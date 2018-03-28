₦airaland Forum

Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by ceoreportnaija: 1:22pm

so cute.

source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/28/lovely-photo-of-president-buhari-and-his-grandchild/

cc lalasticlala

4 Likes

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by yarimo(m): 1:29pm
BUHARI the most honest and humble president of Nigeria since 1960

BUHARI the role model and mentor to majority of Nigerians

BUHARI the best thing to happen for nigeria and nigerians as president

BUHARI the greatest nigeria leader ever in history of Nigeria

BUHARI til 2023

37 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by Mynd44: 1:32pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4423144/lovely-photo-president-buhari-daughter
Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by hajoke2000(f): 1:39pm
if u like show us his great great great grandchildren .....



the person that will win the 2019 election is known by the ALMIGHTY

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by kmcutez(f): 1:44pm
yarimo:
BUHARI the most honest and humble president of Nigeria since 1960

BUHARI the role model and mentor to majority of Nigerians

BUHARI the best thing to happen for nigeria and nigerians as president

BUHARI the greatest nigeria leader ever in history of Nigeria

BUHARI til 2023

Whomever you are, you are really sick upstairs. Applauding him when Nigerians are dying on a daily basis from avoidable circumstances. Children dying from lack of basic health care, while he uses tax payer's monies to fly his children abroad for treatment, Fulani herdsmen etc.

44 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by NathanKAY(m): 3:01pm
yarimo:
BUHARI the most honest and humble president of Nigeria since 1960

BUHARI the role model and mentor to majority of Nigerians

BUHARI the best thing to happen for nigeria and nigerians as president

BUHARI the greatest nigeria leader ever in history of Nigeria

BUHARI til 2023
...I will just try to say nothing to this Malam Yarimo , my fellow pained Nigerians will do just enough attack, ... Brace yourself !

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by cutefergiee(m): 3:01pm
Ok
Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by lekkan(m): 3:01pm
Second to comment
Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by MemphisRaynes: 3:01pm
He can merry and play with his kids and grand kids, Nigerians are lossing theirs daily to Fulani herdsmen terrorists, yet he does nothing meaningful except a few charade for optics.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by Joseunlimited(f): 3:01pm
grin

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by Samsimple(m): 3:01pm
the innocent child will now be suffering from the curses laid down on his grandfather's head chaiii... .. generational curse loading

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by Spanner4(m): 3:02pm
Cute

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by Joseunlimited(f): 3:02pm
lekkan:
Second to comment
For your analog mind cheesy
Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by Houseofglam7(f): 3:02pm
undecided
Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by madridguy(m): 3:03pm
Sai Baba
Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by xsoonest99: 3:03pm

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by visijo(m): 3:03pm
Hmm
Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by Joseunlimited(f): 3:03pm
madridguy:
Sai Baba

M A D R I D GUY
Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by brutal1(m): 3:04pm
Remembering parents that lost their children, children that lost their parents in Benue, taraba and other states courtesy: herdsmen. A dog knows how to feed its own & knows how to bite another dog pickin

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 3:04pm
shocked shocked


take that child from the illiterate, clueless, and tribal bigot called buhari before he inflicts the girl's life with recession,poverty,backwardness and game-blaming.

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by konfused: 3:04pm
Who else has watched that video on Facebook where Buhari was asked a question on fighting corruption in Nigeria and he was answering off point.

I was really embarrassed. Please I implore everyone to look for that video and watch and understand that we truly need an articulated individual as a president come 2019

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by lekkan(m): 3:04pm
Abi nah.... As una no dry let me chop FTC...


Joseunlimited:

For your analog mind cheesy

1 Like

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by mikeslim(m): 3:05pm
The propaganda has started again, the same formular. Showing a caring grandfather. But his actions and inactions in the last 3 yrs has shown he cares less for nigerians. Goodluck nigerians enjoy your change.
ceoreportnaija:

so cute.

source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/28/lovely-photo-of-president-buhari-and-his-grandchild/

cc lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by OnyeOGA(m): 3:06pm
grin
lzaa imhotep make una come o.
Ezigbo nsogbu Di!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by Iyajelili(f): 3:06pm
Many grandpas carry their grandchildren and its no news....haba

1 Like

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by Divay22(f): 3:06pm
yarimo:
BUHARI the most honest and humble president of Nigeria since 1960

BUHARI the role model and mentor to majority of Nigerians

BUHARI the best thing to happen for nigeria and nigerians as president

BUHARI the greatest nigeria leader ever in history of Nigeria

BUHARI til 2023
You wee suffer o

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by guru03(m): 3:06pm
yarimo:
BUHARI the most honest and humble president of Nigeria since 1960

BUHARI the role model and mentor to majority of Nigerians

BUHARI the best thing to happen for nigeria and nigerians as president

BUHARI the greatest nigeria leader ever in history of Nigeria

BUHARI til 2023

I have no doubt the demons sent by Buhari to possed you are at work, I just hope and pray u don't become the head of demons if not...............

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by saaron: 3:07pm
Image laundry for the worst president ever in Nigeria's history.
The grand child terrorist buhari is holding is not different from the many parents and grand parent that lost theirs no thanks to his terrorist brothers.
Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by QuitNotice(m): 3:07pm
A proud granddad he is.
Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by LZAA: 3:07pm
OnyeOGA:
grin lzaa imhotep make una come o. Ezigbo nsogbu Di!

Re: Photo Of President Buhari Carrying His Grandchild by madridguy(m): 3:11pm
Anything for your guy.

Joseunlimited:


M A D R I D GUY

(0) (1) (Reply)

