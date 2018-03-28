Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Those Who Accused Me Of Gun Running Have Escaped From Police Custody – Melaye (7673 Views)

The representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, has alleged that those who accused him of gun running, which led to his being summoned by the police have escaped from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Melaye leveled the accusation on Wednesday during the Senate plenary.

Melaye, who came under point of ordered on the floor of the Senate, asked the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to produce the suspect within 48 hours.

He told the lawmakers that his lawyers were in court by 9am on Wednesday to respond to the police allegations against him, but the Police were unable to produce the suspects in court.

He added that efforts by the police lawyer to persuade court to issue a bench warrant against him was rejected by the Court

But the prayer by Melaye to mandate the IGP to produce the suspects within 48 hours was ignored by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/28/those-who-accused-me-of-gun-running-have-escaped-from-police-custody-melaye/



clown

That is not an excuse mr MELAYE, just present yourself to the nigeria police commands in kogi state for further investigations .

Funny Nigerian police(The worst in the world)... A failed state manned by a certificateless senile dullard



Nigeria is now a laughing stock in the international community 31 Likes 3 Shares

yarimo:

who sent ur brain on exile? Can't u see that the police arranged those guys to defame Melaye's character and they know the guys will not agree to go to jail for a crime that was actually never committed at all? So they just let those guys walk away cos once they appear in court, jail will be inevitable for them and the guys won't play to the extent of going to jail, hence they police, FG, and Bello came up with this "they escape" talk. Nigerians are watching keenly with our PVC in our hands.

Redhot111:

post evidence where how and when police arrange those guys to defame MELAYE or keep your explanations for GODS

yarimo:

post evidence where how and when police arrange those guys to defame MELAYE or keep your explanations for GODS

Post evidence of when, where and how Melaye's sponsored them or u seal up ur mouth odour permanently. Why would the police let the suspects of such a high profile case escape if it wasn't an arranged drama.

Cc Lalasticlala mynd44

All evil gathering against you must fail

no be lie but try show face na...then you will understand it is a bait Mr Melaye.

The officers on duty that day ought to be summoned by the IGP.

Since 2015 it's one movie after another.

JAMB QUESTION:



1. President RESIDES in Abuja = 2 Years plus



2. President VISITS Lagos = 2 Days plus



:: Therefore;

if Lagos Visit = Work Free Day, what has ABUJA RESIDENCY been?.



NOW we KNOW

Oga Dino, Your problem is not my problem. I have other things to worry about

Lol

Buhari should sack the IG of Police

Redhot111:





Post evidence of when, where and how Melaye's sponsored them or u seal up ur mouth odour permanently. Why would the police let the suspects of such a high profile case escape if it wasn't an arranged drama.

What if Dino actually involved and arranged for their escape from jail in order to escape the charges against him HmmWhat if Dino actually involved and arranged for their escape from jail in order to escape the charges against him

Nigerian police including the IG, buhari and another governor are working efficiently together!



Nigeria as a country is a joke!

NPF is a joke

Not surprise ! Fsaar! Is time to EndSaar

Dis is looking like anoda scripted plot... U arrest Ppl who U claim have indicted Dino for multiple charges and d same suspects have escaped and U are more concerned with Dino? How did dey escape from police custody or dey want to also make Ppl believe Dino arranged for their breakout? D Police force under dis IG is simply clowns in black clothing

yarimo:

That is not an excuse mr MELAYE, just present yourself to the nigeria police commands in kogi state for further investigations .



you sounded so dull, pls what Investigation when those the police force manipulate to wrongly Impersonate him in the empirical allegations had been released and relieved of their job





you sounded so dull, pls what Investigation when those the police force manipulate to wrongly Impersonate him in the empirical allegations had been released and relieved of their job

that IGP is better of a politician than police chief

This is people are acting season film since 2015 it will end 2019 we now in season 3. That is how they start saraki case They are all comedians

Redhot111:





Post evidence of when, where and how Melaye's sponsored them or u seal up ur mouth odour permanently. Why would the police let the suspects of such a high profile case escape if it wasn't an arranged drama.

Don't explain to dullards! They never understand anything

The Senate is not Dino's personal estate. He should face his issues and stop bringing his personal problems to the floor of the Senate.