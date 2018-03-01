AMAZING: Over 300 CEOs To Gather In Lagos, As The Entrepreneur Africa Holds The Business Meeting



With a view to providing business leaders, entrepreneurs and executives a platform to brainstorm and grow their business/professional network, popular business/entrepreneurship magazine, the entrepreneur africa will be hosting over three hundred (300) business people to a unique event titled the Business Meeting. This event with the theme: Achieving Business Growth; Breaking New Grounds holds on May 18, 2018 at Virginrose Resorts, V.I, Lagos, as the magazine is set to celebrate its first anniversary in the same month.



Described as a landmark event of the year for business people who wish to increase theprofitability of their businesses, attain overall growth in this year of growth, and seize hold of new opportunities, the Business Meeting will feature thepersonalities behind some of the big brands in themajor industries in the Nigerian economy (some of whom would constitute the discussion panels).



According to the management of theentrepreneur africa, led by David Agu Esq., “theevent is intended to serve as a connecting platform where startups owners can connect with industry leaders, and every participant will grow their business network”. To this effect, there will be a cocktail session when the participants will mix up and interact on possible synergies, while sharing glasses of wines.



And the best part is, the event is absolutely free. However, it’s strictly by registration, and intending attendees need to hurry to register before seats are fully booked. To register for FREE, visit the link below:



www.theentrepreneurafrica.com/thebusinessmeeting‎

