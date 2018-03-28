₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Obasanjo: "Buhari's Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing"
|Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by Bella48: 11:16am
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider his stance and sign the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement before it is too late.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/263304-buharis-refusal-to-sign-african-trade-treaty-disappointing-obasanjo.html/amp
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by NwaAmaikpe: 11:50am
Buhari is a brain-dead living dog while Obasanjo is a dead lion.
Although the Bible says that "a living dog is better than a dead lion"
With Buhari we now know that a brain-dead living dog is worse than a dead lion.
I dedicate my FTC to everyone who believes Buhari has ruined Nigeria enough and deserves to be hauled back to Daura.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by GreenMavro: 11:51am
So Mavrodi died on Monday in the month of March (MMM), are you thinking wat am thinking?
5 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by ceeroh(m): 11:51am
Who two of them epp! Expired fools
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by ceeroh(m): 11:52am
NwaAmaikpe:
Oya, empty that dustbin
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by CyberWolf: 11:52am
hmm
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by monlawal(m): 11:52am
Did Buhari say he would not sign the agreement?
Just yesterday, à committee was set up to look into the agreement with a view to finding out how it would benefit Nigeria �� which to me is the best thing to do. You don't just sign anything that comes to your table especially an agreement between nations.
Even SA did not sign. This is not unconnected with their position in the African continent. Let it be reviewed first, let's see if it would be beneficial or detrimental to us. Even Obasanjo would not have just signed it if he was on that seat.
8 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by SuperBlack: 11:52am
Both Obj and Buhari should F*ckoff
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by omolola15(m): 11:52am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by koolgee(m): 11:52am
Okay
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by hubtiva: 11:52am
1
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by jayson87: 11:53am
Buahri is a pathetic mistake Nigeria ever made. He could append a bilateral trade deal with lazy country Qatar that is only so dependent on the west for everything, but refuses to sign an AU Trade deal. How bad can it get with this dullard of a president
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by Oyinlade07(m): 11:53am
we are waiting but I need d pple has to be educated of its importance..
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by stringa(f): 11:53am
Okay, but where is the slamming?
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by bettercreature(m): 11:53am
Obj is wrong! Good free trade agreement doesnt exist especially when you have the biggest market in africal
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by najib632(m): 11:53am
Buhari seems to be a pupet
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by Ogonimilitant(m): 11:53am
Buhari wants to cripple the igbos. He knows the that Igbos are the powers house of the comerce and trading in Nigeria. He just targeted the Igbos
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by 400billionman: 11:53am
Maybe the English in the Trade deal
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by Youngzedd(m): 11:53am
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by Flets: 11:53am
Though Buhari is an evil terrorist who does not deserve being a local govt chairman, the trade deal will not favour Nigeria with the biggest market in Africa. Nigeria could easily become a dumping ground for African made goods and our local manufacturers with high cost of power generation cannot compete and will go out of business.
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by 01mcfadden(m): 11:53am
NwaAmaikpe:
Let it out as usual. Qe are waiting.
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by Xisnin(m): 11:53am
I don't blame Buhari, you don't expect him to sign a document he can't understand.
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by cinoedhunter: 11:54am
All these politicians drama
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by Ayoswit(f): 11:54am
Wetin buhari know? Failed president.
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by 400billionman: 11:54am
Okay
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by KingTrollMan: 11:54am
Criminal advising Criminal very funny. Obasanjo is part of Nigeria problem.
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by seunjungle1(m): 11:54am
How can that affect the unemployment rate at alarming...positive or negative?
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by YeyeGirl(f): 11:54am
NwaAmaikpe:Purge it.. oga purge it ooo
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by unknownsolja: 11:54am
never trust a man like obasanjo the only saint in nigeria...the man that could not complete lagos ibadan express..the man that brought in gej and then betrayed him and he brought in buhari and he is currently betraying him,he knew buhari was a islamic fanatic and yet he supported him,he knew buhari had nepotism in his blood.in a sane country this man called obasanjo should be in jail.
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo: "Buhari’s Refusal To Sign African Trade Treaty Disappointing" by fano252003: 11:55am
I believe he will sign it very soon, because he is working and studying over the document.
I also think Nigeria will greatly benefit from it,when finally signed
