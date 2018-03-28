Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" (2847 Views)

Socialist Party of Nigeria, SPN, Protests INEC's Refusal To Issue Registration / Buhari Signs Treaty On Establishment Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor / Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider his stance and sign the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement before it is too late.



The former president expressed disappointment that Nigeria was not among the 44 member countries of the African Union that endorsed the agreement.



“That President Buhari didn’t sign the free trade agreement in Kigali is disappointing; I hope he signs it before it is too late,”Mr. Obasanjo was quoted as saying.



“Egypt started the discussion on the formation of the Organisation of African Unity but didn’t conclude it and Nigeria took over. Nigeria was also central to the discussion of the free trade agreement, but I am surprised that the country withdrew from signing.”



The agreement was signed during the 18th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of (AU) Heads of State and Governments on March 21 in Kigali, Rwanda.



Nigeria and South Africa were two of Africa’s biggest economies that withheld their assent to the agreement meant to establish a common protocol to allow free movement of goods and services among member nations of the AU. South Africa later signed.



Seven other countries, including Burundi, Guinea Bissau and Eritrea also did not sign the agreement.



Although the Federal Executive Council had given consent for Nigeria to sign the agreement, Mr. Buhari canceled his schedule to attend the AU meeting at the last minute.



Prominent interest groups like the Nigeria Labour Congress and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria kicked against the treaty, saying aspects of the agreement would hurt Nigeria’s interest.



Consequently, the decision to sign the agreement was postponed to allow for adequate consultation and inputs from interest group, particularly with the NLC, which called the treaty a “renewed, extremely dangerous and radioactive neo-liberal policy initiative.”



But, Mr. Obasanjo, who was named on Friday as chair of the Advisory Council for Intra-African Trade Fair organised by African Export-Import Bank in conjunction with the Egyptian government for December 2018, said he was surprised Nigeria refused to sign the trade agreement.



He recalled the leading role Nigeria played in founding the free trade agreement initiative, saying apart from Egypt, which started the discussion on the formation of the Organisation of African Unity, Nigeria was central to all discussions on the agreement.



The AfCFTA treaty is one of the flagship projects of the AU Agenda 2063 to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons, investments and a single currency.



Signatories to the agreement so far included Niger, Rwanda, Angola, C.A.R., Chad, Comoros, Congo, Djibouti, The Gambia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritania, Mozambique, Cote D’Ivoire, Seychelles, Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.



Others include Morocco, Swaziland, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, South Sudan, Uganda, Egypt, Ethiopia, Sao Tome and Principle, Togo and Tunisia.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/263304-buharis-refusal-to-sign-african-trade-treaty-disappointing-obasanjo.html/amp







Buhari is a brain-dead living dog while Obasanjo is a dead lion.



Although the Bible says that "a living dog is better than a dead lion"

With Buhari we now know that a brain-dead living dog is worse than a dead lion.



I dedicate my FTC to everyone who believes Buhari has ruined Nigeria enough and deserves to be hauled back to Daura. Buhari is a brain-dead living dog while Obasanjo is a dead lion.Although the Bible says thatWith Buhari we now know that a brain-dead living dog is worse than a dead lion.I dedicate my FTC to everyone who believes Buhari has ruined Nigeria enough and deserves to be hauled back to Daura. 12 Likes 3 Shares

So Mavrodi died on Monday in the month of March (MMM), are you thinking wat am thinking? 5 Likes

Who two of them epp! Expired fools 1 Like 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:



Oya, empty that dustbin Oya, empty that dustbin 1 Like

hmm

Did Buhari say he would not sign the agreement?

Just yesterday, à committee was set up to look into the agreement with a view to finding out how it would benefit Nigeria �� which to me is the best thing to do. You don't just sign anything that comes to your table especially an agreement between nations.



Even SA did not sign. This is not unconnected with their position in the African continent. Let it be reviewed first, let's see if it would be beneficial or detrimental to us. Even Obasanjo would not have just signed it if he was on that seat. 8 Likes

Both Obj and Buhari should F*ckoff 1 Like

Hmmmmm

Okay

1

Buahri is a pathetic mistake Nigeria ever made. He could append a bilateral trade deal with lazy country Qatar that is only so dependent on the west for everything, but refuses to sign an AU Trade deal. How bad can it get with this dullard of a president 2 Likes 1 Share

we are waiting but I need d pple has to be educated of its importance..

Okay, but where is the slamming?

Obj is wrong! Good free trade agreement doesnt exist especially when you have the biggest market in africal 2 Likes

Buhari seems to be a pupet

Buhari wants to cripple the igbos. He knows the that Igbos are the powers house of the comerce and trading in Nigeria. He just targeted the Igbos

Maybe the English in the Trade deal

Though Buhari is an evil terrorist who does not deserve being a local govt chairman, the trade deal will not favour Nigeria with the biggest market in Africa. Nigeria could easily become a dumping ground for African made goods and our local manufacturers with high cost of power generation cannot compete and will go out of business.

NwaAmaikpe:



Let it out as usual. Qe are waiting. Let it out as usual. Qe are waiting.

I don't blame Buhari, you don't expect him to sign a document he can't understand.

All these politicians drama

Wetin buhari know? Failed president.

Okay

Criminal advising Criminal very funny. Obasanjo is part of Nigeria problem.

How can that affect the unemployment rate at alarming...positive or negative?

NwaAmaikpe:

Purge it.. oga purge it ooo Purge it.. oga purge it ooo

never trust a man like obasanjo the only saint in nigeria...the man that could not complete lagos ibadan express..the man that brought in gej and then betrayed him and he brought in buhari and he is currently betraying him,he knew buhari was a islamic fanatic and yet he supported him,he knew buhari had nepotism in his blood.in a sane country this man called obasanjo should be in jail. 2 Likes