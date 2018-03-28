₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by happney65: 4:18pm
US President Donald Trump decided Tuesday to end the protected status of thousands of Liberian migrants to the United States and gave them a year to leave the country.
It’s the latest of similar moves, after more than 250,000 Salvadorans, Haitians and Nicaraguans lost their protected status under an administration which has made cracking down on immigration a priority.
In 1991, when the West African country was in the grip of civil war, some Liberians living in the US were given “temporary protected status” to allow them to remain in safety.
Then in 1999 approximately 10,000 of them were made eligible for “deferred enforced departure,” or DED, by then-president Bill Clinton, allowing them to continue to build new lives.
Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama have periodically renewed the DED status, but Trump has now decided to allow it to expire, deeming Liberia safe for returnees.
Trump has taken a tough stance on immigration in general and, in reported private conversations, an even tougher stance on Africans from what he has reportedly deemed “shithole countries.”
The latest grace period expires on March 31, but Trump said in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security that he would accord the Liberians a 12-month “wind-down” period to prepare their departure.
“Through consultation with appropriate executive departments and agencies and my advisors, I have been informed that conditions in Liberia have improved,” Trump wrote.
“Liberia is no longer experiencing armed conflict and has made significant progress in restoring stability and democratic governance,” he argued.
Trump admitted that the 2014 outbreak of the Ebola virus in West Africa had brought “tragic loss of life and economic damage” to Liberia, one of the world’s poorest countries after years of civil war.
But he declared himself satisfied with Liberia’s progress in tackling the disease.
It is not clear how many of the original 10,000 DED recipients may have died, moved on voluntarily or been granted another form of legal US residency — but the rest face an uncertain future.
Opponents of Trump’s move warned it would uproot many who had made new and productive lives for themselves in the United States.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, noted on Twitter that, thanks to the previous presidents’ DED extensions, the Liberians had been living in the United States legally since 1992.
“Many work in Minnesota hospitals and nursing homes,” she wrote. “I won’t give up this fight. We have a year.”
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/28/trump-gives-liberians-one-year-leave-us
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by Megatrix: 4:22pm
They should go back to their countries and contribute to the progress of their own nations
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by coluka: 4:26pm
Good move
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by itchie: 4:31pm
Trump is an intelligent man
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by castrol180(m): 5:57pm
Good!
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by IamPatriotic(m): 5:57pm
I'm supporting Trump on this, what have they been doing in the United States all these years.
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by soleexx(m): 5:57pm
Engineer Donal T
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by unknownsolja: 5:57pm
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN...MAGA...HAHAHAHA
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by aleeyus(m): 5:58pm
(MAGA) MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:58pm
It is well......
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by DaddyKross: 5:59pm
itchie:
Yes and you are an intelligent man too
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by eleojo23: 5:59pm
It is time for everyone to go back to their own country and develop it especially Africans.
It's a tough call though
No easy way out
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by Olanrewaju001(m): 5:59pm
OMAIGHOR!!!. OMAIGHOR!!!. OMAIGHOR!!!.
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by martineverest(m): 5:59pm
the president is just showing his true character
considering that Liberians are indirectly americans they should be left alone.....bill Clinton saw them as americans in diaspora that was y he allowed them in.
will he be able to send them back home since most of them must have become American citizens or permanent residents?
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by chloride6: 5:59pm
This is an opportunity to see how sharp the average Liberian is
Imagine giving Nigeria a free pass since 1991. Permanent residency don sure by 2000.
Either by marriage or childbirth.
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by NonFarmPayrol: 6:00pm
lol
come back and build your own USA
USA/UK not a destination for now
both are waste of funds
australia, canada and some other smaller european countries are better
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by Lawalemi(m): 6:00pm
Baba Weyrey. He no send anybody
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by Follygunners: 6:00pm
As much as I don't fancy this Fool.. I think it is the needed move. This is simply a matter of time before such a drastic move comes into effect. This move was crushed back in 2008 when the Minnesota gov't proposed it based on the productivity levels against violence levels of the various immigrants groups with these protected statuses. Somalis are also in this class.
Liberians and Somalis are one of the least-progressive immigrants living in the U.S. They're majorly class-less, illiterates, Ignorant regressive, less-productive (compared to other immigrants) and for the most part dumb. Liberians prefer to work menial factory jobs and even brag around with it (poverty mentality).
All these folks have enough grace period to have acquire education (School loans, Scholarships all available to them) but, instead, they're the master at faking realities. They love to live big on meager income, very lousy and obnoxious in every manner. Their women are even the worst!
The literacy level of Liberians is the lowest among immigrants.
They are such a BIG disgrace to all African Immigrants!
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by omooba969(m): 6:00pm
Ok
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by TIDDOLL(m): 6:00pm
I JUST LIKE TRUMP!!!
Welcome back to the Shithole.!!
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by oluwasegun007(m): 6:00pm
donadu don come again...
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by slimpoppa(m): 6:00pm
hmmm! Mr Trump.
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by Kophschmerzen: 6:01pm
This brainless turd is living the white supremacists fantasy, the losers are aware of the imminent change in demography and trying to balance it. Irrespective, the minority population of this country will still out pace the whites. Plus record number of vote in the mid terms to send the GOP into extinction will limit the madness in 1600 Pennsylvania avenue. That racist POS is a sh1t stain on the repute of this country.
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by codemaster2much: 6:01pm
So sad
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by Jigba(f): 6:01pm
Not cool.
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by sirusX(m): 6:01pm
Na to change nationality sharperly....if one no favour, port
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by greiboy(m): 6:01pm
This is going to be tough on the families
27 years is quite a long time
Some of them must have been born in America.
It is going to be a very complicated and difficult law to enforce.
I am sure there will be a great deal of court cases
By the way, how will this action make America great again?
America was famously known as the land of opportunities, until Trump came along
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by Stem23: 6:01pm
Ok
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by tballeyy(m): 6:01pm
Na today? Keep quiet mr. Triumpet
Re: Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US by sunnywee(m): 6:01pm
Megatrix:Because you did not leave your country abi?
