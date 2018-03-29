₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by autojosh: 12:52pm On Mar 28
As part of the plan by the Gov. Ambode administration to reform the transport sector in Lagos state, the popular New Garage Motor Park at Obafemi Awolowo way, Ikeja, has also enjoyed some major facelift.
The once very dirty, chaotic and disorganized motor park now wears a new look.
It is yet unknown if this reconstructed New Garage Motor Park ,Ikeja, will be an extension of the new Ikeja Bus Terminal which is just a stone throw from it.
The New Garage Motor Park is located close to the Ikeja Local Government Council at Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja.
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by solutionist: 5:39pm On Mar 28
Na wa. Garage, Motor parks, Bus stops, Bus terminal,etc., they are all getting transformed in Lagos.
I sincerely wish that the Lagos state government extends this their "transformation agenda" to the supply of pipe-borne water to the residents of Lagos state, that is if it wants to be taken seriously as a true Mega-City.
Good one all the same.
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by shervydman(m): 6:44pm On Mar 28
Nice one, Ambode.
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by Flashh: 7:15pm On Mar 28
He has been setting it from time to time.
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by fidalgo19: 7:59pm On Mar 28
Wtf
This one again
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by yashau(m): 8:04pm On Mar 28
wahalai Lagos is on the move
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by Okoroawusa: 8:23pm On Mar 28
My Lagos
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by unknownsolja: 8:41pm On Mar 28
wow!!!this is a world class garage...from world class terminal to world class garage..
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by amprat: 9:38pm On Mar 28
Difference between Lagos and other states is simple... Lagos governors steal money intellectually, use part for capital projects that all can see then spend or invest the remaining money to increase the value for themselves.
Before you start applauding just remember that you will pay and your generation unborn would still keep paying the debt Lagos has accumulated.
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by GavelSlam: 12:58am
amprat:
Please tell me which advanced nation doesn't have a high debt profile or at least 35% tax on its citizens.
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by Venerable612(m): 3:07am
I am mortified by all the PR on Ambode’s projects.
They are basic things that governments need to do.
It’s almost time for elections. We need to be sensitive - the government may be showcasing these stuffs to hoodwink citizens for votes.
We must judge each leadership according to their innovative policies and initiatives. Tinubu, and later Fashola’s, efforts with BRT, waste management, infrastructure (e.g. Eko Atlantic) and sports changed the face of Lagos. Ambode is simply building on that. Only initiative I see over the Internet is the LASEMA, which is highly commendable.
Please let’s stop gratifying these guys when they are simply doing their jobs. After’ all they are getting paid for it.
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by braimeddy: 6:39am
So this is what the president want to come and commission. I weep for this country
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by oderemo(m): 7:34am
unknownsolja:Really, really?
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by Samogbo1(m): 8:58am
This is not worth glorifying... I do pas ds "little park" on daily basis. Though it's clean but not worth d President's visit.
The space is not up to 2plots.
Even the highly appraised terminal doesn't worth d President's visit.
Though Ambode is really working!
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by Kobicove(m): 8:59am
This a good development
The major problem I see is the issue of maintenance
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by Oblitz(m): 9:00am
good one
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by koolgee(m): 9:00am
Good
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by ybalogs(m): 9:01am
A son argued with his father insisting that 1+1 is equal to 11.
D father looked at him and said "Go and buy 2 boiled eggs", the son went and returned with the 2 eggs.
The father said, give one to me and another one to your brother. And the son asks: what about me? The father responds: Eat the remaining nine eggs that are left.....nonsense.
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by schwarzermann: 9:01am
solutionist:
You wrote my mind... Spot on!
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by pornhub: 9:01am
Lagos now has no chill on development
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by tulipo: 9:04am
nice one!
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by JAZES(m): 9:04am
Can the Lagos state govt just pay as much attention to the educational sector and build also a world class hospital as well.
Kudos to Ambode but more need to be done in those two sectors too
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by kinkybunny(f): 9:05am
pornhub:
what type of service do you render?
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by Coolaid: 9:05am
Ambodeway!
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by funsho75(m): 9:05am
K
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by blaksril(m): 9:05am
Is this it? SMH
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by TheAngry1: 9:05am
solutionist:
Una go always see something negative to say sha! Tufiaa!!!!
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by Lexusgs430: 9:06am
When would our garbage be cleared and considerable working plan put in place, going forward?
Till we start dancing fuji garbage?
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by martineverest(m): 9:06am
the same place I pass daily? see as una overhype that normal-looking place
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by fidalgo19: 9:06am
Funny enough I don't see how this is a world class garage
|Re: Ambode Changes The Look Of The New Garage Motor Park At Ikeja by Fesomu(m): 9:06am
braimeddy:i weep for your ignorance
