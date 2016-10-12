₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by lagosmp3(m): 12:10pm
This morning, Bam Bam warned her fellow female housemate, Alex, to desist from wearing any of her lover, Teddy A’s clothes in the house. Alex sometimes wears some of Teddy’s clothes in the house.
Alex refused to accept Bam Bam’s warning and insisted that she was going to wear it afterall all housemates came individually and that it is left for Teddy to tell her not to wear his clothes.
SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/entertainment/bbnaija-desist-wearing-teddy-clothes-bambam-warns-alex-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sDscGss3Gc
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by gentleloadedkit: 12:20pm
Bam Bam warned her fellow female housemate
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by gentleloadedkit: 12:22pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Samsimple(m): 1:52pm
seriously just 3 comments and this made FP... this is strong oohhh
in other news some girls eeehhnn... abeg what is this girl displaying
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by delikay4luv: 1:52pm
This show no dey end. I refused to be tempted. Ban no hungry me.
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Chevronstaff: 1:53pm
lol...BamBam marking territory..
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Ufranklin92(m): 1:53pm
Jealousy wan kill person
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by stefanweeks: 1:53pm
Wetin concern Bam Bam?
Bit'ch be turning over protective these days
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by ochardbaby(m): 1:53pm
Personal property
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by femimailbox(m): 1:54pm
Sometimes I'm forced to think that women are naturally too jealous to share their man but on second thought I see Polygamy all around.
Women Matter is "the more you look, the less you see."
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by prettyomidan: 1:54pm
Okay. News!!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by prettyomidan: 1:55pm
Okay. All na News!!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by AlexCk: 1:55pm
...and this is news.
Why NL why??
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Dizu(m): 1:55pm
Nairaland with news drought, what da fvck with dis bigbroda isssue
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Kenzico(m): 1:55pm
Bam Bam must be stupid!! She wan marry Teddy A??
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Skepticus: 1:55pm
And Teddy A is the real champ.
Only Ho's fight over niggas
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Uromigod(m): 1:57pm
Nina gossiping with Khloe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiku8FxPty4
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by skales67: 1:57pm
See names! BamBam and Teddy A
Future leaders!
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Mopricelezz(f): 1:58pm
Yeye
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Prettyyemi(f): 1:58pm
I laugh in Spanish..
Is bambam now claiming to be teddy A's gf nii..
What kind of nonsense is that self..
Is it her clothes nii??..
I smh for her..
Radarada!!!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Monaco2(m): 1:58pm
Are these people OK?!? Are they aware it's just a show?!? Y is she acting as if d guy is her husband
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by zoeee(f): 1:58pm
na wa ooo..
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by CSTR1002: 2:01pm
This is what happens when you fucck a naive girl, she starts possessing you .
See her mouth like rat.
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by bennynaza(m): 2:02pm
Spent minutes thinking of punchline to comment.... Nothing.
The post is too pointless for a punchline
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by victorian(f): 2:02pm
Alex is cunning and Bambam knows Alex is falling gradually for Teddy A.
Bambam has seen the signs already.. I even saw Alex body language all over teddy and I just smiled.
If Bambam is not careful, Teddy will one of these days smash Alex in the toilet too when everyone is asleep.
And That's what she's waiting for anyways.
Smhhhh.
Bloody pretender.
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by Macnnoli4(m): 2:03pm
I hope she(Alex) dey wash am well?. Oh, I forgot they have a washing machine there.
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by AngelicBeing: 2:07pm
victorian:Gbam
|Re: Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) by xsoonest6: 2:10pm
(0) (Reply)
