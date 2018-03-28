₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,264 members, 4,159,588 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 09:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" (12441 Views)
Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) / Chidinma Okeke Drives Her Returned Car (Pics) / AY Poses With His Daughter, Michelle Makun, Calls Her "Daddy's Drop Off" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by GistMoreTV: 4:35pm
GistMore.com
She caption;
When the cat is not around the mouse has a field day! �� Driving Papa’s car today � Shhh, don’t tell him!
Via; http://www.gistmore.com/dont-tell-djcuppy-drives-daddys-rolls-royce-platnum-car-photo
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by GistMoreTV: 4:36pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by kaluxy007(m): 4:43pm
Dumb girl
I pray God accepts my prayer so I can become rich and have children but if any Angel push this type to me ehn
12 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by itchie: 4:48pm
Big man pikin
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by Maria100(f): 5:03pm
madt love for you girl , so happy and rocks.....nice outfit doe...
Cut down all body fats. look your best always, Get younger and get people to stir ........get our "Magic Tummy And Body Fat Reducing Herbal Tea" %100 organic....get that tight fit shape you desire in days.......Home delivery, pay on delivery and supports services.......check my profile to get us on whatsapp
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by Deckline(m): 5:18pm
GistMoreTV:Please, it is "BILLIONAIRE" not billilionaire biko.
11 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by DrinkLimca(m): 5:26pm
Other daughters of billionaire are getting set for the young Ceo,s meeting that is coming up..
This one is still seeking attention, and it's only on nairaland that she is relevant,, other blogs don't even put news about her..
10 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by Khd95(m): 5:54pm
shey be them show us bill gate daughter today,very simple and classy
we never get to hear her online,ur papa money wen dey blow fire wood for where bill gate own dey,u no go let us hear peeem,u wee wee,u tell us...u buy sweet u go still tell us....hiaaaan
5 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by MDsambo: 6:14pm
Maria100:
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by Flokey: 6:47pm
Djcuppy I ruff u die
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by OneCorner: 7:11pm
I will tell ur daddy... shebi u dun use to hear word ni
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by EmmySparky(m): 7:12pm
in the land of the blind...a one eyed man is the king...
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by teekay213(m): 7:37pm
This girl sabi suck dick!
My friend that went to same sch with her said she might not let you penetrate o,but can suck your dick.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:55pm
teekay213:Just imagine this cheap, baseless, imaginary and beer-parlor talk....
smh!!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by Hofbrauhaus: 8:14pm
Don't tell him...Simple request, yet, mr snakes carried it to front page for the world to see...
Some people can never ever make heaven..
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by allanphash7(m): 8:17pm
Who is she cos we dont know her in dAPChi
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by lemonys(m): 8:17pm
Wait ooh this man no get boy?
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by 400billionman: 8:17pm
Cuppy Cat
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by Olablessinq2016: 8:17pm
make i con fry bread
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by princeade86(m): 8:17pm
pls blogger, don't u have access to her toilet ni? so that u go update us when she is taking her bath, or when she dey poo poo.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by Iseoluwani: 8:17pm
Lol
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by enemyofprogress: 8:18pm
Na second hand manual car sef mtcheeeeew
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by olamil34(m): 8:18pm
I can't even afford the dirt on the car
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by BruncleZuma: 8:19pm
Come post am for social media...
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by FTrebirth(m): 8:19pm
driving or posing with the car?
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by visijo(m): 8:19pm
Nigerians mentality
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by unknownsolja: 8:20pm
dont tell him and you post it on SM...bloody attention seeking kids
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by obembet(m): 8:22pm
It's well
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by Gangster1ms: 8:23pm
Smh.. God no dey gree bless better human beings
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by WAPKOSHCOMNG(m): 8:23pm
i just love cuppy
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by SamuelTurner(m): 8:28pm
olamil34:ur destiny need prayer.......
You don under hype urself
|Re: DJ Cuppy Drives Her Father's Rolls-Royce In London, Says "Don't Tell Him" by SamuelTurner(m): 8:30pm
This girl need to go and marry before her pu**y hairs turns grey
Dbanj / Liz Benson Or Joke Silva Wh Acts Better As A Queen / What About Naomi?
Viewing this topic: Omihanifa, anigbogukelvin(m), Adewalex2016(m), Aile(m), Playbeatznation, Shamzy59(m), fashionale(m), BOWOTO(m), life4lekan2, Iammicboy(m), adetoroamos(m), Neil0072009(m), nanakgh(m), Damibiz(m), Abuleoshi, dclinton01(m), sunmike065(m), MrDan409, Rubbiish(m), Scallyg, conquer01, Sabiboii17(m), mashnino(m), flex09(m), konshency(m), jessykings(f), Pavore9, brunxy(m), Ibime(m), gidson12(m), Rigel95(m), Iamkayned(m), angelamina(f), TechAddiction, harmbhrosz(m), bunmioguns(m), SaintzPeter(m), omololu251, tortee, laptopsale(m), mgdimagaladima(f), Lakayyyy(m), akandedayo1(m), khalidjnr(m), uzomanny(m), omoolope2019(m), MANNABBQGRILLS, tsnsamuel, PrinceBYC, gboyeng, Ekpesi, bolaji73(m), Gabbygunz(m), sambroose(m), Lordcenturion2(m), mikhail777, horlakunle25(m), alanka(f), Archmed(m), jahbiz, twy44(m), phoromighty(m), Harmodle1, Spade07, Beaudame, lenteel, ogb12(m), xremmy(m), bolaji2020(m), soropee, mrdickhead, Adesquare2(f), Anie01(m), winta2007(m), mancunian, bukiblaise(f), FabulousJay(m), Kingmanny88(m), martinsaba, timwudz(m), AstroG(m), harsysky(m), sandrahnaub(f), temidayodamoye(m), Nebes, fabella(m), ebenezer880, utenwuson, PROPHETmichael, MizterAccurate(m), Soulsymbol99, ivumar, Shegzydoo, sladge, Haniel18(m), fapcrook(m), Bimiafashion(f), Obaofnaija(m), Basitelo1(m), Deen112, linobrown9(m), Estimable(m), lizzycreations(m), AO2(m), kingi777, Mrchippychappy(m), rattlesnake(m), obito7(m), overdoseme, uvie66, Aventures(m), godsboy4eva, doublestrika, Drisoil94(m), carbage, shugatee(f), seuncyber(m), slimfit1(m), focus7, osumak2, BabaO2, CaptainCodes(m), cbc101, Chemstar(m), MrsDan, bobbyjude(m), ajibson88, Sleekbaby(f), debiafe, emyemconcepts, khugtay, dj4tolex, yahaya1(m), chrisley(m), WorldwideEnt(m), goodman3(m), obumsway(m), Idiris(m), chloride6, Codyt(m) and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10