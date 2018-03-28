₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by NaijaCelebrity: 6:51am
After releasing a statement rubbishing Runtown's claims of working on a collaboration with Wizkid, the singer has replied his record company, Eric Many.
Reacting to Eric Many's statement, which was released earlier today, Runtown via a comment section on Instagram wrote:
“The question is can I be stopped? Don’t make me release something tonight. Small rats!”
http://www.ngg.ng/2018/03/28/runtown-replies-record-company-calls-them-small-rats/
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by frankzone: 6:56am
Runtown runs the show, small rats keep off
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by chriskosherbal(m): 6:59am
Another artist-record label saga series continous in the Nigerian music industry ...
Naija
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by EvilChild: 7:00am
Runtown is a failure, and Eric Manny is a big failure without runtown, just like g world wide is without kiss Daniel.
Everybody runtown started with is now a proud record label owner and he's here having petty issues with his label.
Shame on you runtown
2 Likes
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by MrRhymes101(m): 7:19am
U will be making a big mistake to think any artiste will respect u after calling him out publicly, even if it was u that made him famous... Wedding MC
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by Homeboiy: 7:22am
042 no dey carry last
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by GreenMavro: 11:39am
jezz
Do not despise your humble beginning... the small rats made you a big rat
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by Queenserah26(f): 11:40am
Another drama loading...
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by cutefergiee(m): 11:40am
Ok... Make I pick dis wknd games jawe... Wetin consigns me
3 Likes
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by IamAirforce1: 11:41am
Man wey sabi
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by agbonkamen(f): 11:41am
All these our Nigerian artistes singing nonsense go dey do anyhow....
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by Nicklaus619(m): 11:43am
Whatever menh zero fvck given.
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by nonye6194(m): 11:43am
Entertainers and their record label wahala no be today e start. Some end well, some ends the artiste's career.
By the way, how much is brown beans per cup in your area?
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by SuperBlack: 11:44am
Nonsense
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by jdstunt(m): 11:46am
Ok
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by Wesporting: 11:47am
You see why it's hard to sign artists nowadays? ungrateful peeps
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by madgoat(m): 11:47am
Rubbish
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by AFONJAPIG(f): 11:52am
his village people will soon ruin his life, very soon he will join Eedris Abdulkareem and Blackface in beefing Gang
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by Gucciboss: 11:57am
Runtown my man. You should have stayed with Penthauze. The controversy is distraction to your music career. Imagine staying out of limelight for a year. You should thank your stars for the massive comeback. So artistes will likely go under in that kind of situation.
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by Wealthandjobs: 11:57am
He should have just kept quiet like kiss Daniel. Calling these guys small rats just confirm him to be an arrogant fellow as already insinuated by his record label. These kind of things will eventually be used to curry the favor of a judge in court in the event of full blown litigation.
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by kingscare1(m): 11:57am
okay Mr Runtown
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by ZombieTAMER: 12:00pm
Runvillage loading
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by tiger28: 12:01pm
EvilChild:and you??This early in the morning?? I bet Runtown and the other guy are KNOWN by MOST of us......does ANYONE on your street EVEN know you? Am tired of severe non-entities calling ppl that have achieved something in their lives losers.
1 Like
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by Gangster1ms: 12:01pm
Fear no man.. runtown my nigga
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by EmmaLege: 12:02pm
Bad guy. Hehe
|Re: Runtown Replies Record Label, Calls Them "Small Rats" by SteveMarvic(m): 12:04pm
cutefergiee:baba,ah be novice for the game nah,help me for this weekend game
henryhee, Hormenah97(m), Fiaburnthem, amzee(m), Kingsunnyaleke, bus1, ovcwality(m), ezekiel4luv(m), koolcat, Abebelinus(f), webmaster001, BchristopherJ(m), Gomd, mistakay, afoxy17, effty(m), CaptMG, DahtDopeBoi(m), inikamoze(m), GEEBITE, nevilbot, Itsachair, donsamtex(m), fabianiyobosa, Bossmafia(m), Pentools(m), igudia5(m), frenzyduchess(f), happykidArotiba(m), Sunnick(m), CoolAmbience(m), Amincan2010(m), Mufasa27(m), iamprofralph, Joyrichard21(f), obasi23 and 60 guest(s)
