so cute.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/28/lovely-photo-of-president-buhari-and-his-grandchild/



cc lalasticlala so cute.sourcecc lalasticlala 4 Likes

BUHARI the most honest and humble president of Nigeria since 1960



BUHARI the role model and mentor to majority of Nigerians



BUHARI the best thing to happen for nigeria and nigerians as president



BUHARI the greatest nigeria leader ever in history of Nigeria



BUHARI til 2023 37 Likes 4 Shares

if u like show us his great great great grandchildren .....







the person that will win the 2019 election is known by the ALMIGHTY 12 Likes 1 Share

Whomever you are, you are really sick upstairs. Applauding him when Nigerians are dying on a daily basis from avoidable circumstances. Children dying from lack of basic health care, while he uses tax payer's monies to fly his children abroad for treatment, Fulani herdsmen etc. Whomever you are, you are really sick upstairs. Applauding him when Nigerians are dying on a daily basis from avoidable circumstances. Children dying from lack of basic health care, while he uses tax payer's monies to fly his children abroad for treatment, Fulani herdsmen etc. 44 Likes 3 Shares

He can merry and play with his kids and grand kids, Nigerians are lossing theirs daily to Fulani herdsmen terrorists, yet he does nothing meaningful except a few charade for optics. 4 Likes 1 Share

10 Likes 2 Shares

the innocent child will now be suffering from the curses laid down on his grandfather's head chaiii... .. generational curse loading 9 Likes 1 Share

Cute 1 Like 1 Share

Sai Baba

Hmm

Remembering parents that lost their children, children that lost their parents in Benue, taraba and other states courtesy: herdsmen. A dog knows how to feed its own & knows how to bite another dog pickin 2 Likes







take that child from the illiterate, clueless, and tribal bigot called buhari before he inflicts the girl's life with recession,poverty,backwardness and game-blaming. take that child from the illiterate, clueless, and tribal bigot called buhari before he inflicts the girl's life with recession,poverty,backwardness and game-blaming. 2 Likes

Who else has watched that video on Facebook where Buhari was asked a question on fighting corruption in Nigeria and he was answering off point.



I was really embarrassed. Please I implore everyone to look for that video and watch and understand that we truly need an articulated individual as a president come 2019 2 Likes 1 Share







lzaa imhotep make una come o.

Ezigbo nsogbu Di! lzaa imhotep make una come o.Ezigbo nsogbu Di! 1 Like 1 Share

Many grandpas carry their grandchildren and its no news....haba 1 Like

I have no doubt the demons sent by Buhari to possed you are at work, I just hope and pray u don't become the head of demons if not............... I have no doubt the demons sent by Buhari to possed you are at work, I just hope and pray u don't become the head of demons if not............... 3 Likes

Image laundry for the worst president ever in Nigeria's history.

The grand child terrorist buhari is holding is not different from the many parents and grand parent that lost theirs no thanks to his terrorist brothers.

A proud granddad he is.

