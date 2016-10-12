Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Desist From Wearing Teddy A’s Clothes – Bambam Warns Alex (video) (2982 Views)

This morning, Bam Bam warned her fellow female housemate, Alex, to desist from wearing any of her lover, Teddy A’s clothes in the house. Alex sometimes wears some of Teddy’s clothes in the house.



Alex refused to accept Bam Bam’s warning and insisted that she was going to wear it afterall all housemates came individually and that it is left for Teddy to tell her not to wear his clothes.



SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/entertainment/bbnaija-desist-wearing-teddy-clothes-bambam-warns-alex-video/





seriously just 3 comments and this made FP... this is strong oohhh





in other news some girls eeehhnn... abeg what is this girl displaying 2 Likes

This show no dey end. I refused to be tempted. Ban no hungry me.

lol...BamBam marking territory..

Jealousy wan kill person

Wetin concern Bam Bam?



Bit'ch be turning over protective these days 1 Like

Personal property

Sometimes I'm forced to think that women are naturally too jealous to share their man but on second thought I see Polygamy all around.



Women Matter is "the more you look, the less you see."

Why NL why?? ...and this is newsWhy NL why??

Nairaland with news drought, what da fvck with dis bigbroda isssue





Bam Bam must be stupid!! She wan marry Teddy A?? 1 Like

And Teddy A is the real champ.



Only Ho's fight over niggas





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiku8FxPty4 Nina gossiping with Khloe

See names! BamBam and Teddy A



Future leaders! 1 Like

I laugh in Spanish..

Is bambam now claiming to be teddy A's gf nii..

What kind of nonsense is that self..

Is it her clothes nii??..

I smh for her..

Are these people OK?!? Are they aware it's just a show?!? Y is she acting as if d guy is her husband

This is what happens when you fucck a naive girl, she starts possessing you .





See her mouth like rat.

Spent minutes thinking of punchline to comment.... Nothing.



The post is too pointless for a punchline

Alex is cunning and Bambam knows Alex is falling gradually for Teddy A.



Bambam has seen the signs already.. I even saw Alex body language all over teddy and I just smiled.



If Bambam is not careful, Teddy will one of these days smash Alex in the toilet too when everyone is asleep.

And That's what she's waiting for anyways.

Bloody pretender.

I hope she(Alex) dey wash am well?. Oh, I forgot they have a washing machine there.