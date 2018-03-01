₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:26am
A young Nigerian man simply identified as Emeka was killed in a fatal car accident. The deceased who hailed from Awka-Etiti town in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was reported to have come back from South Africa in December 2017 to celebrate Christmas festivity and officially launch his new house.
According to reports, he went back to his base in South Africa on January - only for him to die in a fatal accident while driving his classy car last month, February 2018.
Preparations and arrangements for his burial are underway. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/south-african-based-nigerian-man-dies-months-after-opening-his-new-house-photos.html
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:27am
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by pyyxxaro: 8:35am
Tooooooo bad
Only GOD knows how he made his millons
Next of kin' nor sabi spend money oh, if u get money enjoy itself now
Bros if u die,ur next of kin go spend ur money anyhow , carry big big ukwu , drink big big stout chop many tolotolo with ur hard earned money
Rip to him
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by JasonScolari: 9:21am
Looking at the beautiful edifice he erected at his village and the grave he's going to sleep on forever makes me remember what my little bro always say... ''Vanity upon Vanity, all is Vanity''
Sleep well bro, life is also unfair to the rich.
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by Lonestar124: 9:56am
Ndi umu-nnadi ndi okpu red in arsenal spying and controlling with their devices....May his soul rest in peace
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by cremedelacreme: 12:06pm
Village people didnt even allow him enjoy his newly built house. Chai, ife mebili, nwanne naa na udo.
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by Badgers14: 12:06pm
RIP to the dead.
Dem village people bad gan... His kinsmen just be like...
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by Stem23: 12:06pm
Bad
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 12:07pm
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by Samusu(m): 12:07pm
Igbo Amaka
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by Damilare6293: 12:07pm
Lord keep us
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by mayowascholar(m): 12:07pm
too bad
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by Sanchase: 12:07pm
Terrible
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by xsoonest179: 12:08pm
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by Sanchase: 12:09pm
Its terrible, people don't think of the life after living on earth, where do you go ?
All the riches and wealth can never been taken with you. Nobody has a solution to death, yet you look around and see so much wealth go to waste in the hands of people who never laboured for it.
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by wittyt98(m): 12:09pm
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by mhizcassidy001(f): 12:10pm
ekiti paople i fear una oooooo
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by MTKbudapest(m): 12:10pm
that's the reason why you have to live for God cos you don't know ur hour.
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by Pipedreams: 12:10pm
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by jerrybakermillz(m): 12:10pm
R.I.P
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by obembet(m): 12:10pm
Its well.... Village pple , Una Weldon oo
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by marshallmoni(m): 12:10pm
Nawa ooo
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by sirusX(m): 12:10pm
Enemies
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by Learnstuffs(m): 12:10pm
Village people volume 1
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by Spanner4(m): 12:11pm
So painful
Life I just like a mist.... appears for a day then disappears 2mao
|Re: South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS by ZombieTAMER: 12:11pm
Village people
Village people
Village people
Buhari sef
