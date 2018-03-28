₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by FlirtyKaren(f): 7:21am
Guys, Linda Ikeji is engaged! This time around, it's not a guess, not a rumour. It is real.
Linda Ikeji's fiance is not one to bare too much of himself to limelight.
According to a very reliable source Big Sam of BroadwayTV, Linda Ikeji's husband-to-be used to be her ex-boyfriend. He had relocated abroad and was based abroad before he finally relocated back to Nigeria. The two reconnected again and picked up from where they stopped..
There were rumours Linda Ikeji was engaged earlier this year. Linda would later shut the rumours down by posting a photo of her ring finger and said:
“Ring finger still bare. . The pressure to marry…Lol. It will happen..it just hasn’t. ”
The story then too was that the 37 year-old media mogul was keeping her engagement news under wraps but her would-be husband was too excited to keep it a secret. And that the preparations for the wedding was already on the way.
Linda has also admitted that she’s under “intense pressure” to find a husband. At a point, she said she was fed up of being constantly prodded by “family and friends” to get married.
Our source, who is a very close friend to Linda Ikeji, says this time, Linda Ikeji's engagement is so true.
Big congratulations to her.
https://lailasnews.com/linda-ikeji-is-finally-engaged-confirmed/
3 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by izzou(m): 7:22am
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by farano(f): 7:23am
Wow Big Congratulations to her .. Menh marriage don dey hungry me
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by izzou(m): 7:24am
Marriage pressure no be here. If she hug any guy, e Don turn speculation
Abeg make una free Linda my crush
Meanwhile
12 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by NairalandCS(m): 7:29am
Linda My love, So she is off the market ?
I no marry again be that, single till i die.
20 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by ashewoboy(m): 7:33am
really! where is your evidence? you posted that the husband to be unveiled it online, where is his own post that revealed the information?
congratulations to her. she is actually beautiful for that age. she is an independent lady. i wonder if all these independent ladies have libidos. like her counterpart called slay mamas can not do without dick and extorting men. they use their cookie to get wealth. many opine that linda ikeji is guilty too buh i choose to disbelieve. she worked hard to get what she has acquired. she is an exemplary media mogul. slay mamas should take their que from her.
5 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by Seun(m): 7:34am
Wow, this is good news. Congratulations to Ms Ikeji, her fiance, and their families!
12 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by Sarang: 7:35am
This thread is promising or just rumour? You guys should just leave this woman alone
Please see link on my signature and share
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by bettyy: 7:35am
Ok
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by TroubleMaker47(m): 7:36am
Good! Atleast haters would rest now
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by Teadavid23(m): 7:36am
Toor. Good for her
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by ruggedtimi(m): 7:36am
gold digger and is obvious the guy wants his own Mercedes SUV.
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by priceaction: 7:36am
Boy friend is still boy friend. The guy forgot something to take along. Amebo..
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by AnonyNymous(m): 7:37am
Wonder if Wizkid will perform at her wedding too
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by farano(f): 7:37am
NairalandCS:Story
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by Okoyeebos: 7:37am
Ladies and Gentlemen, that's exactly what you call a "London-used husband"
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by Shugarlord213: 7:37am
The guy above me don day vex now
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by Evablizin(f): 7:37am
NairalandCS:De lie small small now
4 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by wese90(m): 7:37am
Congrats dear
You can check out my last thread if you need a grade A usa ultra Slim gaming laptop
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by friimarket01: 7:37am
Ub
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by Jooosy: 7:37am
Goodluck to her.
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:38am
Adupe ti jesu if the story is true.
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by Profcamsey(m): 7:38am
I'm so happy... Nobody should be forced to get married. Marry when you want to.
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by doyinbaby(f): 7:38am
At least all the go and marry crew will let her rest
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by lastempero: 7:38am
Fine chick
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:38am
Good
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 7:39am
OK that old cargo Linda
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by adaksbullet(m): 7:39am
Smell smell punsy
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by tuhamworld: 7:39am
Congratulations Linda Ikeji
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by bjayx: 7:39am
Who is Linda ikeji
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by SWORD419(m): 7:40am
and so
|Re: Linda Ikeji Is Finally Engaged (To Her Ex-Boyfriend) by hustler86(m): 7:40am
farano:
I'm Available �
