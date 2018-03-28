₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,152 members, 4,159,144 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 03:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye (7673 Views)
700 Boko Haram Captives Have Escaped - Nigerian Army / 2 Chibokgirls Who Escaped From Boko Haram Trucks Now US Students (Pics) / Tambuwal: “You This Hausa Boy! Patience Jonathan Accused Me Of Conspiracy" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by vanessaRN(f): 1:05pm
The representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, has alleged that those who accused him of gun running, which led to his being summoned by the police have escaped from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lokoja, Kogi State.
Melaye leveled the accusation on Wednesday during the Senate plenary.
Melaye, who came under point of ordered on the floor of the Senate, asked the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to produce the suspect within 48 hours.
He told the lawmakers that his lawyers were in court by 9am on Wednesday to respond to the police allegations against him, but the Police were unable to produce the suspects in court.
He added that efforts by the police lawyer to persuade court to issue a bench warrant against him was rejected by the Court
But the prayer by Melaye to mandate the IGP to produce the suspects within 48 hours was ignored by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/28/those-who-accused-me-of-gun-running-have-escaped-from-police-custody-melaye/
cc lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by AntiWailer: 1:07pm
clown
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by yarimo(m): 1:10pm
That is not an excuse mr MELAYE, just present yourself to the nigeria police commands in kogi state for further investigations .
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by Blizzy9ja: 1:18pm
Funny Nigerian police(The worst in the world)... A failed state manned by a certificateless senile dullard
Nigeria is now a laughing stock in the international community
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by Redhot111(m): 1:20pm
yarimo:who sent ur brain on exile? Can't u see that the police arranged those guys to defame Melaye's character and they know the guys will not agree to go to jail for a crime that was actually never committed at all? So they just let those guys walk away cos once they appear in court, jail will be inevitable for them and the guys won't play to the extent of going to jail, hence they police, FG, and Bello came up with this "they escape" talk. Nigerians are watching keenly with our PVC in our hands.
62 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by yarimo(m): 1:26pm
Redhot111:post evidence where how and when police arrange those guys to defame MELAYE or keep your explanations for GODS
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by Redhot111(m): 1:32pm
yarimo:
Post evidence of when, where and how Melaye's sponsored them or u seal up ur mouth odour permanently. Why would the police let the suspects of such a high profile case escape if it wasn't an arranged drama.
74 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by reportnaija(m): 1:53pm
Cc Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by ican2020: 1:58pm
All evil gathering against you must fail
2 Likes
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by Babacele: 2:25pm
no be lie but try show face na...then you will understand it is a bait Mr Melaye.
1 Like
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by amidel(m): 2:28pm
The officers on duty that day ought to be summoned by the IGP.
1 Like
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by 400billionman: 2:29pm
Since 2015 it's one movie after another.
3 Likes
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by johnime: 2:38pm
JAMB QUESTION:
1. President RESIDES in Abuja = 2 Years plus
2. President VISITS Lagos = 2 Days plus
:: Therefore;
if Lagos Visit = Work Free Day, what has ABUJA RESIDENCY been?.
NOW we KNOW
3 Likes
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:39pm
Oga Dino, Your problem is not my problem. I have other things to worry about
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by MrImole(m): 2:40pm
Lol
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by sekundosekundo: 2:40pm
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 2:40pm
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by Ibyno(m): 2:42pm
Buhari should sack the IG of Police
1 Like
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by anibirelawal(m): 2:42pm
Hmm
Redhot111:
What if Dino actually involved and arranged for their escape from jail in order to escape the charges against him
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by Mak4web(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by nairaman66(m): 2:44pm
Nigerian police including the IG, buhari and another governor are working efficiently together!
Nigeria as a country is a joke!
1 Like
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by awa(m): 2:44pm
NPF is a joke
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by tlurdy: 2:44pm
Not surprise ! Fsaar! Is time to EndSaar
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by eTECTIVe(m): 2:44pm
Dis is looking like anoda scripted plot... U arrest Ppl who U claim have indicted Dino for multiple charges and d same suspects have escaped and U are more concerned with Dino? How did dey escape from police custody or dey want to also make Ppl believe Dino arranged for their breakout? D Police force under dis IG is simply clowns in black clothing
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by Adebowale89(m): 2:45pm
yarimo:
you sounded so dull, pls what Investigation when those the police force manipulate to wrongly Impersonate him in the empirical allegations had been released and relieved of their job
that IGP is better of a politician than police chief
1 Like
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by bjhandz: 2:45pm
This is people are acting season film since 2015 it will end 2019 we now in season 3. That is how they start saraki case They are all comedians
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by Tracypacy: 2:46pm
Distinguished citizens, kindly lend me your ears for a few minutes. This won’t take long.
From recently concluded joint investigations with the authorities, we have found without an iota of doubt that cab drivers (Uber, Taxify, Yellow Cab etc) Are now colluding with SARS.
Be mindful of the kind of calls you receive when you are in these services. Some of them are informants and they make you a target of these authority backed men of the underworld (SARS). The cases we have been receiving in relation to this have been very disturbing. There’s been situations where people receive calls on payment & in a very short time the vehicle is double crossed with SARS asking about the exact sums and demanding a cut. Please be discreet & be very careful when in these cabs.
Also ladies, I beg of you, knowing fully well how difficult things may get. Don’t seek help from people you met online. Anyone telling you they have a friend somewhere willing to set you up in business just for sending him nudes, doesn’t mean well for you.
Once you allow your need and their lying tongue push you to do the despicable, you will be ensnared in the convoluted web of blackmail. They will become friends with your closest friends and threaten to post your nudes tagging your friends & families unless you do as they say.
Be careful out there. The world around you is changing. Talk to your friends and families. This can happen to anyone and it is very difficult to investigate because most victims are too ashamed to make a case or come forward. Things are happening out there....End Of Celestial Admonition....
NB: Anyone posting the nudes of another is mostly a blackmailer. Help us get them apprehended. Report such handles and Facebook account. Don’t encourage this dastardly act. Women are the heart and soul of Africa, don’t ruin them emotionally with irresponsible use of social media.
Share this across platforms. Educate everyone in your network. Share on WhatsApp. Help our youth the truth to know.
For the blackmailers, note that your days are numbered. We have all the information necessary to carry out a robust track. Please post the nudes of the lady in question and be our guest. We are waiting.
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by nairaman66(m): 2:47pm
Redhot111:
Don’t explain to dullards! They never understand anything
2 Likes
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by zicoraads(m): 2:48pm
The Senate is not Dino's personal estate. He should face his issues and stop bringing his personal problems to the floor of the Senate.
|Re: Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye by prettytolar(f): 2:48pm
Everyone should watchout for this lady Scammer
Nwaeme dabere
Her Account number is:
0209836942
Gtb
Contact
08116999929
Note: Do not pay any money into her account.
She's a Ponzi scammer.
Achaba (Okada) Banned In Minna, Replaced With Tricycles / Meet President Buhari's Personal Photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo / The 6th Igbo State Must Be Anioma State- Igbodefender.com
Viewing this topic: ozodigboo(m), dematics, kholi(m), jdleo32(m), kahal29, Mactruth(m), mayorhy, Ralphdan(m), davinchecodes(m), nathyx, tunsjimmy, julgs(m), amosnaira, Verytall(m), Redhot111(m), elninosft(m), edgecution(m), DanEmakoji(m), seyichem(m), gbagyiza, Dsegsam(m), prinzedy(m), soladnet14, blackbreed25(m), osumak2 and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9