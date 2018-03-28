Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" (12441 Views)

GistMore.com



She caption;



When the cat is not around the mouse has a field day! �� Driving Papa’s car today � Shhh, don’t tell him!

Dumb girl

I pray God accepts my prayer so I can become rich and have children but if any Angel push this type to me ehn 12 Likes

Big man pikin 1 Like 1 Share

, so happy and rocks.....nice outfit doe...



GistMoreTV:

billilionaire's daughter







>>>> see more http://www.gistmore.com/dont-tell-djcuppy-drives-daddys-rolls-royce-platnum-car-photo Please, it is "BILLIONAIRE" not billilionaire biko.

Other daughters of billionaire are getting set for the young Ceo,s meeting that is coming up..



This one is still seeking attention, and it's only on nairaland that she is relevant,, other blogs don't even put news about her..





we never get to hear her online,ur papa money wen dey blow fire wood for where bill gate own dey,u no go let us hear peeem,u wee wee,u tell us...u buy sweet u go still tell us....hiaaaan shey be them show us bill gate daughter today,very simple and classywe never get to hear her online,ur papa money wen dey blow fire wood for where bill gate own dey,u no go let us hear peeem,u wee wee,u tell us...u buy sweet u go still tell us....hiaaaan 5 Likes

Maria100:

madt love for you girl , so happy and rocks.....nice outfit doe...



Djcuppy I ruff u die

I will tell ur daddy... shebi u dun use to hear word ni

in the land of the blind...a one eyed man is the king...

This girl sabi suck dick!



My friend that went to same sch with her said she might not let you penetrate o,but can suck your dick.

teekay213:

This girl sabi suck dick!



My friend that went to same sch with her said she might not let you penetrate o,but can suck your dick.



Just imagine this cheap, baseless, imaginary and beer-parlor talk....

smh!! Just imagine this cheap, baseless, imaginary and beer-parlor talk....smh!! 18 Likes 1 Share





Some people can never ever make heaven.. Don't tell him...Simple request, yet, mr snakes carried it to front page for the world to see...Some people can never ever make heaven.. 1 Like

Who is she cos we dont know her in dAPChi

Wait ooh this man no get boy?

Cuppy Cat

make i con fry bread 1 Like

pls blogger, don't u have access to her toilet ni? so that u go update us when she is taking her bath, or when she dey poo poo.

Lol

Na second hand manual car sef mtcheeeeew

I can't even afford the dirt on the car

Come post am for social media...

driving or posing with the car?

Nigerians mentality

dont tell him and you post it on SM...bloody attention seeking kids

It's well

Smh.. God no dey gree bless better human beings

i just love cuppy

olamil34:

I can't even afford the dirt on the car ur destiny need prayer.......

You don under hype urself ur destiny need prayer.......You don under hype urself