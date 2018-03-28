Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" (2916 Views)

Reacting to Eric Many's statement, which was released earlier today, Runtown via a comment section on Instagram wrote:



“The question is can I be stopped? Don’t make me release something tonight. Small rats!”



Runtown runs the show, small rats keep off





Naija Another artist-record label saga series continous in the Nigerian music industry ...Naija

Runtown is a failure, and Eric Manny is a big failure without runtown, just like g world wide is without kiss Daniel.

Everybody runtown started with is now a proud record label owner and he's here having petty issues with his label.

Shame on you runtown 2 Likes

U will be making a big mistake to think any artiste will respect u after calling him out publicly, even if it was u that made him famous... Wedding MC

042 no dey carry last

Do not despise your humble beginning... the small rats made you a big rat

Another drama loading...

Ok... Make I pick dis wknd games jawe... Wetin consigns me 3 Likes

Man wey sabi

All these our Nigerian artistes singing nonsense go dey do anyhow....

Whatever menh zero fvck given.

Entertainers and their record label wahala no be today e start. Some end well, some ends the artiste's career.





By the way, how much is brown beans per cup in your area?

You see why it's hard to sign artists nowadays? ungrateful peeps

his village people will soon ruin his life, very soon he will join Eedris Abdulkareem and Blackface in beefing Gang

Runtown my man. You should have stayed with Penthauze. The controversy is distraction to your music career. Imagine staying out of limelight for a year. You should thank your stars for the massive comeback. So artistes will likely go under in that kind of situation.

He should have just kept quiet like kiss Daniel. Calling these guys small rats just confirm him to be an arrogant fellow as already insinuated by his record label. These kind of things will eventually be used to curry the favor of a judge in court in the event of full blown litigation.

Runvillage loading

EvilChild:

Runtown is a failure, and Eric Manny is a big failure without runtown, just like g world wide is without kiss Daniel.

Everybody runtown started with is now a proud record label owner and he's here having petty issues with his label.

and you ??This early in the morning ?? I bet Runtown and the other guy are KNOWN by MOST of us......does ANYONE on your street EVEN know you ? Am tired of severe non-entities calling ppl that have achieved something in their lives losers.



Fear no man.. runtown my nigga Fear no man.. runtown my nigga

Bad guy. Hehe