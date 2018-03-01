₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by MissEdified(f): 12:57pm
A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Tai Constituency, Hon. Matthew Dike has dumped the All Progressive Congress for the People’s Democratic Party in River State.
This was made known in pictures shared on the Twitter handle of Governor Nyesom Wike a few minutes ago.
The lawmaker who was received by Governor Wike said his decision to join the PDP was for the good of his people.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-rivers-lawmaker-matthew-dike-dumps-apc-for-pdp/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Holywizard(m): 12:59pm
I don't just know what to type.
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by zeuchineesnacks: 1:05pm
MissEdified:good. You are welcome
4 Likes
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Blizzy9ja: 1:07pm
Congrat to Matthew Dike, the good people of Tai and Rivers PDP
From Nassarawa to Rivers people are taking bold steps
Leaving the darkness of lies and deceit that APC offers
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by yarimo(m): 1:16pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Ifeanyi4491(m): 1:17pm
Who knows their scoreline
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by fran6co(m): 1:40pm
good one.....we expect more decamping
2 Likes
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by sotall(m): 1:48pm
Ok
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Hector09: 1:50pm
Mitcheew am not suprise cus apc is an ireland in rivers state, magnus abe boys clearing the road
2 Likes
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by obaataaokpaewu: 1:51pm
Ogoni people dey answer Dike? Interesting
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by xsoonest6: 1:52pm
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by ruggedized1: 1:52pm
Wike wicked. Why do you want to continue tormenting Amaechi?
2 Likes
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Dizu(m): 1:52pm
Wise man, wise decision cos apc got no future in rivers state
3 Likes
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by uruego(f): 1:53pm
Wise decision.
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by chrisxxx(m): 1:55pm
This Wike's face. I hope all is well?
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Nwambaise: 1:55pm
From the second picture, Wike doesn't believe what that man's saying.
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by AroOkigbo(m): 1:56pm
No reasonable person wants to continue to be associated with the APC. In simple terms, the APC is pure evil!
But do not be deceived, it's about 2019. ..it has nothing to do with the love for his people.
4 Likes
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by prettyomidan: 1:57pm
Yes o. Dump their sorry ass!
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by ican2020: 1:57pm
Good for him
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Firefire(m): 1:58pm
same useless elements..
Shame to APC.
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by maestroferdi: 1:59pm
Wike's pose in the picture is epic...
2 Likes
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Clerverly: 1:59pm
Tomorrow when 100000 Defects to APC you will the same ipob miscreants crying all over the thread...
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Jolar101(m): 2:01pm
APC is Boko haram, APC is a Boko herdsmen.
Say No To APC. Say No To Terrorism.
We are defending our selves and our votes.
3 Likes
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by AdaFonju: 2:02pm
obaataaokpaewu:Its possible, might mean a different thing or might even be the same, like how Igbos bear Abasi, Obasi
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Macnnoli4(m): 2:06pm
Changing from the change
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by cutefergiee(m): 2:06pm
See as woke siddon for d second pix like landlord Wey dey expect due rent...
Like herbalist Wey see demon up dia
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by RZArecta2(m): 2:06pm
He has left the congregation of witches and wizards. Congrats to him
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by fk002: 2:12pm
recycling bunch of thieves
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by kokakola: 2:13pm
Lack of Work, Job, Employment.
Do you know that a Dick can make Besties become enemies of progress?
Long Dick make them go gagger shuffle.
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by Antiruka: 2:13pm
Meet The HOSTS For The Singles Hookup & Hangout Event This Saturday....Live In Lagos
BTW...3 days to Go for the Event!,,,
|Re: Matthew Dike Dumps APC For PDP by senatordave1: 2:14pm
RZArecta2:And pdp are angels abi? That man has lost out politically.tai like other ogoni areas are apc strongholds.he wont make it back in 2019.
