet Ekanem has made a bold move by showing off her burn scars.
The scars are mostly situated around her tummy region, and Ekanem rocked crop tops to show them off. She said she isn't ashamed of her scars because they are the reminder that she's alive.
Sharing the photos, she captioned;
"I show off my scars and I am not ashamed of it because they are reminder that I am alive and someone else's sign of hope.��� @mbss_foundation"
https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/burn-survivor-bares-her-tummy-as-she-proudly-displays-her-scars-in-stunning-photos.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Burn Survivor Bares Her Tummy As She Proudly Displays Her Scars (photos) by iykololo(m): 3:32am
Eyaah,
She is so good looking.
Firsto do commento
|Re: Burn Survivor Bares Her Tummy As She Proudly Displays Her Scars (photos) by Tolumiide: 3:32am
definition of confidence
|Re: Burn Survivor Bares Her Tummy As She Proudly Displays Her Scars (photos) by cutefergiee(m): 3:33am
Thanks Goodness
|Re: Burn Survivor Bares Her Tummy As She Proudly Displays Her Scars (photos) by hokafor(m): 3:33am
The scares even helped her reduced some belly fats.
|Re: Burn Survivor Bares Her Tummy As She Proudly Displays Her Scars (photos) by sleek82(m): 3:34am
I admire her confidence!
|Re: Burn Survivor Bares Her Tummy As She Proudly Displays Her Scars (photos) by vickthourh(m): 3:35am
Pretty lady...black and proud
|Re: Burn Survivor Bares Her Tummy As She Proudly Displays Her Scars (photos) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 3:36am
Imagine the zip just do the unusual in last picture .
|Re: Burn Survivor Bares Her Tummy As She Proudly Displays Her Scars (photos) by EMMAUGOH(m): 3:37am
Thank God its on the stomach not on the face
