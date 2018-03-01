₦airaland Forum

Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by Amagite(f): 7:23am
Actress, Genevieve Nnaji is such an ageless beauty.

She shared these photos of herself rocking natural cornrows and she looks effortlessly beautiful.

https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/genevieve-nnaji-looking-effortlessly-beautiful-natural-cornrows-photos.html

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by ashewoboy(m): 7:25am
who is that babe behind her? she get flat yanshcheesy.

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by NairalandCS(m): 7:27am
ashewoboy:
who is that babe behind her? she get flat yanshcheesy.

Aswear. The thing flat pass my flat screen tv. grin

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by DrinkLimca(m): 7:30am
She could be mistaken for a 25 years old lady...
Damm too much beauty and brain in one woman..
Damm who has her phone number?
I had a vision where the lord said, she will be my wife..

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by hajoke2000(f): 7:30am
pretty
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by farano(f): 7:32am
ashewoboy:
who is that babe behind her? she get flat yanshcheesy.
NairalandCS:


Aswear. The thing flat pass my flat screen tv. grin
Her boyfriend enjoys it like that tongue

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by Skyfornia(m): 7:37am
And na guy dey fix her hair, nice one....so this celebrities visits beauty parlours? I think say na home service dem dey do.
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by Charliiee(m): 8:49am
Genevieve is a fvcking beauty.

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by Deshannel(m): 8:56am
Is Genevieve is a modern vampire or what shocked ?
At the that age aunty is still very much chykable and hot in the market lipsrsealed.
Milf toh Bahd! cheesy.

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by IsYou: 9:20am
She is blessed with beauty,every year young.

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by xsoonest23: 10:12am

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by MsFaith(f): 10:12am
farano:
Her boyfriend enjoys it like that tongue
Tell them o.
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:13am
Forever Beautiful. ....
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by fk002: 10:13am
Genevieve is beautiful



I missed some of her movie's, i can still recall one i forgot the name tho

She acted it with Ramsey Noah he was a prince while she was a village girl, she kept on doing the house chores while her step sisters were enjoying all the goodies but at long last she would get married to the prince.

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by mickapolo: 10:14am
t
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by styless(f): 10:14am
grin
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:15am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Forever Beautiful. ....
Hmm like you have never heard of the phrase"Beauty fades".
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by pat077: 10:15am
Very natural
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:16am
Hardeybohwarley:
Hmm like you have never heard of the phrase"Beauty fades".
Not ALL beauty....
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by Jooosy: 10:18am
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looking Beautiful In Cornrows (photos) by BabatCargo(m): 10:18am
Beauty with brain

