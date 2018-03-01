Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP (4163 Views)

This was made known in pictures shared on the Twitter handle of Governor Nyesom Wike a few minutes ago.



The lawmaker who was received by Governor Wike said his decision to join the PDP was for the good of his people.





http://newshelm.ng/photos-rivers-lawmaker-matthew-dike-dumps-apc-for-pdp/













A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Tai Constituency, Hon. Matthew Dike has dumped the All Progressive Congress for the People's Democratic Party in River State.This was made known in pictures shared on the Twitter handle of Governor Nyesom Wike a few minutes ago.The lawmaker who was received by Governor Wike said his decision to join the PDP was for the good of his people.

I don't just know what to type.

MissEdified:

cc lalsticlal mynd44









good. You are welcome good. You are welcome 4 Likes

Congrat to Matthew Dike, the good people of Tai and Rivers PDP



From Nassarawa to Rivers people are taking bold steps



Leaving the darkness of lies and deceit that APC offers 21 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew 1 Like

Who knows their scoreline

good one.....we expect more decamping 2 Likes

Ok

Mitcheew am not suprise cus apc is an ireland in rivers state, magnus abe boys clearing the road 2 Likes

Ogoni people dey answer Dike? Interesting

Wike wicked. Why do you want to continue tormenting Amaechi? 2 Likes

Wise man, wise decision cos apc got no future in rivers state 3 Likes

Wise decision. 1 Like

This Wike's face. I hope all is well?

From the second picture, Wike doesn't believe what that man's saying.

No reasonable person wants to continue to be associated with the APC. In simple terms, the APC is pure evil!



But do not be deceived, it's about 2019. ..it has nothing to do with the love for his people. 4 Likes

Yes o. Dump their sorry ass! 1 Like

Good for him

same useless elements..



Shame to APC. 1 Like

Wike's pose in the picture is epic... 2 Likes

Tomorrow when 100000 Defects to APC you will the same ipob miscreants crying all over the thread... 1 Like

APC is Boko haram, APC is a Boko herdsmen.



Say No To APC. Say No To Terrorism.



We are defending our selves and our votes. 3 Likes

obaataaokpaewu:

Ogoni people dey answer Dike? Interesting Its possible, might mean a different thing or might even be the same, like how Igbos bear Abasi, Obasi Its possible, might mean a different thing or might even be the same, like how Igbos bear Abasi, Obasi

Changing from the change

See as woke siddon for d second pix like landlord Wey dey expect due rent...

Like herbalist Wey see demon up dia

He has left the congregation of witches and wizards. Congrats to him

recycling bunch of thieves

