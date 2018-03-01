Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS (1890 Views)

According to reports, he went back to his base in South Africa on January - only for him to die in a fatal accident while driving his classy car last month, February 2018.



Preparations and arrangements for his burial are underway. May his soul rest in peace.



cc; lalasticlala





Only GOD knows how he made his millons





Next of kin' nor sabi spend money oh, if u get money enjoy itself now



Bros if u die,ur next of kin go spend ur money anyhow , carry big big ukwu , drink big big stout chop many tolotolo with ur hard earned money











Looking at the beautiful edifice he erected at his village and the grave he's going to sleep on forever makes me remember what my little bro always say... ''Vanity upon Vanity, all is Vanity''











Sleep well bro, life is also unfair to the rich. 1 Like

Ndi umu-nnadi ndi okpu red in arsenal spying and controlling with their devices....May his soul rest in peace

Village people didnt even allow him enjoy his newly built house. Chai, ife mebili, nwanne naa na udo.

RIP to the dead.



Dem village people bad gan... His kinsmen just be like...

Bad

Igbo Amaka

Lord keep us

too bad

Terrible





All the riches and wealth can never been taken with you. Nobody has a solution to death, yet you look around and see so much wealth go to waste in the hands of people who never laboured for it.





.

ekiti paople i fear una oooooo

that's the reason why you have to live for God cos you don't know ur hour.

R.I.P

Its well.... Village pple , Una Weldon oo

Nawa ooo

Enemies

Village people volume 1

So painful





Life I just like a mist.... appears for a day then disappears 2mao