The once very dirty, chaotic and disorganized motor park now wears a new look.



It is yet unknown if this reconstructed New Garage Motor Park ,Ikeja, will be an extension of the new Ikeja Bus Terminal which is just a stone throw from it.



The New Garage Motor Park is located close to the Ikeja Local Government Council at Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja.



Source:



Na wa. Garage, Motor parks, Bus stops, Bus terminal,etc., they are all getting transformed in Lagos.



I sincerely wish that the Lagos state government extends this their "transformation agenda" to the supply of pipe-borne water to the residents of Lagos state, that is if it wants to be taken seriously as a true Mega-City.





Good one all the same.

Nice one, Ambode. 2 Likes

He has been setting it from time to time. 3 Likes 2 Shares

wahalai Lagos is on the move 3 Likes 1 Share

My Lagos 1 Like

wow!!!this is a world class garage...from world class terminal to world class garage.. 2 Likes

Difference between Lagos and other states is simple... Lagos governors steal money intellectually, use part for capital projects that all can see then spend or invest the remaining money to increase the value for themselves.

Before you start applauding just remember that you will pay and your generation unborn would still keep paying the debt Lagos has accumulated. 5 Likes

amprat:

Difference between Lagos and other states is simple... Lagos governors steal money intellectually, use part for capital projects that all can see then spend or invest the remaining money to increase the value for themselves.

Before you start applauding just remember that you will pay and your generation unborn would still keep paying the debt Lagos has accumulated.

Please tell me which advanced nation doesn't have a high debt profile or at least 35% tax on its citizens. 3 Likes

I am mortified by all the PR on Ambode’s projects.

They are basic things that governments need to do.



It’s almost time for elections. We need to be sensitive - the government may be showcasing these stuffs to hoodwink citizens for votes.



We must judge each leadership according to their innovative policies and initiatives. Tinubu, and later Fashola’s, efforts with BRT, waste management, infrastructure (e.g. Eko Atlantic) and sports changed the face of Lagos. Ambode is simply building on that. Only initiative I see over the Internet is the LASEMA, which is highly commendable.



Please let’s stop gratifying these guys when they are simply doing their jobs. After’ all they are getting paid for it. 10 Likes 2 Shares

So this is what the president want to come and commission. I weep for this country 5 Likes

unknownsolja:

wow!!!this is a world class garage...from world class terminal to world class garage.. Really, really? Really, really?

This is not worth glorifying... I do pas ds "little park" on daily basis. Though it's clean but not worth d President's visit.



The space is not up to 2plots.



Even the highly appraised terminal doesn't worth d President's visit.



Though Ambode is really working!





The major problem I see is the issue of maintenance This a good development

solutionist:

Na wa. Garage, Motor parks, Bus stops, Bus terminal,etc., they are all getting transformed in Lagos.



I sincerely wish that the Lagos state government extends this their "transformation agenda" to the supply of pipe-borne water to the residents of Lagos state, that is if it wants to be taken seriously as a true Mega-City.





Good one all the same.

You wrote my mind... Spot on!

Lagos now has no chill on development

Can the Lagos state govt just pay as much attention to the educational sector and build also a world class hospital as well.

Kudos to Ambode but more need to be done in those two sectors too

pornhub:

Lagos now has no chill on development

what type of service do you render? what type of service do you render?

Ambodeway!

Is this it? SMH

solutionist:

Na wa. Garage, Motor parks, Bus stops, Bus terminal,etc., they are all getting transformed in Lagos.



I sincerely wish that the Lagos state government extends this their "transformation agenda" to the supply of pipe-borne water to the residents of Lagos state, that is if it wants to be taken seriously as a true Mega-City.





Good one all the same.

Una go always see something negative to say sha! Tufiaa!!!! Una go always see something negative to say sha! Tufiaa!!!!

When would our garbage be cleared and considerable working plan put in place, going forward?



Till we start dancing fuji garbage?

the same place I pass daily? see as una overhype that normal-looking place 1 Like

Funny enough I don't see how this is a world class garage